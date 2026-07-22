Allu Arjun Enjoys Family Holiday in Austria During Raaka Break

Icon Star Allu Arjun is taking a short break from the shoot of his upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, and is currently enjoying a family vacation in Austria. The actor is spending quality time with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their children, Ayaan and Arha, before returning to work.

Sneha Reddy shared a series of photos and videos from their holiday on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the family's relaxing trip. The pictures show the family enjoying the beautiful landscapes of the Austrian Alps, away from the busy schedules of the film industry.

During their vacation, the family visited the famous Seegrube terrace on the Nordkette Mountain Range near Innsbruck. Located around 1,905 metres above sea level, the tourist spot is known for its breathtaking views of the city and the scenic Inn River. The family appeared to be enjoying the peaceful surroundings and spending memorable moments together.

Allu Arjun kept his vacation look casual with a dark bomber jacket, cargo pants, and white sneakers, while Sneha Reddy looked stylish in a black knit sweater paired with wide-leg denim. Their simple and elegant appearance has won appreciation from fans on social media.

The vacation photos have quickly gone viral, with fans expressing their excitement over seeing the actor enjoying family time. After completing the holiday, Allu Arjun is expected to return to India soon and resume the shooting of Raaka, one of the most anticipated upcoming films directed by Atlee.