News
Sep 17, 2025
In today’s fast-moving digital world, having access to reliable, timely, and sharp news coverage is more important than ever.
Apr 12, 2025
A huge technical problem has caused a disruption in UPI services throughout the country in the morning hours of Saturday. This disruption prevents users from making digital transactions.
Feb 26, 2025
The holy festival of Maha Shivratri marks the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela as devotees flock to the Triveni Sangam for a final holy dip.
Feb 20, 2025
Over the past few days, people in Hyderabad and in Telangana have been bearing the brunt of excessive heat.
Feb 12, 2025
In disappointing news to Bengaluru residents, the Karnataka government increased the fares of Metro by up to 50% last week, a move that was immediately rejected by the people of the city.
Feb 10, 2025
Just hours after reports of Indore girl Parinita Jain’s death due to a heart-attack while dancing at her cousin’s wedding, another news of a youngster dying similarly turns concerning.
Jan 24, 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the finance ministry on Friday, January 24, participated in the symbolic ‘Halwa Ceremony’ that marks the launch of formal printing of...
Nov 19, 2024
Happy International Men's Day 2024: Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is observed.
Oct 31, 2024
Diwali 2024: Diwali is also known as Deepavali and it is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over...
Oct 20, 2024
Time and again we get these doubts whether we should pay for the delivery charges for our LPG cylinder which is delivered to our door steps. This question in specific to subscribers with the...
Sep 25, 2024
Gold Price Today: Rates Soar to New Highs Across India
Sep 20, 2024
This legendary sweet, also known as Sri Vari Laddu, is a signature prasadam/naivedhyam served at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
Sep 07, 2024
Did You See The Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi? Listen To This Story To Prevent Misfortune
Sep 07, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Here is the pooja samagri list and 21 leaves used in Ganesh puja.
Sep 07, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated for 10 days. The day falls on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada Month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the...
Sep 06, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi which is a 10-day festival that commences on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhadrapada Month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is...
Sep 02, 2024
Great men never die. Immortal souls live through their work, their ideals and accomplishments. As Mahatma Gandhi rightly observed, when asked about his message “My Life is my message.” This is true...
Aug 29, 2024
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for September 2024, spanning 15 days across various states in India. This includes second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other...
Aug 24, 2024
Article: A Telugu woman from Andhra Pradesh has gone missing after falling into a sinkhole while walking on a footpath in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Aug 23, 2024
Hyderabad, August 23, 2024: The relentless rainshowers continue to drench the state for the fourth consecutive day, with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy downpours.
Jul 18, 2024
In the Telugu states, the Ashada Masam is synonymous with Gorintaku aka Mehendi.
Jul 09, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi. The festival is observed during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
Aug 23, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his...
Aug 23, 2023
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Dr. CR Rao (Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao), renowned Mathematician and Statistician who...
Aug 22, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Vizag is potential as a Naval Ecosystem Discussed by DRDO's Director General of Naval Systems and Materials.
Aug 15, 2023
Vijayawada: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at the Chief Minister' s Camp Office. Chief Adviser to Government Ajaya Kallam hoisted and saluted the national flag.
Aug 11, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi, much awaited pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023, worldwide. The team is currently busy with...
Aug 11, 2023
Amalapuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.353.76 crore towards interest reimbursement under YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) Scheme benefiting 1,05,13,365 women members of 9.48 lakh...
Aug 09, 2023
CM YS Jagan has rightly conveyed his wishes to the Giriputras on the occasion of International Adivasi Day 2023. The Giriputras, or tribal people, have always been the guardians of nature and have...
Aug 06, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Vizag is set to become a major cruise destination with the upcoming opening of a new terminal in October.
Aug 04, 2023
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the growth journey of cooperative banking system in the State began four years ago after the Government implemented the recommendations...
Aug 03, 2023
Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions, a leading customer experience management and business transformation company, inaugurated its first delivery center in India on Wednesday.
Aug 02, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered today the national flag designer Pingali Venkayya on the latter's birth anniversary.
Jul 31, 2023
Amaravati: AP Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairman Justice M. Seetharama Murthi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.
Jul 31, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Vizag is gearing up for a major development push on Tuesday as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch and lay the foundation stones for a number of projects.
Jul 29, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Collectors of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema and East and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising...
Jul 27, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.45.53crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena benefiting 357 students who got admission in top-ranking 50 universities abroad for higher...
Apr 25, 2023
Director Sukumar is one of the amazing storytellers in Tollywood. He needs no introduction. If you are wondering who all of his assistants are ruling Tollywood, we are here to tell you about them.
Apr 22, 2023
AMARAVATI/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the demise of Acharya Ravva Srihari, a scholar and literary figure in Telugu and Sanskrit languages who...
Apr 21, 2023
Release Date : April 21, 2023 Starring: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyukta Menon, Ajay, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and others Director: Karthik Dandu
Apr 20, 2023
Ram Gopal Varma has attacked Chandrababu Naidu in a satirical song loaded with political references. The song, allegedly generated through Artificial Intelligence, is titled 'Sicko Psyco'.
Apr 12, 2023
Amaravati: After ‘YSR EBC NESTHAM’ scheme the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued another piece of good news for women employees working in the Government sector.
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