Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pooja Samagri List, 21 Leaves Used For Vinayaka Puja
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Here is the pooja samagri list and 21 leaves used in Ganesh puja.
- Lord Ganesha idol
- Akshata – are prepared by mixing rice with wet turmeric, saffron and sandalwood paste)
- Glass
- Spoon for taking water, plate
- Kumkum
- Turmeric
- Sandal wood paste
- Betel leaves, nuts
- Pedestal
- Mango leaves
- Two pieces of red cloth
- Sesame or ghee oil
- Incense sticks
- Camphor
- Fruits especially bananas
- Flowers
- Modakams
- For Madhuparkam – Mix a little of Cow Milk, Curd and Ghee
- For Panchamrutam: Cow’s milk, curd, ghee and honey and sugar are mixed
- Palavelli
Leaves (patra for Ekavinsati patra puja) :
Here is the list of leaves one can get for puja. If not available devotees can do puja in a normal way by offering whatever is available. Worshipping lord Ganesha with 21 types of Patras also has a scientific reason. The purpose is to pass on the knowledge of the precious medicinal treasures of nature to the next generation. Most of the plants used in Ganesh 'patris' are common household names. Here is the list of leaves and Telugu names.
- Bilwa Patram - Maredu Aku
- Durva Patram - Garika
- Datura Patram - Ummetha
- Vishnukrantha Patram - Vishnukrantha puvvu
- Dadimi Patram - Danimma
- Devadaru Patram - Devadaru
- Maruvaka Patram - Maruvam
- Badiri Patram - Regu (3 types - Regu, Jitregu, Gangaregu)
- Apamarga Patram - Uthareni
- Tulasi Patram - Tulasi
- Gandali Patram - Latadurva
- Shami Patram - Jammi
- Ashwatha Patram - Ravi
- Arjuna Patram - Maddhi
- Arka Patram - Jiledu
- Chutha Patram - Mamidi Aku
- Karaveera Patram - Ganneru
- Sindhuvara Patram - Vavili
- Jaji Patram - Sannajaji
Also Read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Messages, Stickers and Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones