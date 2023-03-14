Business
Mar 14, 2023
Mumbai: In pursuit of transforming the mobile postpaid segment, Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free...
Mar 13, 2023
Hyderabad: India’s premium lifestyle e-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has announced its foray into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad - CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, recently celebrated its 9th anniversary in Hyderabad. The event was aimed to recognize the company's employees...
Mar 11, 2023
From the late 1970s, microfinance organisations in India have played a significant role in the economic growth of the country by granting loans and credit to individuals so they can realise their...
Mar 11, 2023
Bangalore: Air India, India’s leading carrier and a Star Alliance member, has added frequency on popular eastbound routes in its 2023 Summer Schedule, bringing more options for travellers to fly to...
Mar 11, 2023
Andhra Pradesh: Flipkart India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, as part of its program ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’.
Mar 10, 2023
Many reports have claimed that the data of 6 lakh HDFC customers had been leaked on the dark web.
Mar 10, 2023
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come with a new plan to collect penalty dues from defaulters.
Mar 09, 2023
The future of humanity rests on the successful implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015.
Mar 09, 2023
Bangalore: Hy-Vee, Inc., a leading U.S. grocery retailer, officially opened its new Global Capabilities Center, Helpful Smiles Technology (HST) Global, in Bangalore today. The HST Global team will...
Mar 09, 2023
Hyderabad: Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform, that recently launched in India, and WE Hub, Telangana’s state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs have launched the ‘...
Mar 09, 2023
The finance ministry announced that cryptocurrency transactions would now come under the ambit of money laundering provisions.
Mar 09, 2023
As a part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Taruni Clothing, Hyderabad based retail stores has today organized a panel discussion on “Creating a more Equitable Future: Perspective from Women...
This Women’s Day, Tata Starbucks Celebrates Women And Their Journeys That Made Them #Stronglikecoffee
Mar 08, 2023
Hyderabad: To laud the strength and achievements of women across all facets of life, Tata Starbucks commemorates the celebrations this women’s day with its endearing campaign - #StrongLikeCoffee.
Mar 08, 2023
Bangalore: In the run-up to International Women’s Day, Air India along with Air India Express and AirAsia India has scheduled a staggering total of over 90 all-women crew flights as a tribute to the...
Infosys Foundation Collaborates with Several Social Organizations to Bolster Women Empowerment in India
Mar 08, 2023
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced that it has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in this financial year, with Avanti Fellows, Nirmaan Organization, and...
Mar 08, 2023
Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicle company, has made Holi even more colourful for customers with lucrative deals and attractive offers on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters.
Mar 08, 2023
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been conferred with the Telangana State Industry Award 2022 for Excellence in Information Technology by the Government of Telangana for the...
Mar 07, 2023
VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, continued to move ahead on its commitment to improve gender diversity in the...
Mar 06, 2023
Bangalore: Longing to watch some of the best regional content but don’t want to spend those extra bucks?
Mar 06, 2023
ICICI Lombard, India’s leading general insurer announced today that it would celebrate March as Women's month in an endeavour to empower women in their physical and financial well-being.
Mar 05, 2023
Bengaluru: Flipkart India Private Limited today launched the ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’ program with the aim of providing India’s farming communities and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with...
Mar 04, 2023
ADVANTAGE ANDHRA PRADESH |Global Investors Summit 2023: Visakhapatnam: Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for Andhra Pradesh is turning true on Day 2 of the Global Investment Summit.
Mar 04, 2023
AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Global Investor Summit 2023 by the Andhra Pradesh government continued to receive a series of investment proposals on the second day today which received a
Mar 04, 2023
Bengaluru: Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is featured as a top performer across several global industry...
Mar 04, 2023
AP GIS 2023 | VISAKHAPATNAM: The Global Investor Summit 2023 organised by the Andhra Pradesh government received an enthusiastic response from the industry.
Mar 04, 2023
AP Global Investors Summit 2023 Day 2 | VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for Andhra Pradesh is turning true on Day 2 of the Global Investment Summit.
Mar 04, 2023
The Day 2 of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) conducted by the state of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam's Andhra University Grounds commenced on Saturday where Union Ministers, Industry leaders, and...
Mar 04, 2023
AP Global Investors Summit 2023 | Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology and Handlooms & Textiles, Gudivada...
Mar 04, 2023
PlayerzPot is on a revolutionary streak to amplify the reach of online gaming countrywide.
Mar 03, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit drew leading industrialists and delegates of several MNCs to the port city of Visakhapatnam.
Mar 03, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Reiterating its commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & APSEZ on Friday said the group will invest in cement...
Mar 03, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Announcing that Reliance Industries will set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project in Andhra Pradesh, the group Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the state has grown...
Mar 03, 2023
First of all, it's a great pleasure for me to interact with you regarding development in AP. Andhra Pradesh is one of the important states in the country and the mission for the government is to make...
Mar 03, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh today hosted a high-profile event that highlighted the state's advantages to global business leaders.
Mar 03, 2023
Visakhapatnam: The day one of the Global Investment Summit 2023 was a Mega success. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S.
Mar 03, 2023
Modenik Lifestyle’s premium lingerie brand for women, Enamor, has announced the launch of its exclusive brand outlet in Guntur marking its entry into Andhra Pradesh.
Mar 03, 2023
Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV evolution in India, today proudly announced that India’s most trusted and driven EV – the Nexon EV has successfully...
Mar 02, 2023
New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s order on the Adani-Hindenburg case, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group said on Thursday that the truth will finally come out.
LEGACY whisky brings to Hyderabad a smooth blend of aromatic flavors with an evening to celebrate Indian cuisine and culture
Mar 02, 2023
LEGACY, the first-ever made-in-India whisky innovation by Bacardi in India, offers an impeccably smooth yet perfectly balanced drinking experience tailored for the Indian consumer
Mar 02, 2023
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been penalised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday in a case related to manipulating the share prices of two companies uploading...
Mar 02, 2023
Here’s some big news from Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).
