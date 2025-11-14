Politics
Nov 14, 2025
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving toward a significant milestone in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Early trends suggest that the party is set to become the single largest political force...
Nov 13, 2025
The stage is set for the crucial counting of votes polled in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Hyderabad. Tight security has been deployed at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Stadium in...
Jun 20, 2025
Dayanidhi Maran, a former Union Minister and DMK lawmaker, has exposed a potential rift within the Maran family by sending a legal notice to his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and...
Apr 08, 2025
Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was hurt in a fire accident that occurred in Singapore. The accident took place at a school where Mark was studying.
Apr 02, 2025
In a giant relief to the protesting students at the Hyderabad Central University over the tree cutting by the Telangana Forest Ministry in Kancha Gachibowli, the High Court issues a stay order with...
Apr 02, 2025
Hyderabad Central University students are furious that the Telangana government is destroying their beloved forest with JCBs.
Apr 02, 2025
The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha today by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Waqf Act, 1995, which regulates the administration of Waqf...
Mar 15, 2025
Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson attacks, and faced protests since the company's CEO, Elon Musk, started his work with the Department of...
Mar 09, 2025
Government Employees’ Leaves Cancelled Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, March 9, 2025:
Mar 04, 2025
The debate over the imposition of Hindi under the New Education Policy (NEP) has once again ignited strong resistance in South India.
Mar 01, 2025
Over the past few years, with the advent of well-trained doctors and technology, India has become a top destination for foreigners to visit and get their ailments treated.
Feb 24, 2025
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday with Governor Adbul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. AP's Finance Minister P. Keshav is expected to present the...
Feb 21, 2025
Union Labor Secretary Sumita Dawra recently stated that India's increasing participation of women in high-growth sectors like IT, R&D, and Engineering was noted as a key driver of economic growth.
Feb 19, 2025
The U.S. deportation of illegal immigrants began as soon as Donald Trump took over Presidency and since then, 331 Indians have been deported from America.
Feb 17, 2025
BRS party leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao is celebrating his birthday today.
Feb 15, 2025
Kiran Rayal, Janasena’s Tirupati Party Incharge, has landed in soup recently over allegations of exploitation as the victim, Lakshmi made strong accusations over him.
Feb 14, 2025
Yesterday on the 13th of February, YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad on charges of abduction and threatening witnesses in the attack on the Gannavaram...
Dec 21, 2024
Allu Arjun has called for a press meeting today at 7:00 PM IST, following strong criticisms from both Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding the recent stampede at...
Dec 21, 2024
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong dissatisfaction with the number of Tollywood celebrities who visited actor Allu Arjun after his arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theater...
Dec 21, 2024
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made it clear that under his leadership, there will be no increase in ticket prices or special benefit shows in the state.
Aug 28, 2024
Allu Arjun sports intense look in striking red new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule'
Aug 07, 2024
Here is Sakshi's cartoon from today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The cartoon is a satire on the BJP's bold prediction for 2029. Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah stated that the...
Apr 17, 2024
Vijayawada: The next stage of the election process in Andhra Pradesh will commence on Thursday.
Mar 21, 2024
Naga Babu Konidela, the brother of the Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan recently posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter igniting speculation. It is believed that the actor-turned-politician's tweet was...
Mar 16, 2024
Former Tollywood actress and BJP leader Madhavi Latha recently shared her insights on Andhra Pradesh politics.
Mar 12, 2024
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will officially launch the Juvvaladinne Harbour virtually from the Tadepalli camp office.
Feb 11, 2024
Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Amid split mandate in the Pakistan general polls, hectic parleys are on among the political parties to stitch an alliance and form the government.
Feb 03, 2024
YSRCP's Siddham event held at Denduluru in the Eluru district turned out to be a massive success. A sea of crowd thronged the public meeting attended by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the top brass of...
Jan 31, 2024
Amaravati, Jan 31: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, made several key decisions during its meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Jan 30, 2024
AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is going to make his decision on the disqualification of defector MLAs from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). This has stirred significant tension.
Jan 30, 2024
Sharmila founded the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in 2021. Barely two years later, she merged it with the Congress party.
Jan 29, 2024
The TDP and Jana Sena parties have stitched an alliance to take on the mighty CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the upcoming general elections in 2024.
CM Jagan Shifts Full Focus to Godavari: Second Siddham Meeting in Eluru Expected to Surpass Bheemili
Jan 29, 2024
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is directing his attention towards the Godavari region, having successfully conducted his inaugural Siddham meeting in Bheemi
Jan 25, 2024
Superconfident CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that YSRCP is coming back to power again. He said his government has won the people's trust and confidence.
CM Jagan Deposits Rs 6,394 Crore As Fourth Tranche Of YSR Aasara Scheme; Clears Debt Of Rs 25,571 Crore On SHGs
Jan 23, 2024
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today once again walked the talk on his pledge to support Self Help Group (SHG) Women Communities.
Jan 23, 2024
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a heart-touching speech during the disbursement of the YSR Asara Scheme in Uravakonda.
Jan 20, 2024
Amidst electrifying chants of "Jai Bheem" and "Jai Jagan," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a sea of supporters specifically from mar
Jan 18, 2024
In a huge setback to the opposition parties, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a strategic decision to retain former minister Balineni
Jan 17, 2024
Palasamudram (Sri Satya Sai Dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the second campus of the NACIN (Nati
Jan 16, 2024
The 125-feet BR Ambedkar statue and Smruthivanam, being constructed with a whopping budget of Rs 400 Crores, are in the final stages of their construction work.
Jan 14, 2024
Sankranthi festivities today began at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence. He celebrates Sankranthi with farmers and commoners in an attempt to emphasize his pro-people stance.
-
- Page 1
- ››