Octave Intelligence Opens Technology Centre In Hyderabad

US-based industrial technology firm Octave Intelligence plc has expanded its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of a new Technology and Innovation Centre at HITEC City.

The company plans to build a large engineering workforce at the facility, with an aim to have around 2,000 engineers working there in the coming years. The Hyderabad centre will support Octave’s international operations in areas such as software development, artificial intelligence, data, cloud technology and product engineering.

New Facility Spread Across 2 Lakh Sq Ft

The newly opened centre covers approximately 2 lakh square feet in HITEC City. The facility features an Experience Centre where visitors can explore Octave’s connected and contextual intelligence technologies.

The office also includes workspaces spread across several floors and is designed to support the company’s growing technology teams.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with Octave CEO Mattias Stenberg, Octave India Vice President of Product and Services Sekhar Konidena and other company executives.

Hyderabad Attracting More Global Companies

Speaking at the inauguration, Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred destination for multinational companies looking to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and expand their operations in India.

He said Telangana welcomed 75 new GCCs during the previous year and is aiming to attract another 100 in the coming year.

The minister also highlighted the growing variety of activities being handled by GCCs in Hyderabad. According to him, companies are increasingly developing advanced capabilities in areas ranging from sports technology and media to hospitality, travel, capital markets, trading, utilities and energy.

Octave Sees Hyderabad As Key Growth Hub

Octave CEO Mattias Stenberg described Hyderabad as an important location for the company's future expansion and technology development.

The company expects the new centre to strengthen its global engineering and innovation capabilities while supporting the next stage of its growth.

Sekhar Konidena said Hyderabad has become an important technology base for Octave, with local teams already working on products and platforms used by customers across different markets.

He added that the new facility will allow the company to further expand its work in software engineering, AI, data analytics, cloud solutions and product development.

Focus On Industrial Technology

Octave Intelligence develops industrial software that combines engineering expertise, artificial intelligence and data to help organisations manage complex assets and critical operations.

With the Hyderabad centre, the company aims to build a stronger technology workforce in India while contributing to its global product and innovation ecosystem.

The expansion also adds to Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a major destination for global technology and engineering operations.