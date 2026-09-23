AP Rain Update: Heavy Rains Lash North Andhra, Schools Holidays

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing intense rainfall as a severe weather system over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast. Authorities in multiple districts have stepped up preparedness measures, while residents have been advised to remain cautious as heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

The weather system is likely to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during Wednesday night, according to the weather warning cited by authorities. The system is expected to bring particularly intense weather conditions to the northern coastal districts.

Heavy rain affects Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam has experienced heavy showers linked to the weather system. At Yadava Jaggara­jupeta, rainwater accumulated in residential areas, with snakes reportedly being spotted in the floodwater.

Water also entered an apartment complex in the city following the intense rainfall, causing concern among residents.

Officials are monitoring vulnerable locations as rainfall continues across the region.

Schools closed in Kakinada

In Kakinada district, authorities have announced a holiday for government and private schools and colleges in view of the heavy-rain forecast.

District Collector Harendhar Prasad has directed officials to remain prepared for possible emergencies. A control room has been established at the Collectorate to coordinate relief and response activities.

Residents can contact the district control room at 0884-2356801 or 9849903879 for assistance.

With rough sea conditions expected, fishing boats are also being brought back towards the coast following the weather department's warning.

Krishna district on high alert

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Krishna district. Based on the Collector's directions, educational institutions in the district have been given a holiday.

The administration has instructed officials to remain on high alert and closely monitor areas that could be affected by heavy rain.

Special attention is being given to hilly areas around Vijayawada, where residents have been asked to remain cautious. Control rooms have been established at the mandal, revenue division and district Collectorate levels.

The Krishna district Collectorate control room can be reached at 91549 70454.

Vijayawada schools declare holiday

Authorities in NTR district, which includes Vijayawada, have also announced holidays for government and private schools due to the possibility of intense rainfall.

Officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary measures in areas vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging.

Flood threat in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram district has been experiencing continuous rainfall under the influence of the weather system.

Control rooms have been opened at the Collectorate as well as at mandal Tahsildar offices to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency response.

Authorities have issued a flood warning for the Nagavali River and are keeping a close watch on rainfall in the Odisha and Rayagada catchment areas, which could influence water levels downstream.

Flash flood warning for North Andhra

The weather department has issued a flash flood warning for several North Andhra districts, with the possibility of sudden flooding in low-lying areas and along streams and waterways.

The warning remains in place until Wednesday morning, with officials particularly monitoring the Vamsadhara and Nagavali river basins.

Strong winds are also expected, with speeds of around 50 to 60 kmph and gusts potentially reaching 75 kmph in some areas.

Given the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Port areas remain under watch

Due to the impact of the severe weather system, local warning signals have been raised at several ports, including Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada.

Authorities are closely tracking rainfall, river levels and coastal conditions as the system approaches land.

Train services affected, schools shut

The railway authorities have also taken precautionary measures following the worsening weather. Train operations on the Visakhapatnam–Kirandul route have been affected, and train number 18515 has been cancelled for September 23, according to railway information.

School holidays have also been announced in several North Andhra districts based on local weather conditions.

Control rooms have been activated at district Collectorates to ensure continuous monitoring and facilitate emergency assistance.

Red, orange and yellow alerts issued

The next 24 to 48 hours are expected to remain important as the system approaches the coast and heavy rainfall continues.

A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram for the next 24 hours.

An orange alert is in place for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

Meanwhile, Kakinada, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts have been placed under a yellow alert.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from flooded areas and follow official advisories until the weather system weakens.