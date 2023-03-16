Education
Mar 16, 2023
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Two men have been arrested for duping a man of Rs 30 lakh on pretext of getting his daughter admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, police said on...
Mar 16, 2023
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to te consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) and Bar Council of India (BCI) on a plea seekingA Common Law Admission...
Mar 16, 2023
Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) The opposition Congress and BJP on Wednesday slammed the Odisha's BJD government over increasing incidents of forest fires across the state during the past few weeks.
Mar 16, 2023
Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 (IANS) A day after the smog at Kochi, leaving local residents in deep trouble for 12 days, dissipated, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan finally broke his silence...
Mar 16, 2023
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) With the arrest of five men, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have busted a racket of the National Technical Research Organisation examination paper...
Mar 16, 2023
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Slum dwellers living on the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital have been directed by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to vacate their jhuggis within three days or...
Mar 16, 2023
Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) A Class 12 student of a prominent private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his 13th floor apartment, police said on Wednesday.