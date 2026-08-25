Unmadham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

Malayalam cinema’s latest investigative drama Unmadham is heading to the digital space soon. The Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose starrer, which arrived in theatres on July 31, 2026, is now set for its OTT premiere.

The film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from September 4, 2026. The platform has officially announced the digital release, giving viewers who missed the theatrical run an opportunity to watch the movie from home.

Directed by Kiran Das, Unmadham has been written by Shahi Kabir. The story revolves around a mysterious case that challenges those investigating it, adding an element of suspense to the Malayalam thriller.

Kunchacko Boban leads the cast, while Lijomol Jose plays a key role. The movie also features experienced performers including Siddique, Kottayam Nazeer and Vishak Nair in important parts.

The film was backed by producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, who are known for their work on several Hindi productions. Following its theatrical release, Unmadham received a reasonably positive response from audiences and critics.

With its digital premiere approaching, viewers who prefer watching Malayalam films online can catch the movie exclusively on SonyLIV. The September 4 release is expected to attract audiences interested in crime stories and mystery-driven narratives.