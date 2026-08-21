Hyderabad Aston Martin Crash: MP’s Son Booked After Woman’s Death

A fatal road accident involving an Aston Martin in Hyderabad has drawn attention after a 26-year-old woman was killed in the incident. The accident took place near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur on August 16, 2026.

Police identified Lingamaneni Sanjush, son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, as the person allegedly driving the car when it hit the woman while she was crossing the road.

The victim, Bharathi Mukhi, worked as a saleswoman at a Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. She suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Madhapur police have registered a case against Sanjush under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to causing death through a rash or negligent act. Police have served him a notice, but no arrest has been made so far as the offence is bailable.

The police investigation is continuing, with authorities examining the circumstances of the accident and collecting further evidence.