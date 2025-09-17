Make Sakshi Post Your Preferred News Source on Google News Sep 17, 2025 In today’s fast-moving digital world, having access to reliable, timely, and sharp news coverage is more important than ever.

UPI Down in India: Lakhs of PhonePe, Google Pay Users Struggle to Access Service Apr 12, 2025 A huge technical problem has caused a disruption in UPI services throughout the country in the morning hours of Saturday. This disruption prevents users from making digital transactions.

Hyderabad: Maha Kumbh Passengers Express Frustration over Flight Delay Feb 26, 2025 The holy festival of Maha Shivratri marks the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela as devotees flock to the Triveni Sangam for a final holy dip.

Hyderabad Heat Wave To Come Down Slightly: Telangana Weather Report Feb 20, 2025 Over the past few days, people in Hyderabad and in Telangana have been bearing the brunt of excessive heat.

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike: Karnataka CM Faces Angry Citizens' Wrath Feb 12, 2025 In disappointing news to Bengaluru residents, the Karnataka government increased the fares of Metro by up to 50% last week, a move that was immediately rejected by the people of the city.

Heart-Attack Death: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Rejoicing Cricket Win Feb 10, 2025 Just hours after reports of Indore girl Parinita Jain’s death due to a heart-attack while dancing at her cousin’s wedding, another news of a youngster dying similarly turns concerning.

Budget 2025: What is Halwa Ceremony? Explained! Jan 24, 2025 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the finance ministry on Friday, January 24, participated in the symbolic ‘Halwa Ceremony’ that marks the launch of formal printing of...

International Men's Day Quotes, Messages to Show Appreciation for Him Nov 19, 2024 Happy International Men's Day 2024: Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is observed.

Diwali 2024: Diwali Special Rangoli Designs Oct 31, 2024 Diwali 2024: Diwali is also known as Deepavali and it is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over...

What To Do When Asked To Pay LPG Cylinder Delivery Charges Oct 20, 2024 Time and again we get these doubts whether we should pay for the delivery charges for our LPG cylinder which is delivered to our door steps. This question in specific to subscribers with the...

September 25: Gold and Silver Rates Touch New Highs! Sep 25, 2024 Gold Price Today: Rates Soar to New Highs Across India

Tirupati Sri Vari Laddu History, How is it Prepared: Check Tirumala Laddu Recipe Sep 20, 2024 This legendary sweet, also known as Sri Vari Laddu, is a signature prasadam/naivedhyam served at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Did You See The Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi? Chant This Mantra To Prevent Misfortune Sep 07, 2024 Did You See The Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi? Listen To This Story To Prevent Misfortune

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pooja Samagri List, 21 Leaves Used For Vinayaka Puja Sep 07, 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Here is the pooja samagri list and 21 leaves used in Ganesh puja.

One Thing You Must Never Do On Vinayaka Chavithi Sep 07, 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated for 10 days. The day falls on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada Month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Remedies For Seeing The Moon on Chavithi Night Sep 06, 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi which is a 10-day festival that commences on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhadrapada Month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is...

YSR Death Anniversary: YS Rajasekhara Reddy Lives On, Today And Forever Sep 02, 2024 Great men never die. Immortal souls live through their work, their ideals and accomplishments. As Mahatma Gandhi rightly observed, when asked about his message “My Life is my message.” This is true...

Bank Holidays in September 2024: 15 days of closure Aug 29, 2024 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for September 2024, spanning 15 days across various states in India. This includes second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other...

Watch: Telugu Woman Falls into Sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Goes Missing Aug 24, 2024 Article: A Telugu woman from Andhra Pradesh has gone missing after falling into a sinkhole while walking on a footpath in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

August 23 to August 24: Rains in Telangana, IMD issues Yellow Alert Aug 23, 2024 Hyderabad, August 23, 2024: The relentless rainshowers continue to drench the state for the fourth consecutive day, with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy downpours.

Why Should Girls Put Gorintaku In Ashadam? Jul 18, 2024 In the Telugu states, the Ashada Masam is synonymous with Gorintaku aka Mehendi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Messages, Stickers and Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones Jul 09, 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi. The festival is observed during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Andhra Kesari Aug 23, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his...

AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Eminent Mathematician Dr CR Rao Aug 23, 2023 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Dr. CR Rao (Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao), renowned Mathematician and Statistician who...

Vizag to be a Brand for Defence Sector Soon Aug 22, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Vizag is potential as a Naval Ecosystem Discussed by DRDO's Director General of Naval Systems and Materials.

Independence Day Celebrated At AP CM's Camp Office Aug 15, 2023 Vijayawada: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at the Chief Minister' s Camp Office. Chief Adviser to Government Ajaya Kallam hoisted and saluted the national flag.

Kushi Musical Concert Tickets Selling like Hotcakes Aug 11, 2023 Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi, much awaited pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023, worldwide. The team is currently busy with...

CM YS Jagan Releases Rs.1353 Crore for YSR Sunna Vaddi Aug 11, 2023 Amalapuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.353.76 crore towards interest reimbursement under YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) Scheme benefiting 1,05,13,365 women members of 9.48 lakh...

AP CM YS Jagan Greetings On World Tribal Day Aug 09, 2023 CM YS Jagan has rightly conveyed his wishes to the Giriputras on the occasion of International Adivasi Day 2023. The Giriputras, or tribal people, have always been the guardians of nature and have...

Dream Your Trip on the Waves: Vizag's Cruise Terminal is Getting Ready Aug 06, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Vizag is set to become a major cruise destination with the upcoming opening of a new terminal in October.

APCOB’s Growth Journey Began Four Years Ago: CM YS Jagan Aug 04, 2023 Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the growth journey of cooperative banking system in the State began four years ago after the Government implemented the recommendations...

KTR Inaugurates VXI Global Solutions Aug 03, 2023 Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions, a leading customer experience management and business transformation company, inaugurated its first delivery center in India on Wednesday.

CM YS Jagan Pays Homage To Pingali Venkayya Aug 02, 2023 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered today the national flag designer Pingali Venkayya on the latter's birth anniversary.

HRC Chairman Calls on CM YS Jagan Jul 31, 2023 Amaravati: AP Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairman Justice M. Seetharama Murthi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

Huge Projects Coming Up in Vizag, CM YS Jagan to Visit Beach City Tomorrow Jul 31, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Vizag is gearing up for a major development push on Tuesday as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch and lay the foundation stones for a number of projects.

CM YS Jagan Reviews Flood Situation Jul 29, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Collectors of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema and East and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising...

CM YS Jagan Transfers Rs 45.53 cr to 357 Poor Students Under Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme Jul 27, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.45.53crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena benefiting 357 students who got admission in top-ranking 50 universities abroad for higher...

Sukumar's Assitants Rule Tollywood: Deets Inside Apr 25, 2023 Director Sukumar is one of the amazing storytellers in Tollywood. He needs no introduction. If you are wondering who all of his assistants are ruling Tollywood, we are here to tell you about them.

AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise Of Telugu Scholar Prof Ravva Srihari Apr 22, 2023 AMARAVATI/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the demise of Acharya Ravva Srihari, a scholar and literary figure in Telugu and Sanskrit languages who...

Virupaksha Movie Review, Rating Apr 21, 2023 Release Date : April 21, 2023 Starring: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyukta Menon, Ajay, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and others Director: Karthik Dandu

RGV Attacks Chandrababu Naidu Through An AI-Generated Satirical Song! Apr 20, 2023 Ram Gopal Varma has attacked Chandrababu Naidu in a satirical song loaded with political references. The song, allegedly generated through Artificial Intelligence, is titled 'Sicko Psyco'.