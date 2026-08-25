Yash’s Toxic Ticket Bookings Begin in Telugu States

Rocking Star Yash’s much-anticipated action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit theatres on August 26, and the film has already created significant buzz among moviegoers. Advance bookings have been witnessing strong demand ahead of the worldwide release.

The film has also generated considerable interest in the Telugu-speaking states. With the necessary permissions for revised ticket pricing, bookings have begun in Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh is also gearing up for the film’s theatrical rollout. Early morning shows are scheduled from 6:30 AM in several locations, adding to the excitement among Yash’s fans.

The advance booking trend indicates that Toxic is heading towards a strong opening. Reports suggest that the film has already registered impressive pre-release ticket sales across multiple markets, reflecting the anticipation surrounding Yash’s return to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic presents Yash in a dual role and features a prominent ensemble cast. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria are among the key actors associated with the project. The movie is produced by KVN Productions in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

With the film arriving amid massive expectations, the opening numbers are expected to be strong. However, the audience response after the first shows will play a major role in determining whether Toxic can maintain its momentum beyond the opening day.

For Yash, the film marks an important theatrical comeback and carries huge expectations following the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise. With its large-scale action, star-studded cast and Geetu Mohandas’ distinctive filmmaking approach, Toxic is among the most closely watched releases of the year.

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