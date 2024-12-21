Allu Arjun to Address Press After CM Revanth Reddy and Owaisi's Criticism on Pushpa 2 Stampede

Allu Arjun has called for a press meeting today at 7:00 PM IST, following strong criticisms from both Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding the recent stampede at Pushpa 2: The Rule's premiere. Owaisi condemned the actor’s "insensitive" behavior, pointing out that despite the tragic death of a woman, Allu Arjun continued watching the film and waved to fans as he left. CM Revanth Reddy also voiced concerns about the actor’s actions. The press conference is expected to address these allegations, with fans and media eagerly awaiting the actor's response.