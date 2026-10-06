Is Allu Arjun’s Raaka Actually a Tamil Movie?

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, has created fresh discussion among movie lovers. Recent comments from Atlee have led to questions about whether the film is primarily a Tamil project.

Atlee recently praised music composer Sai Abhyankkar and said he wanted to take Raaka to the Oscars and make Tamil audiences proud. His comments quickly went viral on social media, leading to speculation about the film’s language and release plans.

However, Raaka is being presented as a major pan-Indian project. The film stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Atlee, marking their first collaboration. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast, while Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.

The makers have not officially clarified whether the film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil or how the language versions will be handled. This has increased curiosity among fans, especially in Telugu-speaking regions.

There has also been discussion about whether Raaka could be released in two parts or as a single film. The makers are yet to give an official clarification on this.

For now, fans are waiting for more details about the film’s language, release plans and story. With Allu Arjun and Atlee coming together for a high-budget project, Raaka continues to be one of the most awaited films.