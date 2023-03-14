International

Deposed Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Arrest as Police Reach his Zaman Park Residence Yet Again Mar 14, 2023 Lahore: A large posse of police personnel have surrounded Zaman Park and barricaded all roads leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman...

Chinese President Xi Jingping Plans For China in 3rd Term Mar 10, 2023 Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected as the President for the third time. Xi Jinping assumed charge as the president on Friday.

Hamburg Church Shooting Claims 7 Lives Mar 10, 2023 Several people shoot to death at a Jehovah’s Witness center in Hamburg. Though there is no official confirmation about the death count from cops, the local media outlet reports that seven people are...

Several Hindu Students Attacked Over Holi Celebration in Pakistan University Mar 07, 2023 Lahore: At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community were attacked by the members of a radical Islamic student organisation for playing Holi on the Punjab University campus on Monday.

Bangladesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Hurt as Explosion Rocks Commercial Building in Dhaka Mar 07, 2023 Dhaka: As many as 14 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion rattled a seven-story building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday.

New York: Indian-origin Woman Killed, Daughter and Pilot Instructor Injured in Plane Crash Mar 07, 2023 New York: An Indian-origin woman has died and her daughter and the pilot instructor were critically injured in a fatal plane crash in the New York area on Monday.

Pakistan: Nine Policemen Killed in Suicide Attack in Balochistan Mar 06, 2023 Islamabad: At least nine policemen killed and 13 others were injured in a suicide bombing in restive Balochistan province of Pakistan on Monday.

Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan Dodges Arrest in Toshakhana Case Mar 05, 2023 Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday tried to arrest ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan but could not find him at his Lahore house.

Bangladesh: Thousands of Rohingya Refugees Lose Shelter as Raging Fires Gutted Shanties Mar 05, 2023 Dhaka: Hundreds of shanties have been gutted in a raging fire that broke out in a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslim in Bangladesh on Sunday. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

US Rep Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Bashes Foreign Aid to Pakistan Mar 02, 2023 Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said Pakistan does not need US aid as it hosts at least a dozen terrorist organisations.

Trains Collide Head-on in Greece: 36 Dead, Dozens Injured Mar 01, 2023 Athens: At least 36 people died and scores were injured as two trains collided head-on in central Greece on Tuesday night. This incident is being described as the country’s deadliest rail crash in...

Chinese FM Qin Gang to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi Feb 28, 2023 Beijing: China has announced on Tuesday that it’s foreign minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2.

60 Migrants Dead After Shipwreck On Coast Of Italy Feb 27, 2023 At least 60 migrants, including 12 children and a months baby were killed and dozens more are feared missing after their boat sank in rough seas off southern Italy on Sunday night.

Chinese Loans Disbursed to India’s Neighbours Being Used as ‘coercive leverage’ : US Feb 26, 2023 The United States is deeply concerned that loans provided by China to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which are neighbouring countries of India, may be utilised as means of exerting coercive pressure, a...

American Airlines Cuts Almost 50,000 Flights from Summer Schedule Feb 24, 2023 American Airlines has cut almost 50,000 flights from its summer schedule, with June and July being the most affected months. According to the airline, this is standard as it finalizes schedules...

Strong Earthquake Hits Tajikistan, PM Modi Takes Stock of Situation Feb 23, 2023 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the developments in Tajikistan after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the eastern region of the country on Thursday.

Watch: US Prez Joe Biden Falls Again While Boarding Air Force One in Poland Feb 23, 2023 Washington: US President Joe Biden has tripped up the steps of Air Force One in Warsaw on Wednesday.

West Bank on Boil After Israeli Troops Killed 11 Palestinians in Nablus Feb 23, 2023 Tel Aviv: A day after 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military forces raid in the West bank on Thursday, rockets were fired at southern Israel on Thursday.

United States: In a First, Seattle Codifies Caste in Public Policy Feb 22, 2023 Washington: Seattle has become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination as its local council added caste to anti-discrimination.

3 Killed,200 Hurt As New Quake Hits Turkey Syria Border Feb 21, 2023 A new earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday which were already ravaged after a massive quake killed around 46,000 people. At least three people were killed and more than 200 have...

Cars, Tyres, Textile Factories Have Shut In Pakistan Feb 20, 2023 A majority of Pakistan's largest businesses have stopped operations recently due to a lack of raw materials, foreign exchange, or both, adding to the woes of an economy seeking to avoid a debt...

