International
Jul 22, 2026
The United States has disclosed that its ongoing military campaign involving Iran has already resulted in an estimated cost of $37.5 billion (around ₹3.64 lakh crore).
Jul 20, 2026
The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a more dangerous phase, with military activity spreading across the Middle East.
Jul 11, 2026
Australia has once again increased the cost of its student visa, making it more expensive for international students who plan to study in the country.
Jul 06, 2026
The Russia-Ukraine war, which began four years ago on February 24, 2022, has now taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. Russian President Vladimir Putin once believed he could subdue Ukraine in just...
Jul 04, 2026
Are the clouds of war gathering once again over Asia? Recently, Afghanistan launched a series of fierce drone strikes targeting multiple locations inside Pakistani territory.
Jul 03, 2026
The United States is celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years of American independence.
Jul 03, 2026
The United States is celebrating a major milestone this year as it marks 250 years of independence. The nationwide celebration, called America250, commemorates the signing of the Declaration of...
Jul 03, 2026
A Russian couple was arrested after climbing to the top of New York City's iconic Empire State Building and staging a dramatic marriage proposal.
Jun 29, 2026
A report by the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the situation in Gaza has sparked global debate after accusing Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian children...
Jun 25, 2026
Venezuela has been hit by one of its most powerful seismic events in recent history after two major earthquakes struck within seconds of each other near the capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening.
Jun 17, 2026
As negotiations between Iran and the United States continue, conflicting narratives have emerged regarding the true purpose of the ongoing peace talks.
Jun 09, 2026
A federal court in the United States has struck down a controversial proposal introduced by President Donald Trump that sought to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.
Jun 08, 2026
A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck during a Monday morning flag ceremony at Mahayahay Elementary School in Barangay Kilalag, Malita, Davao Occidental, sending students and teachers scrambling...
Jun 08, 2026
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, causing panic across several areas and triggering tsunami warnings in the...
May 23, 2026
Memorial Day 2026 will be observed across the United States on Monday, May 25. The important national holiday is dedicated to honoring American military personnel who lost their lives while serving...
May 21, 2026
The rapid shift towards artificial intelligence is reshaping the global tech industry, but it is also creating growing anxiety among thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States on...
May 14, 2026
A series of viral videos circulating on social media has triggered widespread discussion among members of the Indian community in the United States after a woman was seen confronting Indian-origin...
Apr 26, 2026
A tense situation unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night after gunfire erupted near the venue hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where former U.S. President Donald Trump was in...
Apr 25, 2026
The ongoing Iran–Israel–United States conflict makes one wonder if humanity has truly internalized the messages of peace preached by our ancestors, our religions, and our sacred sites.
Apr 23, 2026
A disturbing pattern is beginning to surface in the United States, where individuals on H-1B visas are reportedly being targeted by social media personalities looking to create sensational online...
Apr 22, 2026
Despite rising tensions in parts of the region, Dubai continues to hold its position as a global magnet for talent and investment, with most residents choosing stability over uncertainty.
Apr 17, 2026
Every year, Blah Blah Blah Day offers a light-hearted yet meaningful reminder—cut through the noise and finally get things done.
Mar 28, 2026
A shocking financial fraud case has come to light involving a software professional from Hyderabad, who reportedly lost over ₹10 crore in an alleged investment scam linked to a fake casino business.
Mar 23, 2026
Parliament resumed on Monday after the festival break, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a key statement in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on India’s...
Mar 12, 2026
K-pop artist Aoora is once again making headlines in India, this time for a unique musical tribute to Lord Shiva.
Mar 11, 2026
An Air India Express aircraft operating a flight from Hyderabad to Phuket in Thailand encountered a nose-wheel issue after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, the airline confirmed.
Mar 07, 2026
Tensions in the Middle East escalated after reports of explosions near Dubai International Airport, raising concerns about a possible missile attack during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel...
Mar 05, 2026
Authorities in Riyadh have officially revealed the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026 for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.
Mar 05, 2026
The government of Saudi Arabia has officially declared the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026, providing time off for both government and private sector employees.
Mar 04, 2026
Saudi Arabia has officially declared the Eid Al Fitr 2026 break for employees in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The announcement provides clarity for millions of workers across the...
Mar 04, 2026
Amid onging war between the United States and Iran, Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in India, has accused the United States of provoking...
Mar 03, 2026
Three persons, including a 21-year-old Indian-American student, were killed in a shooting outside Buford’s bar in Austin in the early hours of Sunday, in what authorities suspect could be a terrorist...
Mar 03, 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held on March 5 and March 6, 2026, in the Middle East.
Feb 27, 2026
As Ramadan 2026 nears its conclusion, residents across the United Arab Emirates are preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays.
Feb 25, 2026
As the cold days of winter begin to ease across the United States, many people check the March 2026 calendar to organize work schedules, school activities, and spring travel.
Feb 25, 2026
An uneasy question is circulating in Washington and across Middle Eastern capitals: could the United States launch military action against Iran during the holy month of Ramadan?
Feb 25, 2026
As Ramadan begins, the UAE government has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for federal and private sector employees, providing clarity for workers and businesses ahead of the...
Feb 23, 2026
The United Arab Emirates has officially announced the holiday schedule for Eid Al-Fitr 2026 for private sector employees. The declaration was made on Monday, February 23, confirming the expected...
Feb 21, 2026
US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court after it struck down tariffs imposed on several countries, calling the ruling “disgraceful” and “completely wrong.” He...
Feb 17, 2026
Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is a time of renewal and celebration for millions worldwide.
Feb 16, 2026
Trading across US financial markets will be suspended on Monday, February 16, 2026, as the country observes Presidents’ Day.
Feb 16, 2026
China’s Lunar New Year, widely known as the Spring Festival, is the country’s most significant and widely celebrated traditional holiday.
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