Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP on the Brink of Big Win as NDA Sweeps Nov 14, 2025 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving toward a significant milestone in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Early trends suggest that the party is set to become the single largest political force...

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills By-Election: All Set for Counting at Yousufguda Stadium Nov 13, 2025 The stage is set for the crucial counting of votes polled in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Hyderabad. Tight security has been deployed at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Stadium in...

Sun TV Family Feud: List of Kalanidhi Maran-Owned Assets Worth Rs.25,000 Crores Jun 20, 2025 Dayanidhi Maran, a former Union Minister and DMK lawmaker, has exposed a potential rift within the Maran family by sending a legal notice to his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and...

Pawan Responds to Son's Fire Accident, Rushes to Singapore Apr 08, 2025 Pawan Kalyan's youngest son, Mark Shankar, was hurt in a fire accident that occurred in Singapore. The accident took place at a school where Mark was studying.

HCU Biodiversity: High-Court Orders Telangana Govt. to Stop Activities, Delays Inquiry Apr 02, 2025 In a giant relief to the protesting students at the Hyderabad Central University over the tree cutting by the Telangana Forest Ministry in Kancha Gachibowli, the High Court issues a stay order with...

HCU Biodiversity Issue: Forest Ministry Demands Urgent Action from Telangana to Protect Wildlife Apr 02, 2025 Hyderabad Central University students are furious that the Telangana government is destroying their beloved forest with JCBs.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Why Is It Controversial? Everything You Should Know Apr 02, 2025 The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha today by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Waqf Act, 1995, which regulates the administration of Waqf...

Elon Musk's Tesla Faces Americans Wrath: Is DOGE the Reason? Mar 15, 2025 Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson attacks, and faced protests since the company's CEO, Elon Musk, started his work with the Department of...

Holi Holiday, Leaves Cancelled in Chattisgarh Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit Mar 09, 2025 Government Employees’ Leaves Cancelled Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, March 9, 2025:

Why is Andhra Pradesh Silent While South India Resists Hindi Imposition? Mar 04, 2025 The debate over the imposition of Hindi under the New Education Policy (NEP) has once again ignited strong resistance in South India.

Hyderabad to have Health Tourism Policy, plans Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Mar 01, 2025 Over the past few years, with the advent of well-trained doctors and technology, India has become a top destination for foreigners to visit and get their ailments treated.

AP Assembly: Governor Forgets Chandrababu's Name!? Feb 24, 2025 The Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday with Governor Adbul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. AP's Finance Minister P. Keshav is expected to present the...

Women to Rule at Work Places, 70 Percent Women in Jobs by 2047! Feb 21, 2025 Union Labor Secretary Sumita Dawra recently stated that India's increasing participation of women in high-growth sectors like IT, R&D, and Engineering was noted as a key driver of economic growth.

US Deportation: Punjab Highest, Zero from Telugu States! Feb 19, 2025 The U.S. deportation of illegal immigrants began as soon as Donald Trump took over Presidency and since then, 331 Indians have been deported from America.

KCR’s birthday: KTR’s Emotional Promise Feb 17, 2025 BRS party leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao is celebrating his birthday today.

Pawan Kalyan's Silence Questioned by Victim in Kiran Rayal Case Feb 15, 2025 Kiran Rayal, Janasena’s Tirupati Party Incharge, has landed in soup recently over allegations of exploitation as the victim, Lakshmi made strong accusations over him.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: YS Jagan Rips Apart Chandrababu Naidu's Government Feb 14, 2025 Yesterday on the 13th of February, YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad on charges of abduction and threatening witnesses in the attack on the Gannavaram...

Allu Arjun to Address Press After CM Revanth Reddy and Owaisi's Criticism on Pushpa 2 Stampede Dec 21, 2024 Allu Arjun has called for a press meeting today at 7:00 PM IST, following strong criticisms from both Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding the recent stampede at...

CM Revanth Reddy Slams Tollywood Celebrities for Visiting Allu Arjun After His Arrest Dec 21, 2024 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong dissatisfaction with the number of Tollywood celebrities who visited actor Allu Arjun after his arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theater...