Ann Coulter’s Racist Jibe at Nikki Haley: Go Back to India Feb 18, 2023 Launching a racist tirade against Indian-origin Nikki Haley, the Conservative commentator Ann Coulter asked Nikki to go back to India. She made this racist remark while appearing on The Mark Simone...

100 Days To Go Until Vivid Sydney Dazzles Again Feb 17, 2023 The countdown to Vivid Sydney 2023 has officially begun, with today marking 100 days until the festival’s Lights On moment at 6pm on Friday 26 May.

Indian-American Ramamurti Named Member of Biden’s National Economic Team Feb 16, 2023 US President Joe Biden has included Indian-American economist Bharat Ramamurti in his core economic team. Biden on Wednesday reconstituted his national economic team but retained Ramamurti in the...

Panama: Scores Dead as Bus Carrying US-bound Migrants Tumbles Off Cliff Feb 16, 2023 At least 39 migrants were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants plunged off a cliff on Wednesday. Reports said there were ‘more than five children’ among the...

Former Pak PM Imran Khan May Face Arrest Feb 15, 2023 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is facing arrest after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail plea on Wednesday.

Aims Software: Israeli Firm Behind Election Meddling in Dozens of Countries Feb 15, 2023 New Delhi: A team of Israeli contractors has allegedly been involved in meddling over 30 elections across the globe for over two decades without attracting any attention, a report said on Wednesday.

Three Dead After shootings at Michigan State University Feb 14, 2023 At least three people were killed at Michigan State University after shootings at two locations on the East Lansing campus Monday night, university police said.

Saudi Arabia To Send First Woman Into Space Woman Into Space Feb 14, 2023 Four years after women were first allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom will now send its first female astronaut into space.

Google Doodle on Valentine's Day 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day they express their love for each other. On this special occasion, Google has also wished people a happy Valentine’s Day by making...

Yeh Dil Maange More: Why Koreans Don’t Celebrate Just One Valentine’s Day Feb 13, 2023 Love is in the air! Young couples are preparing to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. V-Day is celebrated across the world on February 14 and it is an annual affair.

LTTE Leader Prabhakaran is Alive, Tamil Nationalist Leader Nedumaran Claims Feb 13, 2023 Chennai: Chief of proscribed Sri Lankan terror outfit LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and will make his public appearance at an appropriate time, the Tamil...

Sewa International Volunteers Serving Hot Meals To Quake Survivors Feb 13, 2023 Sewa International has begun direct relief operations following the recent earthquake that has caused enormous devastation and destruction in the quake-affected regions in Syria and Turkey last week...

Indian Lockdown Hero Honoured by Queen Faces Deportation from UK Feb 12, 2023 London: 42-year-old Vimal Pandya is facing deportation to India after losing an immigration appeal in the UK despite receiving an honour from Queen Elizabeth II for his dedicated service to the local...

Toronto Mayor Admits to Relationship With Employee, Resigns Feb 12, 2023 Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned after admitting to having an extramarital affair with a former staff member.

How Turkey Survivors Thanked Indian Army After Rescue Feb 12, 2023 Rescue operations continue in quake-hit Turkey and Syria and survivors and bodies are being pulled out of toppled buildings.

US Planning to Resume 'Domestic Visa Revalidation' on Pilot Basis for H-1B Visa Holders Feb 11, 2023 In a move that could benefit tens of thousands of foreign tech workers on H-1B and L1 visas, the US is planning to resume "domestic visa revalidation" in certain categories on a pilot basis with the...

Turkey Earthquake: Body of Missing Indian National Found Under Rubble Feb 11, 2023 New Delhi: The mortal remains of a missing Indian national in Turkey, since the deadly 7.8-magnitude

Afghan Women’s Rights Activist Mahbouba Seraj Shortlisted for Nobel Peace Prize Feb 11, 2023 Kabul: Afghan women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj has been shortlisted for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

After Chinese Spy Balloon, US Jet Shoots Down Unidentified Object Drifting Above Alaska Feb 11, 2023

Hope Fades Away for Survivors in Turkey Quake, Death Toll Mounts to 11,000 Feb 08, 2023 Istanbul: Tired rescue teams continue to find survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings caused by the deadliest series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. The death toll has...