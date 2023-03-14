International
Mar 14, 2023
Lahore: A large posse of police personnel have surrounded Zaman Park and barricaded all roads leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman...
Mar 10, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected as the President for the third time. Xi Jinping assumed charge as the president on Friday.
Mar 10, 2023
Several people shoot to death at a Jehovah’s Witness center in Hamburg. Though there is no official confirmation about the death count from cops, the local media outlet reports that seven people are...
Mar 07, 2023
Lahore: At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community were attacked by the members of a radical Islamic student organisation for playing Holi on the Punjab University campus on Monday.
Mar 07, 2023
Dhaka: As many as 14 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion rattled a seven-story building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday.
Mar 07, 2023
New York: An Indian-origin woman has died and her daughter and the pilot instructor were critically injured in a fatal plane crash in the New York area on Monday.
Mar 06, 2023
Islamabad: At least nine policemen killed and 13 others were injured in a suicide bombing in restive Balochistan province of Pakistan on Monday.
Mar 05, 2023
Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday tried to arrest ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan but could not find him at his Lahore house.
Mar 05, 2023
Dhaka: Hundreds of shanties have been gutted in a raging fire that broke out in a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslim in Bangladesh on Sunday. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.
Mar 02, 2023
Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said Pakistan does not need US aid as it hosts at least a dozen terrorist organisations.
Mar 01, 2023
Athens: At least 36 people died and scores were injured as two trains collided head-on in central Greece on Tuesday night. This incident is being described as the country’s deadliest rail crash in...
Feb 28, 2023
Beijing: China has announced on Tuesday that it’s foreign minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2.
Feb 27, 2023
At least 60 migrants, including 12 children and a months baby were killed and dozens more are feared missing after their boat sank in rough seas off southern Italy on Sunday night.
Feb 26, 2023
The United States is deeply concerned that loans provided by China to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which are neighbouring countries of India, may be utilised as means of exerting coercive pressure, a...
Feb 24, 2023
American Airlines has cut almost 50,000 flights from its summer schedule, with June and July being the most affected months. According to the airline, this is standard as it finalizes schedules...
Feb 23, 2023
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the developments in Tajikistan after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the eastern region of the country on Thursday.
Feb 23, 2023
Washington: US President Joe Biden has tripped up the steps of Air Force One in Warsaw on Wednesday.
Feb 23, 2023
Tel Aviv: A day after 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military forces raid in the West bank on Thursday, rockets were fired at southern Israel on Thursday.
Feb 22, 2023
Washington: Seattle has become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination as its local council added caste to anti-discrimination.
Feb 21, 2023
A new earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday which were already ravaged after a massive quake killed around 46,000 people. At least three people were killed and more than 200 have...
Feb 20, 2023
A majority of Pakistan's largest businesses have stopped operations recently due to a lack of raw materials, foreign exchange, or both, adding to the woes of an economy seeking to avoid a debt...
Feb 18, 2023
Launching a racist tirade against Indian-origin Nikki Haley, the Conservative commentator Ann Coulter asked Nikki to go back to India. She made this racist remark while appearing on The Mark Simone...
Feb 17, 2023
The countdown to Vivid Sydney 2023 has officially begun, with today marking 100 days until the festival’s Lights On moment at 6pm on Friday 26 May.
Feb 16, 2023
US President Joe Biden has included Indian-American economist Bharat Ramamurti in his core economic team. Biden on Wednesday reconstituted his national economic team but retained Ramamurti in the...
Feb 16, 2023
At least 39 migrants were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants plunged off a cliff on Wednesday. Reports said there were ‘more than five children’ among the...
Feb 15, 2023
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is facing arrest after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail plea on Wednesday.
Feb 15, 2023
New Delhi: A team of Israeli contractors has allegedly been involved in meddling over 30 elections across the globe for over two decades without attracting any attention, a report said on Wednesday.
Feb 14, 2023
At least three people were killed at Michigan State University after shootings at two locations on the East Lansing campus Monday night, university police said.
Feb 14, 2023
Four years after women were first allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom will now send its first female astronaut into space.
Feb 14, 2023
Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day they express their love for each other. On this special occasion, Google has also wished people a happy Valentine’s Day by making...
Feb 13, 2023
Love is in the air! Young couples are preparing to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. V-Day is celebrated across the world on February 14 and it is an annual affair.
Feb 13, 2023
Chennai: Chief of proscribed Sri Lankan terror outfit LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and will make his public appearance at an appropriate time, the Tamil...
Feb 13, 2023
Sewa International has begun direct relief operations following the recent earthquake that has caused enormous devastation and destruction in the quake-affected regions in Syria and Turkey last week...
Feb 12, 2023
London: 42-year-old Vimal Pandya is facing deportation to India after losing an immigration appeal in the UK despite receiving an honour from Queen Elizabeth II for his dedicated service to the local...
Feb 12, 2023
Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned after admitting to having an extramarital affair with a former staff member.
Feb 12, 2023
Rescue operations continue in quake-hit Turkey and Syria and survivors and bodies are being pulled out of toppled buildings.
Feb 11, 2023
In a move that could benefit tens of thousands of foreign tech workers on H-1B and L1 visas, the US is planning to resume "domestic visa revalidation" in certain categories on a pilot basis with the...
Feb 11, 2023
New Delhi: The mortal remains of a missing Indian national in Turkey, since the deadly 7.8-magnitude
Feb 11, 2023
Kabul: Afghan women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj has been shortlisted for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.
Feb 11, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Istanbul: Tired rescue teams continue to find survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings caused by the deadliest series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. The death toll has...
Feb 08, 2023
US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address in the annual address to Congress on Tuesday night.
