Delhi: YS Sharmila Stages Dharna Over Alleged Corruption in Kaleshwaram Project, Detained

Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police as she attempted to highlight the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by staging a...
Parliament Adjourned till Tuesday Amid Din Over Rahul’s London Speech, JPC Probe on Adani Row

Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday.
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns from Congress

Mar 13, 2023
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Washing Powder Nirma Posters Welcoming Amit Shah Come Up in Hyderabad

Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad: A day after posters against the political turncoats to BJP surfaced in Hyderabad, ano
Case Filed Against Bandi Sanjay For Objectionable Comments on Kavitha

Mar 12, 2023
BRS party leaders filed a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments on MLC Kavitha. The complaints are being lodged against Sanjya across the state.
Telangana Women's Commission Orders Inquiry Into Bandi Sanjay Remarks on Kavitha

Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: Taking suo moto cognizance of Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s controversial remarks over the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Police case, the Telangana State Commission for Women...
BRS Leaders' Unique Protest Against ED Summons to Kavitha

Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: The liquor scam case has created a huge uproar across the nation and become a hot topic of discussion in Telangana political circles.
Karnataka Politics:Sumalatha to Support BJP

Mar 11, 2023
Kannada actress and Karnataka MP Sumalatha Ambarish (59) has issued an unexpected statement. In a sudden development, she has declared her unwavering support to the BJP at the Centre. 
What KCR Told Party Cadre in BRS Meet

Mar 10, 2023
Addressing a  joint meeting of Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive body at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, the party president K Chandrashekhar...
Image credit: Twitter/@RaoKavitha

Women's Reservation Bill: Over a Dozen Parties to Join BRS’ Hunger Strike in Delhi, Says Kavitha

Mar 09, 2023
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on Friday, March 10 to press the demand for introduction of the Women's...
MLC candidates Call on CM YS Jagan

Mar 09, 2023
YSRCP candidates for the upcoming MLC elections under MLA quota called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.
Revanth Reddy Predicts Telangana Congress Seats in Assembly Elections

Mar 09, 2023
With the assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the party would form a government in the state, adding that...
KCR Calls for BRS Meeting on March 10

Mar 09, 2023
A joint meeting of the ruling BRS MLAs, MPs and the state executive would be held in Hyderabad on March 10 to discuss the implementation of government programmes, party activities and others as part...
Deshapathi Srinivas, Venkatrami Reddy Nominated as BRS MLC Candidates, Naveen Kumar Retained

Mar 07, 2023
Hyderabad: Deshapathi Srinivas, Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy have been nominated as MLC candidates under MLAs quota for Telangana State Legislative Council, the Bharat...
AP BJP Hails AP GIS Summit in Vizag

Mar 07, 2023
BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in getting investments for the state. 
Breaking News: Overspeeding Cars in Revanth Reddy's Convoy Collide

Mar 04, 2023
The convoy of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles. At least six vehicles have been damaged while Revanth Reddy is unhurt.
Politicians Under Surveillance in India, Says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 04, 2023
Indian democracy is under threat, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during a lecture at Cambridge University, claiming that several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.
Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Expands Footprint in Northeast

Mar 04, 2023
The recent assembly election results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya make it clear that the BJP has retained its position in states like Assam and Tripura and entered into alliances with regional...
YS Sharmila Demands President’s Rule in Telangana, Seeks Opposition Support

Mar 02, 2023
Hyderabad: Expressing concern over ‘worsening’ law and order situation in Telangana, the YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Thursday made an earnest appeal to the Opposition leaders to join her in meeting...
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results: Counting Begins

Mar 02, 2023
The results of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections are being announced today. The counting of votes has begun.
Telangana Bachao Meet on March 10: TJS Chief Kodandaram 

Feb 28, 2023
Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of wrongly taking credit for the formation of a separate Telangana state, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram is planning to save...
Amid Early Polls Speculation, BJP Top Brass Holds Meeting with Telangana Unit Leaders

Feb 28, 2023
New DelhI: The BJP leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Telangana on Tuesday to chalk out a poll strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls later this year. 
Delhi Liquor Scam: Like Sisodia, Kavitha will also go to Jail Soon, Says BJP’s Vivek

