Reliance Jio Plus Unveiled: New Postpaid Family Plans with One-month FREE Trial Mar 14, 2023 Mumbai: In pursuit of transforming the mobile postpaid segment, Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free...

E-Mobility Start-up Vaan Moto Launches in Hyderabad Mar 13, 2023 Hyderabad: India’s premium lifestyle e-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has announced its foray into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.

From Humble Beginnings to Bold Ambitions Mar 12, 2023 Hyderabad - CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, recently celebrated its 9th anniversary in Hyderabad. The event was aimed to recognize the company's employees...

India's Microfinance Sector Sees Boom Mar 11, 2023 From the late 1970s, microfinance organisations in India have played a significant role in the economic growth of the country by granting loans and credit to individuals so they can realise their...

Air India Boosts Services to Destinations in East Asia Mar 11, 2023 Bangalore: Air India, India’s leading carrier and a Star Alliance member, has added frequency on popular eastbound routes in its 2023 Summer Schedule, bringing more options for travellers to fly to...

Flipkart India Inks MoU With AP Food Processing Society Mar 11, 2023 Andhra Pradesh: Flipkart India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, as part of its program ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’.

Fact Check: HDFC Customer Data Leaked by Hackers? Mar 10, 2023 Many reports have claimed that the data of 6 lakh HDFC customers had been leaked on the dark web.

SEBI's New Scheme to Collect Dues From Defaulters Mar 10, 2023 Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come with a new plan to collect penalty dues from defaulters.

Microfinance: Crusaders for Women’s Economic Empowerment Mar 09, 2023 The future of humanity rests on the successful implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

Hy-Vee Opens Its Global Capabilities Center in India Mar 09, 2023 Bangalore: Hy-Vee, Inc., a leading U.S. grocery retailer, officially opened its new Global Capabilities Center, Helpful Smiles Technology (HST) Global, in Bangalore today. The HST Global team will...

Tide, WE Hub Launch Sarthika to Operationalise Govt Schemes for Women MSMEs Mar 09, 2023 Hyderabad: Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform, that recently launched in India, and WE Hub, Telangana’s state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs have launched the ‘...

Crypto Transactions to Come Under Anti-money Laundering Laws Mar 09, 2023 The finance ministry announced that cryptocurrency transactions would now come under the ambit of money laundering provisions.

Creating a More Equitable Future: Perspective from Women Leaders Mar 09, 2023 As a part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Taruni Clothing, Hyderabad based retail stores has today organized a panel discussion on “Creating a more Equitable Future: Perspective from Women...

This Women’s Day, Tata Starbucks Celebrates Women And Their Journeys That Made Them #Stronglikecoffee Mar 08, 2023 Hyderabad: To laud the strength and achievements of women across all facets of life, Tata Starbucks commemorates the celebrations this women’s day with its endearing campaign - #StrongLikeCoffee.

Air India Group Set To Fly Over 90 All-Women Crew Flights To Celebrate International Women’s Day Mar 08, 2023 Bangalore: In the run-up to International Women’s Day, Air India along with Air India Express and AirAsia India has scheduled a staggering total of over 90 all-women crew flights as a tribute to the...

Infosys Foundation Collaborates with Several Social Organizations to Bolster Women Empowerment in India Mar 08, 2023 Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced that it has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in this financial year, with Avanti Fellows, Nirmaan Organization, and...

Ola Electric announces Colourcharged Holi Bonanza Mar 08, 2023 Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicle company, has made Holi even more colourful for customers with lucrative deals and attractive offers on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters.

TCS Conferred with Telangana State Industry Award for Excellence in IT Mar 08, 2023 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been conferred with the Telangana State Industry Award 2022 for Excellence in Information Technology by the Government of Telangana for the...

New milestones for VFS Global in building gender-diverse workforce Mar 07, 2023 VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, continued to move ahead on its commitment to improve gender diversity in the...

How to Get Free Sun NXT Subscription With Vi Connection Mar 06, 2023 Bangalore: Longing to watch some of the best regional content but don’t want to spend those extra bucks?

ICICI Lombard to Celebrate March 2023 as Women's Month with Special Offers for all Women and Agents Mar 06, 2023 ICICI Lombard, India’s leading general insurer announced today that it would celebrate March as Women's month in an endeavour to empower women in their physical and financial well-being.

