August 8 Stock Market Holiday or not in India? Aug 07, 2026 If you are planning to trade on Saturday, August 8, 2026, there is an important update for investors. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed...

ITR Filing Deadline: Who Must File Income Tax Returns by August 31? Aug 07, 2026 The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) is approaching for a specific group of taxpayers.

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates Aug 07, 2026 Gold prices remained firm across India on Friday, August 7, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends. Silver prices also held steady in major cities.

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 6, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates Aug 06, 2026 Gold prices continued their upward trend on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as strong global demand and firm international bullion prices pushed rates higher. Silver prices also remained elevated in major...

Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 5, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates Aug 05, 2026 Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, with only minor variations across major cities. Silver prices also held steady in most markets.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 4, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates Aug 04, 2026 Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with only minor changes across major cities. Silver prices also stayed steady, making it a good time for buyers planning to...

Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 1, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates Aug 01, 2026 Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on August 1, 2026, offering some relief to buyers. According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold has fallen by ₹380 per 10 grams, while 22-carat...

August 1 Stock Market Holiday or not? Jul 31, 2026 If you're planning to trade on Saturday, August 1, here's an important update.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 31: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 31, 2026 Gold prices remained steady across most major cities in India on Friday, July 31, 2026. Silver prices also remained unchanged. If you are planning to buy gold or silver today, here are the latest...

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 29: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 29, 2026 Gold prices declined across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, giving some relief to buyers. According to Goodreturns, both 24K and 22K gold prices witnessed a drop, while silver prices also eased in...

Stock Market Holiday on July 28 or Not? Jul 27, 2026 If you're planning to trade in the stock market on Tuesday, July 28, there is no need to worry about a market closure.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 25: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 25, 2026 Gold prices in India increased again on Saturday, July 25, 2026, continuing the upward trend seen over the past few days. According to Goodreturns, 24K gold rose by ₹600 per 10 grams, while 22K gold...

ITR Filing Deadline 2026: What Happens If You Miss July 31? Jul 25, 2026 The last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026, for most salaried individuals and taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited.

July 25 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Jul 24, 2026 If you are planning to trade in the stock market on Saturday, July 25, you will have to wait until the next trading session.

EPF Interest at 8.25% Credited: How to Check Your PF Balance Jul 24, 2026 The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting 8.25% interest to EPF accounts for the financial year 2025-26.

Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 24: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 24, 2026 Gold prices witnessed a decline on July 24, 2026, after remaining at record highs over the past few days. The correction in international bullion prices and profit booking by investors led to a fall...

July 24 Stock Market Holiday or not? Jul 23, 2026 Many investors are searching to know whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, July 24, before making their trading plans. If you're planning to buy or sell shares tomorrow, here'...

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 23: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 23, 2026 Gold prices in India remained rise on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with 22-carat gold trading around ₹1.35 lakh and 24-carat gold around ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices also...

July 23 Stock Market Holiday or not in India? Jul 22, 2026 Many investors are searching to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, July 23, before planning their trades. If you're wondering whether tomorrow is a market...

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 22: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 22, 2026 Gold prices remained firm across major Indian cities on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as global bullion prices stayed strong amid continued investor demand.

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 21: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 21, 2026 Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on July 22, 2026, with only minor changes compared to the previous day.

Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 20: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 20, 2026 Gold prices in India witnessed a slight increase on Monday, July 20, 2026, while silver prices recorded a sharp rise of ₹5,000 per kilogram.

EPFO Launches VISHWAS 2026 Scheme to Resolve Pending PF Disputes Jul 18, 2026 The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched VISHWAS 2026, a one-time scheme to help resolve long-pending disputes related to EPF penalties and damages.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 18: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 18, 2026 Gold and silver prices remained firm across India on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Precious metals continue to trade near record highs, with many buyers and investors keeping a close watch on today's...

July 18 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Check Here Jul 17, 2026 If you are planning to trade or invest on Saturday, July 18, 2026, you will have to wait until the next working day. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain...

Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 17: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 17, 2026 Gold prices in India continued to decline on Friday, July 17, 2026, tracking weak global market trends. Silver prices also remained under pressure.

July 17 Stock Market Holiday or not? Jul 16, 2026 Many investors are checking whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, July 17, before planning their trades. If you're wondering whether tomorrow is a trading holiday, here's the...

July 16 Stock Market Holiday or not? Jul 15, 2026 Many investors are searching to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026. If you are planning to trade tomorrow, here's the latest update.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 15: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 15, 2026 Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on July 15, 2026. According to the latest market update, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices fell by ₹10 per 10 grams compared to the previous day.

Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 11: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 11, 2026 Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with only minor changes in a few cities.

July 11 Stock Market Holiday or not? Jul 10, 2026 If you are planning to trade on Saturday, July 11, 2026, you will have to wait until next week.

EPFO Interest at 8.25%: How Much Will You Earn This Year? Jul 10, 2026 EPF account holders are likely to receive 8.25% annual interest for the financial year 2025-26 in their Provident Fund accounts by July 15, 2026.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 10: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 10, 2026 Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly lower on Friday, July 10, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market.

July 10 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Jul 09, 2026 Investors planning to trade on Friday, July 10, 2026, can continue with their investment activities without any interruption. The Indian stock market will remain open on July 10, as it is a regular...

BSNL Launches Satellite Phone in India: Complete details! Jul 09, 2026 State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a high-end satellite phone in India to provide reliable communication in places where regular mobile networks do not...

ITR Filing Deadline: Is Your Last Date July 31 or August 31? Jul 09, 2026 The Income Tax Department has fixed different deadlines based on the type of taxpayer and the ITR form being filed. Knowing your correct due date is important to avoid late filing fees and penalties.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 9: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 09, 2026 Gold and silver prices in India continued to decline on Wednesday, July 9, 2026, following weak global market trends and renewed geopolitical tensions.

July 9 Stock Market Holiday or not in India? Jul 08, 2026 If you are planning to trade or invest on Thursday, July 9, 2026, there is good news. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open as July 9 is a regular...

Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 8: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 08, 2026 Gold and silver prices in India continued to decline on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following weak global market trends and renewed geopolitical tensions.

Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 7: Check City-Wise Rates Jul 07, 2026 Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 7, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg...

July 7 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Jul 06, 2026 Investors planning to trade on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, can continue with their investment and trading activities as usual. The Indian stock market will remain open on July 7, as it is a regular...