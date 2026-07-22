US Says Iran Military Operations Cost $37.5 Billion Jul 22, 2026 The United States has disclosed that its ongoing military campaign involving Iran has already resulted in an estimated cost of $37.5 billion (around ₹3.64 lakh crore).

US-Iran War Updates: Kuwait on Alert After Iranian Retaliation Jul 20, 2026 The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a more dangerous phase, with military activity spreading across the Middle East.

Australia Makes Student Visa Costlier for International Students Jul 11, 2026 Australia has once again increased the cost of its student visa, making it more expensive for international students who plan to study in the country.

Russia Facing Defeat at the Hands of Ukraine? Costly War, High Losses, and Limited Gains Jul 06, 2026 The Russia-Ukraine war, which began four years ago on February 24, 2022, has now taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. Russian President Vladimir Putin once believed he could subdue Ukraine in just...

Russia’s Surprise Entry into the Raging Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: A Shift in Asian Geopolitics Jul 04, 2026 Are the clouds of war gathering once again over Asia? Recently, Afghanistan launched a series of fierce drone strikes targeting multiple locations inside Pakistani territory.

US Independence Day 2026: What's Open And Closed On July 4? Jul 03, 2026 The United States is celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years of American independence.

What Is America250? US's 250th Anniversary Explained Jul 03, 2026 The United States is celebrating a major milestone this year as it marks 250 years of independence. The nationwide celebration, called America250, commemorates the signing of the Declaration of...

Empire State Building Proposal Video Goes Viral After Couple's Arrest Jul 03, 2026 A Russian couple was arrested after climbing to the top of New York City's iconic Empire State Building and staging a dramatic marriage proposal.

Who Is Justice S. Muralidhar? The Ex Indian Judge Whose UN Findings Angered Israel Jun 29, 2026 A report by the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the situation in Gaza has sparked global debate after accusing Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian children...

Venezuela Hit by Twin Earthquakes, Thousands at Risk Jun 25, 2026 Venezuela has been hit by one of its most powerful seismic events in recent history after two major earthquakes struck within seconds of each other near the capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening.

Iran-US Peace Talks: Is a $300 Billion ‘Mega Deal’ the Real Game Changer? Jun 17, 2026 As negotiations between Iran and the United States continue, conflicting narratives have emerged regarding the true purpose of the ongoing peace talks.

H-1B Visa Update: US Court Rejects $100,000 Fee Rule Jun 09, 2026 A federal court in the United States has struck down a controversial proposal introduced by President Donald Trump that sought to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.

Earthquake Shakes School Flag Ceremony in Davao: Viral Video Jun 08, 2026 A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck during a Monday morning flag ceremony at Mahayahay Elementary School in Barangay Kilalag, Malita, Davao Occidental, sending students and teachers scrambling...

Philippines Rocked by Massive 7.8 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Issued Jun 08, 2026 A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, causing panic across several areas and triggering tsunami warnings in the...

Memorial Day 2026: Date, Meaning, History and Significance Explained May 23, 2026 Memorial Day 2026 will be observed across the United States on Monday, May 25. The important national holiday is dedicated to honoring American military personnel who lost their lives while serving...

Laid Off Indians panic after 60-Day H1B Rule May 21, 2026 The rapid shift towards artificial intelligence is reshaping the global tech industry, but it is also creating growing anxiety among thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States on...

Indian Man's Strong Counter to US Woman: Viral Video May 14, 2026 A series of viral videos circulating on social media has triggered widespread discussion among members of the Indian community in the United States after a woman was seen confronting Indian-origin...

Trump Shares First Photos, Video of WHCD Gunman After Shooting Scare Apr 26, 2026 A tense situation unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night after gunfire erupted near the venue hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where former U.S. President Donald Trump was in...

Iran-Israel War: The Key to Peace Apr 25, 2026 The ongoing Iran–Israel–United States conflict makes one wonder if humanity has truly internalized the messages of peace preached by our ancestors, our religions, and our sacred sites.

H-1B Visa Holders Harassed by Influencers in US – What You Need to Know Apr 23, 2026 A disturbing pattern is beginning to surface in the United States, where individuals on H-1B visas are reportedly being targeted by social media personalities looking to create sensational online...