Flipkart Samarth Krishi to Support Farmers, FPOs Mar 05, 2023 Bengaluru: Flipkart India Private Limited today launched the ‘Flipkart Samarth Krishi’ program with the aim of providing India’s farming communities and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with...

AP GIS 2023: List of MOUs Signed By AP Govt With Investors Mar 04, 2023 ADVANTAGE ANDHRA PRADESH |Global Investors Summit 2023: Visakhapatnam: Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for Andhra Pradesh is turning true on Day 2 of the Global Investment Summit.

AP GIS 2023: Union Ministers Speeches At Vizag Summit Mar 04, 2023 AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Global Investor Summit 2023 by the Andhra Pradesh government continued to receive a series of investment proposals on the second day today which received a

Infosys Leads Global ESG Rankings Mar 04, 2023 Bengaluru: Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is featured as a top performer across several global industry...

Advantage AP: Fantastic Response To GIS 2023 Mar 04, 2023 AP GIS 2023 | VISAKHAPATNAM: The Global Investor Summit 2023 organised by the Andhra Pradesh government received an enthusiastic response from the industry.

AP GIS 2023 Day 2: 260 MOUs Worth Rs 1.17 Lakh Crores Signed Mar 04, 2023 AP Global Investors Summit 2023 Day 2 | VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for Andhra Pradesh is turning true on Day 2 of the Global Investment Summit.

AP GIS Summit 2023 Day 2 Highlights Mar 04, 2023 The Day 2 of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) conducted by the state of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam's Andhra University Grounds commenced on Saturday where Union Ministers, Industry leaders, and...

AP IT & Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath On Day 2 At GIS 2023 Mar 04, 2023 AP Global Investors Summit 2023 | Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology and Handlooms & Textiles, Gudivada...

PlayerzPot Campaign CelebrationKaSeason Features Smriti Mandhana Mar 04, 2023 PlayerzPot is on a revolutionary streak to amplify the reach of online gaming countrywide.

AP GIS 2023: Global Industry Titans Announce Mega Business Plans for Andhra Mar 03, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit drew leading industrialists and delegates of several MNCs to the port city of Visakhapatnam.

AP GIS 2023: Adani Group to Set up 2 Cement Plants, Data Centre, Says Karan Adani Mar 03, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Reiterating its commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & APSEZ on Friday said the group will invest in cement...

AP GIS 2023: Mukesh Ambani Announces Setting up of 10 GW Renewable Solar Energy Project in State Mar 03, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Announcing that Reliance Industries will set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project in Andhra Pradesh, the group Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the state has grown...

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s Keynote Address at AP GIS 2023 Mar 03, 2023 First of all, it's a great pleasure for me to interact with you regarding development in AP. Andhra Pradesh is one of the important states in the country and the mission for the government is to make...

GIS 2023: Andhra Pradesh Receives 340 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 13 lakh crores Mar 03, 2023 Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh today hosted a high-profile event that highlighted the state's advantages to global business leaders.

GIS 2023: Andhra Pradesh Govt Signs 92 MoUs Over Rs 11.87 lakh crores on Day 1 Mar 03, 2023 Visakhapatnam: The day one of the Global Investment Summit 2023 was a Mega success. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S.

Enamor Launches Its Exclusive Brand Outlet In Guntur Mar 03, 2023 Modenik Lifestyle’s premium lingerie brand for women, Enamor, has announced the launch of its exclusive brand outlet in Guntur marking its entry into Andhra Pradesh.

Nexon EV makes a landmark entry into India Book of Records for the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV Mar 03, 2023 Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV evolution in India, today proudly announced that India’s most trusted and driven EV – the Nexon EV has successfully...

Gautam Adani Welcomes SC’s Probe Order in Adani-Hindenburg Case Mar 02, 2023 New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s order on the Adani-Hindenburg case, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group said on Thursday that the truth will finally come out.

LEGACY whisky brings to Hyderabad a smooth blend of aromatic flavors with an evening to celebrate Indian cuisine and culture Mar 02, 2023 LEGACY, the first-ever made-in-India whisky innovation by Bacardi in India, offers an impeccably smooth yet perfectly balanced drinking experience tailored for the Indian consumer

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi, Others Banned from Securities Market Mar 02, 2023 Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been penalised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday in a case related to manipulating the share prices of two companies uploading...