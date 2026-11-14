Allu Arjun to Attend Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara Pre-Release Event

Icon Star Allu Arjun will attend the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Aakasamlo Oka Tara as the chief guest. The event will take place in Hyderabad on November 15, 2026.

The makers have announced Allu Arjun's presence through a special poster. The event will be held at JRC Convention in Hyderabad from 5 PM onwards.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is an emotional drama featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film introduces Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, while Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play important roles.

The film follows the journey of a young woman from a village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The promotional content released so far has created interest among movie lovers.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing it under Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Allu Arjun's presence at the pre-release event is expected to bring additional attention to the film.