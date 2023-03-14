BRS MLC Kavitha Preps to Hold Round-table Discussion on Women’s Bill in Delhi Tomorrow Mar 14, 2023 Hyderabad: A day ahead of her second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the BRS MLC K Kavitha will hold a round-table discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill in the national capital...

Telangana: SIT Takes Up Probe in TSPSC AE Question Paper Leak Case Mar 14, 2023 Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio Plus Unveiled: New Postpaid Family Plans with One-month FREE Trial Mar 14, 2023 Mumbai: In pursuit of transforming the mobile postpaid segment, Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free...

Centre Sanctions Rs 1,000 crore for AP’s Bulk Drug Park Mar 14, 2023 New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for...

Telangana: Intermediate Exams to Commence Tomorrow Mar 14, 2023 Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations - 2023 which will commence from Wednesday, March 15 and...

KTR Appeals GoI to Take Favourable Action on Issues Affecting Medical Devices Industry Mar 14, 2023 Hyderabad: Stressing the need to strengthen the medical devices industry in India, Industries Minister K.T.

Delhi: YS Sharmila Stages Dharna Over Alleged Corruption in Kaleshwaram Project, Detained Mar 14, 2023 New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police as she attempted to highlight the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by staging a...

Deposed Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Arrest as Police Reach his Zaman Park Residence Yet Again Mar 14, 2023 Lahore: A large posse of police personnel have surrounded Zaman Park and barricaded all roads leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman...

TSPSC Paper Leak: 9 Accused Sent To 14 -Day Police Remand Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to...

Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Appears Before CBI Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC Rejects Centre’s Plea for Enhanced Compensation for Victims Mar 14, 2023 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

Obscene Photos in PA Praveen's Mobile Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper...

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Start Functioning from Visakhapatnam in July: CM YS Jagan Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.

How The TSPSC Paper Leak Scam Unfolded... Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been...

TSPSC Paper Leak Sparks Large Scale Protests In Hyderabad Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: Large-scale protests erupted in the city on Tuesday, by student union groups after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case was exposed.

AP Assembly Budget Session for 9 Days Mar 14, 2023 The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24.

They Playing With Lives of Unemployed Youth by Selling Jobs! Mar 14, 2023 The TJS student wing laid seige to the TSPSC office in Hyderabad. Several students and job aspirants protested demanding the immediate suspension of the TSPSC chairman.

Was TSPSC Group 1 Prelims October Exam Paper Leaked Too? Mar 14, 2023 There's another sensational in the case related to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Now, suspicions are being raised wondering whether the Group-1 prelims exam paper was also leaked.

Governor Nazeer's Speech in AP Assembly Budget Session Mar 14, 2023 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S.

RRR Actor Ram Charan Net Worth, Assets Mar 14, 2023 RRR needs no introduction. The Rajamouli directorial put Telugu cinema on the global map and showcased Indian talent to the world. That's not all by now you know that RRR also won an Oscar.

Biker Run Over By RTC Bus at Kavali Depot, Dies Mar 14, 2023 An RTC bus ran amok at the Kavali RTC depot on Tuesday. An RTC conductor's husband was run over by a bus. The victim dropped his wife, Subhasini at the garage and returning on his bike when the bus...

AP: 17- Member Committee Formed To Implement GIS Agreements Mar 14, 2023 AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on...

Criticising CM Only Agenda of Pawan's Machilipatnam Meet Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu.

Snapchat Celebrates RRR Oscar Win With New AR Lens Mar 14, 2023 Snapchat has created a special lens in celebration of the Oscar victory of the Indian movie "RRR." The lens features the iconic stars of the song Naatu Naatu, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR,...

Lokayukta Calls On CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

TSPSC Paper Leak: Recruitment Agencies Under Radar Mar 14, 2023 The issue of question papers being stolen from computers has created an uproar in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

AP Assembly Budget Session 2023-24 Mar 14, 2023 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.

Andhra Muslim Associations Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.

No Coercive Action Against Avinash Reddy: Court to CBI Mar 14, 2023 The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of...

AP MLC Elections Ends Peacefully Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Compensation: SC Likely to Deliver its Verdict Tomorrow Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on Centre’s curative plea for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union...

Enforcement Directorate Issues Fresh Summons to Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi Excise Policy Case Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: A day before BRS leader K Kavitha’s second round of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Butchibabu Gorantla, alleged to be a former auditor of Kavitha in the Delhi...

Bengaluru: Air Hostess Falls Off from Building’s Balcony, Techie Boyfriend Held Mar 13, 2023 Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...

Vanity Fair Posts Special Bulletin of Global Star Ram Charan and Upasana Getting Ready for Oscar Evening! Mar 13, 2023 The styling and costumes that our favourite stars wear for landmark events have to be etched in our memory. What went into the attire and styling of Ram Charan for the Oscar night?

Budget Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Commence Tomorrow Mar 13, 2023 Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.

KTR Requests UAE Govt to Release and Repatriate 5 NRIs from Dubai Prison Mar 13, 2023 Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to release the five NRIs from Rajanna Sircilla who have been lodged in Dubai jail.

Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case Mar 13, 2023 Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday.

E-Mobility Start-up Vaan Moto Launches in Hyderabad Mar 13, 2023 Hyderabad: India’s premium lifestyle e-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has announced its foray into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.

Parliament Adjourned till Tuesday Amid Din Over Rahul’s London Speech, JPC Probe on Adani Row Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday.

Supreme Court Asks CBI to Not Proceed with Probe in BRS MLA Poaching Case Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to not proceed with its investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach BRS MLAs by the BJP.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Ends in Draw, India Clinch Series 2-1, Qualify for WTC Final Mar 13, 2023 Ahmedabad: Team India sealed a 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test match ended in a draw on Day 5 against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Monday.