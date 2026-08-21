Chennai Love Story OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya’s Chennai Love Story has made its digital debut. The romantic drama is now available for streaming online after its successful theatrical run.

The film is streaming on SonyLIV from August 21, 2026. It is available in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, giving audiences across India an opportunity to watch the movie in their preferred language.

Directed by Ravi Namburii, Chennai Love Story stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. The story is written by Sai Rajesh, who is known for the film Baby.

The movie was released in theatres on July 24, 2026, and received attention for its romantic storyline and performances. It also had a successful theatrical run before arriving on OTT.

With its pan-Indian digital release, Chennai Love Story is now accessible to a much wider audience. Fans who missed the film in theatres can watch it from home on SonyLIV in five languages.