Feb 27, 2023
Hyderabad: Following the arrest and subsequent CBI custody of Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodi
Delhi Liquor Case: Manish Sisodia Remanded in 5-day CBI Custody

Feb 27, 2023
New Delhi: A special CBI court on Monday sent Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia to five-day custody of the central probe agency. The AAP leader was given in the CBI custody till March 4. 
Image credit: Twitter/@kharge

Congress Determined to Unseat BJP from Power in 2024: Kharge 

Feb 25, 2023
Raipur: Riding on the success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Congress is planning to unseat the BJP-led government from the Centre.
YS Avinash Reddy Speaks to Media After CBI Interrogation

Feb 25, 2023
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019. 
Disgruntled BJP Leaders Air Their Concerns to Andhra BJP In-charge Muraleedharan 

Feb 23, 2023
New Delhi: All is not well in the BJP in Andhra Pradesh after its leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the party a few days ago. Before leaving the saffron party, Lakshminarayana accused the...
Pawan Khera Arrested by Assam Police, SC Provides Interim Bail till Feb 8

Feb 23, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was arrested by the Assam police after deplaning him from an IndiGo flight earlier today, on an...
Sajjala Shreds TDP Chief Naidu Over Gannavaram Clashes

Feb 22, 2023
Amaravati: Squarely blaming TDP leadership for the Gannavaram incident, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said police maintained utmost restraint while a section of media has been...
Image credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Declared Delhi Mayor, Kejriwal Says Hooliganism Defeated

Feb 22, 2023
New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) got a new mayor after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the bitterly fought election. 
Mirza Rahmath Baig, AIMIM candidate for MLC elections

AIMIM Declares Mirza Rahmath Baig as Candidate for MLC Polls

Feb 21, 2023
Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced Mirza Rahmath Baig for the Member of Legislative Council polls scheduled to be held on March 13 in...
Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh

YSRCP Hails CM YS Jagan's Social Engineering 

Feb 21, 2023
Amaravati: YSRCP has hailed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice and allocating lion's share of seats to Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC...
Jai Ho BC: YSRCP Ensures Social Justice in Finalising MLC Candidates

Feb 21, 2023
 Amaravati: Reinforcing its commitment to ensure social justice, the YS Jagan-led YSRCP government announced the names of 18 candidates for the state Legislative Council by giving a major share to...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Meghalaya Govt Infuriates BJP By Denying Permission to PM Modi’s Rally

Feb 20, 2023
Shillong: The Meghalaya government has refused to give permission to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PA Sangma Stadium in South Tura, much to the chagrin of BJP leadership. 
NCW Serves Notice to BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Governor

Feb 20, 2023
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy to appear before the commission on February 21 in connection with his controversial remarks made against governor...
File photo

BJP’s Mission-90 in Telangana: Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa Programme in Full Swing

Feb 19, 2023
Hyderabad: As part of its strategy to strengthen the party base ahead of Assembly polls, the BJP is holding its ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ programme across the Telangana state. 
Telangana is Afghanistan, KCR a Taliban, YS Sharmila Scales Up Attack Moments After Release

Feb 19, 2023
Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila, who was taken into police custody for her alleged comments against the Mahabubabad ML
AP: Kanna Lakshminarayana to Join TDP on February 23

Feb 19, 2023
Former president of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Kanna Lakshminarayana will join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of its chief Chandrababu Naidu on February 23, sources said. 
Police Arrest YS Sharmila, Shift Her to Hyderabad

Feb 19, 2023
Police arrested YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Sunday after a case was filed against her for making comments against Mahabubabad MLA Shanker Naik during her padayatra. 
PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Telangana Soon: Bandi Sanjay

Feb 17, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address a huge public meeting in Telangana to mark the culmination of street corner meetings of the party being held across the state. 
File photo

AICC In-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre Rules Out Poll Pact with BRS

Feb 15, 2023
Hyderabad: AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre has made it clear that Congress is in no mood to seek alliance with the ruling BRS party under any circumstances. 
BJP Accuses BBC of ‘Venomous’ Reporting on India, Opposition Says I-T Raids Obvious

Feb 14, 2023
New Delhi: As the Income Tax officials begin ‘survey’ at the BBC offices in the national capital and Mumbai on Tuesday, the Opposition parties targeted the Centre and claimed they were not surprised...
