Education
Aug 07, 2026
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has highlighted several alleged security failures in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper preparation process while filing its chargesheet in the NEET-...
Jul 24, 2026
Several schools and colleges in Hyderabad remained closed on Friday, July 24, following a statewide bandh call by student organisations protesting issues related to the education sector and recent...
Jul 23, 2026
Student protests over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak are gaining momentum across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with several student and youth organisations announcing a statewide shutdown of...
Jul 18, 2026
Guru Purnima will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and many students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on the occasion.
Jul 17, 2026
Several districts in Tamil Nadu will observe special local holidays in the coming weeks as authorities prepare for important regional festivals.
Jul 15, 2026
Many students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026, due to the Rath Yatra festival.
Jul 10, 2026
Several student organisations in Telangana have announced a statewide education bandh on Friday, Today, July 10, demanding immediate action from the state government on a range of education-related...
Jul 09, 2026
Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of India, leading to school closures in many states on July 9, 2026.
Jul 02, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results will be released by July 20.
Jul 01, 2026
For decades, the journey after intermediate education has followed a familiar path — students compete for marks and ranks, secure admission into an engineering college, attend classes for four years...
Jul 01, 2026
With schools reopening after the summer break, many students and parents are looking for the list of school holidays in July 2026.
Jul 01, 2026
The AP EAPCET Results 2026 have been officially released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results...
Jun 30, 2026
Students waiting for the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results will have to wait a little longer. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the release of the results,...
Jun 30, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results today at 3:00 PM.
Jun 29, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 Result soon.
Jun 27, 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations are waiting...
Jun 26, 2026
Many schools across India are expected to remain closed today, June 26, on the occasion of Muharram. Since the festival is observed as a public holiday in several states, educational institutions are...
Jun 25, 2026
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026.
Jun 25, 2026
Educational institutions and government offices across Hyderabad will remain closed on Friday, June 26, in observance of the 10th day of Muharram.
Jun 25, 2026
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 on June 25.
Jun 23, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.
Jun 23, 2026
Several schools have declared a holiday on June 23, today, following a bandh call given by student and education organizations.
Jun 22, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to announce the AP EAMCET 2026 results soon.
Jun 20, 2026
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 may not have to wait much longer for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce...
Jun 20, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.
Jun 20, 2026
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced a statewide schools bandh in Telangana on June 23. The student organization is protesting against the proposed closure of a large number of...
Jun 20, 2026
Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results.
Jun 19, 2026
The United Arab Emirates has introduced strict new rules aimed at protecting children online. Under the latest government decision, children below the age of 15 will no longer be allowed to create or...
Jun 19, 2026
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts.
Jun 19, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2026 have been officially released, bringing relief to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations.
Jun 18, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026.
Jun 18, 2026
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students.
Jun 18, 2026
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer holidays for schools under the Basic Education Council and recognized institutions until June 24 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions across the...
Jun 17, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced that the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examination Results 2026 will be released on June 18 at 12 PM.
Jun 17, 2026
Messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the app ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. The court is...
Jun 16, 2026
Students waiting for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement Examination results may not have to wait much longer.
Jun 16, 2026
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results on June 15, 2026.
Jun 15, 2026
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 today, June 15, 2026.
Jun 15, 2026
Schools across Hyderabad and Telangana have reopened today, June 15, after the end of the summer holidays.
Jun 13, 2026
Hyderabad: As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape industries, careers, and businesses across the globe, a Hyderabad-based AI education initiative is working towards making AI accessible to...
Jun 12, 2026
With the summer holidays coming to an end, parents are gearing up to enroll their children in schools for the new academic year.
Jun 12, 2026
The results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 have been declared today, June 12, at 3:30 PM.
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