CM Revanth Reddy Vows to End Ticket Price Hikes and Benefit Shows Dec 21, 2024 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made it clear that under his leadership, there will be no increase in ticket prices or special benefit shows in the state.

August 28 News Highlights: Top 10 News Today Aug 28, 2024 Allu Arjun sports intense look in striking red new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Aug 7: Sakshi Cartoon - Laugh Out Loud with Wit Aug 07, 2024 Here is Sakshi's cartoon from today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The cartoon is a satire on the BJP's bold prediction for 2029. Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah stated that the...

All Surveys to be Stopped from Today! Apr 17, 2024 Vijayawada: The next stage of the election process in Andhra Pradesh will commence on Thursday.

Naga Babu's Tweet Directed Against Whom? Mar 21, 2024 Naga Babu Konidela, the brother of the Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan recently posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter igniting speculation. It is believed that the actor-turned-politician's tweet was...

Actress Madhavi Latha's Comments on CM Jagan! Mar 16, 2024 Former Tollywood actress and BJP leader Madhavi Latha recently shared her insights on Andhra Pradesh politics.

New Boost To Fishing Industry in AP Mar 12, 2024 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will officially launch the Juvvaladinne Harbour virtually from the Tadepalli camp office.

Fractured mandate in Pak poll: PML(N) invites MQM(P) Feb 11, 2024 Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Amid split mandate in the Pakistan general polls, hectic parleys are on among the political parties to stitch an alliance and form the government.

Siddham in Denduluru: YS Jagan's Speech is Super Hit. He Calls Chandrababu as Chandramukhi Feb 03, 2024 YSRCP's Siddham event held at Denduluru in the Eluru district turned out to be a massive success. A sea of crowd thronged the public meeting attended by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the top brass of...

AP Cabinet Makes Key Decisions: To Fill Teacher Posts and Forest Department Positions Jan 31, 2024 Amaravati, Jan 31: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, made several key decisions during its meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Will Defector MLAs Be Disqualified? What Will Be the Speaker's Decision? Jan 30, 2024 AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is going to make his decision on the disqualification of defector MLAs from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). This has stirred significant tension.

Pertinent Questions for Sharmila "Reddy": Will there be Answers at All? Jan 30, 2024 Sharmila founded the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in 2021. Barely two years later, she merged it with the Congress party.

TDP and Jana Sena cadres jittery over seat-sharing and CM Jagan's confidence Jan 29, 2024 The TDP and Jana Sena parties have stitched an alliance to take on the mighty CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

CM Jagan Shifts Full Focus to Godavari: Second Siddham Meeting in Eluru Expected to Surpass Bheemili Jan 29, 2024 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is directing his attention towards the Godavari region, having successfully conducted his inaugural Siddham meeting in Bheemi

We are coming back to power again: CM Jagan Jan 25, 2024 Superconfident CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that YSRCP is coming back to power again. He said his government has won the people's trust and confidence.

CM Jagan Deposits Rs 6,394 Crore As Fourth Tranche Of YSR Aasara Scheme; Clears Debt Of Rs 25,571 Crore On SHGs Jan 23, 2024 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today once again walked the talk on his pledge to support Self Help Group (SHG) Women Communities.

AP Ppl My Star Campaigners, TDP's Campaigners Pawan and Yellow Media: CM Jagan Jan 23, 2024 CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a heart-touching speech during the disbursement of the YSR Asara Scheme in Uravakonda.

Statue of Liberty is USA’s identity, Statue of Social Justice is AP's Pride: CM Jagan Jan 20, 2024 Amidst electrifying chants of "Jai Bheem" and "Jai Jagan," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a sea of supporters specifically from mar

CM Jagan's Strategic Move: Balineni and Lavu To Retain Their YSRCP Seats Jan 18, 2024 In a huge setback to the opposition parties, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a strategic decision to retain former minister Balineni

NACIN Campus in AP: CM YS Jagan Thanks PM Modi Jan 17, 2024 Palasamudram (Sri Satya Sai Dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the second campus of the NACIN (Nati

This shows CM YS Jagan's commitment towards Social Justice and Equality Jan 16, 2024 The 125-feet BR Ambedkar statue and Smruthivanam, being constructed with a whopping budget of Rs 400 Crores, are in the final stages of their construction work.