Real Estate: Dubai Remains a Top Choice Despite Iran-Israel-US War Apr 22, 2026 Despite rising tensions in parts of the region, Dubai continues to hold its position as a global magnet for talent and investment, with most residents choosing stability over uncertainty.

Blah Blah Blah Day 2026: Meaning, History and How to Celebrate Apr 17, 2026 Every year, Blah Blah Blah Day offers a light-hearted yet meaningful reminder—cut through the noise and finally get things done.

Hyderabad NRI Duped of ₹10 Crore in Fake Casino Investment Scam Mar 28, 2026 A shocking financial fraud case has come to light involving a software professional from Hyderabad, who reportedly lost over ₹10 crore in an alleged investment scam linked to a fake casino business.

COVID-like Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Mar 23, 2026 Parliament resumed on Monday after the festival break, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a key statement in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on India’s...

Video: K-Rapper Aoora’s Shiva Tandav Going Viral Mar 12, 2026 K-pop artist Aoora is once again making headlines in India, this time for a unique musical tribute to Lord Shiva.

Hyderabad-Phuket Air India Express Flight Escapes Landing Tragedy Mar 11, 2026 An Air India Express aircraft operating a flight from Hyderabad to Phuket in Thailand encountered a nose-wheel issue after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, the airline confirmed.

Video: Bomb Explosions Near Dubai Airport, Flights Suspended Mar 07, 2026 Tensions in the Middle East escalated after reports of explosions near Dubai International Airport, raising concerns about a possible missile attack during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel...

Saudi Arabia Announces Eid al-Fitr 2026 4-Day Holidays for Private Sector Employees Mar 05, 2026 Authorities in Riyadh have officially revealed the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026 for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

Saudi Arabia Announces Public Holidays for Eid Al Fitr 2026 Mar 05, 2026 The government of Saudi Arabia has officially declared the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026, providing time off for both government and private sector employees.

Saudi Arabia Announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 Public Holiday Dates Mar 04, 2026 Saudi Arabia has officially declared the Eid Al Fitr 2026 break for employees in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The announcement provides clarity for millions of workers across the...

US Aims to Stop India, China from Rising as Global Powers: Iranian Envoy Mar 04, 2026 Amid onging war between the United States and Iran, Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in India, has accused the United States of provoking...

Indian American Student Savitha Shan Killed in Austin Bar Shooting Mar 03, 2026 Three persons, including a 21-year-old Indian-American student, were killed in a shooting outside Buford’s bar in Austin in the early hours of Sunday, in what authorities suspect could be a terrorist...

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Scheduled for March 5-6 Mar 03, 2026 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held on March 5 and March 6, 2026, in the Middle East.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 UAE Holiday Dates: How to Turn 4-Day Holiday into 9-Day Vacation Feb 27, 2026 As Ramadan 2026 nears its conclusion, residents across the United Arab Emirates are preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays.

March 2026 Federal Holidays: Is There Any US Holiday in March? Feb 25, 2026 As the cold days of winter begin to ease across the United States, many people check the March 2026 calendar to organize work schedules, school activities, and spring travel.

Will the US Strike Iran During Ramadan? Feb 25, 2026 An uneasy question is circulating in Washington and across Middle Eastern capitals: could the United States launch military action against Iran during the holy month of Ramadan?

Eid Al Fitr 2026: UAE Employees to Get Up to Four-Day Holiday Feb 25, 2026 As Ramadan begins, the UAE government has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for federal and private sector employees, providing clarity for workers and businesses ahead of the...

UAE Announces Eid Al-Fitr 2026 Holidays for Private Sector Employees Feb 23, 2026 The United Arab Emirates has officially announced the holiday schedule for Eid Al-Fitr 2026 for private sector employees. The declaration was made on Monday, February 23, confirming the expected...

Trump Slams US Supreme Court Over Tariff Ruling, Announces Fresh 10% Global Duties Feb 21, 2026 US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court after it struck down tariffs imposed on several countries, calling the ruling “disgraceful” and “completely wrong.” He...

Chinese New Year 2026: Wishes, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Feb 17, 2026 Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is a time of renewal and celebration for millions worldwide.

US Stock Market Holiday Today, Feb 16: Presidents’ Day 2026 Trading Holiday Feb 16, 2026 Trading across US financial markets will be suspended on Monday, February 16, 2026, as the country observes Presidents’ Day.