News
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: A day ahead of her second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the BRS MLC K Kavitha will hold a round-table discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill in the national capital...
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.
Mar 14, 2023
Mumbai: In pursuit of transforming the mobile postpaid segment, Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free...
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for...
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations - 2023 which will commence from Wednesday, March 15 and...
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: Stressing the need to strengthen the medical devices industry in India, Industries Minister K.T.
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police as she attempted to highlight the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by staging a...
Mar 14, 2023
Lahore: A large posse of police personnel have surrounded Zaman Park and barricaded all roads leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Large-scale protests erupted in the city on Tuesday, by student union groups after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case was exposed.
Mar 14, 2023
The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24.
Mar 14, 2023
The TJS student wing laid seige to the TSPSC office in Hyderabad. Several students and job aspirants protested demanding the immediate suspension of the TSPSC chairman.
Mar 14, 2023
There's another sensational in the case related to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Now, suspicions are being raised wondering whether the Group-1 prelims exam paper was also leaked.
Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S.
Mar 14, 2023
RRR needs no introduction. The Rajamouli directorial put Telugu cinema on the global map and showcased Indian talent to the world. That's not all by now you know that RRR also won an Oscar.
Mar 14, 2023
An RTC bus ran amok at the Kavali RTC depot on Tuesday. An RTC conductor's husband was run over by a bus. The victim dropped his wife, Subhasini at the garage and returning on his bike when the bus...
Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu.
Mar 14, 2023
Snapchat has created a special lens in celebration of the Oscar victory of the Indian movie "RRR." The lens features the iconic stars of the song Naatu Naatu, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR,...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.
Mar 14, 2023
The issue of question papers being stolen from computers has created an uproar in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
Mar 14, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.
Mar 14, 2023
The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine...
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on Centre’s curative plea for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union...
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: A day before BRS leader K Kavitha’s second round of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Butchibabu Gorantla, alleged to be a former auditor of Kavitha in the Delhi...
Mar 13, 2023
Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...
Vanity Fair Posts Special Bulletin of Global Star Ram Charan and Upasana Getting Ready for Oscar Evening!
Mar 13, 2023
The styling and costumes that our favourite stars wear for landmark events have to be etched in our memory. What went into the attire and styling of Ram Charan for the Oscar night?
Mar 13, 2023
Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.
Mar 13, 2023
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to release the five NRIs from Rajanna Sircilla who have been lodged in Dubai jail.
Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case
Mar 13, 2023
Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday.
Mar 13, 2023
Hyderabad: India’s premium lifestyle e-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has announced its foray into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday.
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to not proceed with its investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach BRS MLAs by the BJP.
Mar 13, 2023
Ahmedabad: Team India sealed a 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test match ended in a draw on Day 5 against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Monday.
Mar 13, 2023
SS Rajamouli’s RRR scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards as it was the first time an Indian production achieved this feat.
-
- Page 1
- ››