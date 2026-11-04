Keerthy Suresh Faces Unwanted Attention; Actress Opens Up

Actress Keerthy Suresh has been receiving criticism on social media following a recent interview featuring actress Radhika Apte. However, several online users appear to be targeting Keerthy over remarks made during the discussion, even though she was not directly involved in the controversy. During the interview, Radhika Apte opened up about her experience working in the Telugu film industry.

She recalled appearing in a Telugu movie in which her character was required to marry her maternal uncle. She also spoke about having to share romantic scenes with a much older actor, describing the experience as challenging.

Although Radhika did not reveal the film's name, social media users began linking her comments to the 2014 Telugu film Legend, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Keerthy Suresh was also present during the conversation. When Radhika discussed the storyline involving marriage between relatives, Keerthy explained that such relationships have traditionally been portrayed in certain Tamil and Telugu films.

Keerthy Suresh Speaks About Personal Boundaries

The actress clarified that she enjoys meeting fans and interacting with people during her travels. She appreciates the affection and support she receives from audiences but believes that personal space should be respected. Keerthy explained that while many fans approach celevrities politely, some individuals cross the line in the name of admiration. She stressed that celebrities should also have the freedom to decide when they want to interact or take photographs.

Actress Has No Interest in Responding to Trolls

Keerthy also addressed online criticism and social media trolling during the interview. She said she has never responded to trolls and does not intend to waste time explaining herself to people with different opinions. The actress believes that focusing on her work is more important than responding to negative comments. She prefers to let her performances speak for themselves. Her comments have sparked conversation about celebrity privacy, fan behaviour and the importance of respecting personal boundaries.