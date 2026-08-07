NEET 2026 Paper Leak: No CCTV Monitoring, No Frisking, Says CBI Aug 07, 2026 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has highlighted several alleged security failures in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper preparation process while filing its chargesheet in the NEET-...

Hyderabad Schools Holiday Today Due to Bandh; July 24 Jul 24, 2026 Several schools and colleges in Hyderabad remained closed on Friday, July 24, following a statewide bandh call by student organisations protesting issues related to the education sector and recent...

NEET Protest: AP and Telangana Education Bandh on July 24 Jul 23, 2026 Student protests over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak are gaining momentum across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with several student and youth organisations announcing a statewide shutdown of...

School Holiday on July 29 for Guru Purnima? Jul 18, 2026 Guru Purnima will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and many students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays on July 28, August 3 for Aadi Thapasu Festival Jul 17, 2026 Several districts in Tamil Nadu will observe special local holidays in the coming weeks as authorities prepare for important regional festivals.

School Holiday on July 16: Check State-Wise Updates Jul 15, 2026 Many students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026, due to the Rath Yatra festival.

Telangana Schools Bandh on July 10 Jul 10, 2026 Several student organisations in Telangana have announced a statewide education bandh on Friday, Today, July 10, demanding immediate action from the state government on a range of education-related...

School Holiday Today July 9 Due to Heavy Rain Jul 09, 2026 Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of India, leading to school closures in many states on July 9, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results Expected by July 20 Jul 02, 2026 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results will be released by July 20.

How NIAT Upskilling Is Helping Engineering Students Achieve Global Success Jul 01, 2026 For decades, the journey after intermediate education has followed a familiar path — students compete for marks and ranks, secure admission into an engineering college, attend classes for four years...

July 2026 School Holidays: Complete List Jul 01, 2026 With schools reopening after the summer break, many students and parents are looking for the list of school holidays in July 2026.

AP EAPCET Results 2026 Released: Direct Link Jul 01, 2026 The AP EAPCET Results 2026 have been officially released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results...

AP EAPCET 2026 Results Postponed; New Release Date Announced Jun 30, 2026 Students waiting for the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results will have to wait a little longer. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the release of the results,...

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Today: Check Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Jun 30, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) 2026 results today at 3:00 PM.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Expected Today; Direct link Jun 29, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 Result soon.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon Jun 27, 2026 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations are waiting...

Muharram School Holiday 2026: State-wise list! Jun 26, 2026 Many schools across India are expected to remain closed today, June 26, on the occasion of Muharram. Since the festival is observed as a public holiday in several states, educational institutions are...

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 Out: Direct link Jun 25, 2026 The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026.

Hyderabad Schools and Colleges Holiday on June 26 for Muharram Jun 25, 2026 Educational institutions and government offices across Hyderabad will remain closed on Friday, June 26, in observance of the 10th day of Muharram.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Today at 3 PM Jun 25, 2026 The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 on June 25.

CUET UG 2026 Results: Download Scorecards Here Jun 23, 2026 The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.

School Bandh Today, June 23: Several Schools Declare Holiday Jun 23, 2026 Several schools have declared a holiday on June 23, today, following a bandh call given by student and education organizations.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Likely today, June 22: Direct link Jun 22, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to announce the AP EAMCET 2026 results soon.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon Jun 20, 2026 Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 may not have to wait much longer for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce...

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines for Students Jun 20, 2026 The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Telangana Schools Bandh Likely on June 23 Jun 20, 2026 The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced a statewide schools bandh in Telangana on June 23. The student organization is protesting against the proposed closure of a large number of...

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Today: Direct link Jun 20, 2026 Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results.

UAE Bans Social Media Accounts for Children Under 15 Jun 19, 2026 The United Arab Emirates has introduced strict new rules aimed at protecting children online. Under the latest government decision, children below the age of 15 will no longer be allowed to create or...

SBI PO Notification 2026 Released for 1,500 Vacancies Jun 19, 2026 The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts.

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2026 Released: Direct link here Jun 19, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2026 have been officially released, bringing relief to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations.

AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Out; Direct link and steps to check Jun 18, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Released Jun 18, 2026 The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students.

UP Schools Summer Holidays Extended Till June 24 Jun 18, 2026 The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer holidays for schools under the Basic Education Council and recognized institutions until June 24 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions across the...

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 to Be Released Tomorrow Jun 17, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced that the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examination Results 2026 will be released on June 18 at 12 PM.

Telegram Moves Delhi High Court Against Ban: NEET Re-Exam Row Jun 17, 2026 Messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the app ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. The court is...

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected on June 18 Jun 16, 2026 Students waiting for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement Examination results may not have to wait much longer.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Declared, 13,343 Qualify for Mains Jun 16, 2026 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results on June 15, 2026.

AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Soon at bie.ap.gov.in Jun 15, 2026 The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 today, June 15, 2026.

Amavasya Effect on Schools Reopening Jun 15, 2026 Schools across Hyderabad and Telangana have reopened today, June 15, after the end of the summer holidays.

Hyderabad-Based Super AI Academy Launches ‘AI Mission Million’ to Empower 1 Million People by 2030 Jun 13, 2026 Hyderabad: As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape industries, careers, and businesses across the globe, a Hyderabad-based AI education initiative is working towards making AI accessible to...

School Admissions Begin: Parents, Keep These Documents Ready Jun 12, 2026 With the summer holidays coming to an end, parents are gearing up to enroll their children in schools for the new academic year.