Hyderabad-Phuket Air India Express Flight Escapes Landing Tragedy

An Air India Express aircraft operating a flight from Hyderabad to Phuket in Thailand encountered a nose-wheel issue after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, the airline confirmed.

According to sources, flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended following the incident as the aircraft remained stuck on the runway.

In a statement, Air India Express said its Hyderabad–Phuket flight IX 938, which was operating on March 11, experienced a technical issue with the nose wheel upon arrival.

“We confirm that our Hyderabad–Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned,” the airline said.

The aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 737 Max 8, though the exact number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that the flight departed Hyderabad at 6:42 am, slightly later than its scheduled departure time of 6:20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport at 11:40 am local time.

The nose wheel, a crucial part of an aircraft’s landing gear system, plays a key role in steering and stabilizing the aircraft during taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

Further details about the cause of the issue were not immediately available.