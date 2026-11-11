Anirudh Ravichander's First Love Story Ended in Just 3 Hours

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music directors in South Indian cinema. His songs and background scores have become favourites among movie lovers. While rumours about his possible marriage to Kavya Maran are currently creating a buzz on social media, an interesting story from his personal life has also caught everyone's attention.

Interestingly, Anirudh once had a love story that lasted just three hours. Yes, the music director reportedly experienced his first heartbreak during his school days, and the relationship came to an end within hours of his proposal.

Anirudh Ravichander's First Love Lasted Only Three Hours

Anirudh Ravichander may have millions of female fans today, but his first love story reportedly did not have a happy ending. During his school days, he developed feelings for a girl and eventually gathered the courage to express his love.

However, the happiness did not last long. According to an incident Anirudh himself reportedly shared during an earlier interaction, the relationship ended just three hours after he proposed to the girl.

Although the story sounds unusual, it has now become an interesting topic among his fans. The music director's short-lived school romance has attracted attention, especially as his personal life is currently being discussed on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander Was Once Expected to Study at IIT

Apart from music, Anirudh was also reportedly very good at academics during his childhood. He was particularly talented in mathematics. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, was impressed by his academic abilities and believed that his son could study at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

After completing his B.Com degree at Loyola College, his family reportedly planned to send him to Singapore for higher studies. However, Anirudh had different dreams.

His interest in music eventually changed his career plans. Actor Dhanush recognised his musical talent and believed that he had the potential to become a successful music director. Dhanush reportedly spoke to Anirudh's parents and encouraged them to support his musical journey instead of sending him abroad for further studies.

Dhanush Gave Anirudh His First Big Opportunity

Anirudh's career took a major turn when Dhanush offered him an opportunity to work in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a music composer with the 2012 film 3, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The film featured Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Its song Why This Kolaveri Di became a massive hit and brought Anirudh nationwide recognition.

Since then, Anirudh has become one of the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema. He has delivered several popular albums and background scores for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

From being a student whose family expected him to pursue higher studies to becoming a leading music composer, Anirudh's journey has been remarkable. While his professional success continues to grow, stories about his school romance and personal life are now adding to the curiosity surrounding the music sensation.