Nithiin Turns Back Time With His New Look in Alias Rukmini!

Natural Star Nani's Unanimous Productions is all set to present another intriguing project, Alias Rukmini, featuring Nithiin in the lead role.

Helmed by Dhandoraa fame director Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Deepthi Ganta, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled a special promotional video that offers a glimpse of Nithiin in a completely different avatar. The video introduces his character Krishna, showcasing a refreshing and unexpected side of the actor that is sure to grab attention.

The promotional video begins with director Murali Kanth Devasoth discussing young Krishna with Rukmini, setting the stage for Nithiin's much-awaited appearance. The anticipation builds as the actor finally makes his entry in a remarkably youthful avatar.

Nithiin's stunning transformation becomes the highlight of the video, as he appears almost a decade younger, bringing back memories of his earlier on-screen charm. His fresh and youthful appearance catches everyone by surprise, while Aafiya's adorable reaction adds a fun and delightful element to the promotional glimpse.

The video offers an interesting introduction to Nithiin's character Krishna and has certainly raised curiosity about what the makers have in store for audiences.

The film has already created a positive impression among music lovers with the release of its first single, 'Ruku Ruku Rukmini'.

Composed by Vijai Bulganin, the romantic track has struck a chord with audiences and gained popularity as a chartbuster. The melodious number beautifully captures the love between Krishna and Rukmini, adding to the film's romantic appeal.

With Nithiin's impressive youthful makeover becoming a major talking point in the promotions and the first single receiving a warm response, Alias Rukmini is gradually building excitement among moviegoers. The film's promotional content has further raised expectations, with audiences looking forward to seeing Nithiin in this refreshing new avatar on the big screen.