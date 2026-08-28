Deepika Padukone Viral Video: Is She Talking About Prabhas?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been in the news after reportedly exiting two major projects, Kalki 2898 AD 2 and Spirit. Amid the ongoing discussion, an old video of the actress talking about leaving a film has resurfaced on social media and is now creating confusion among fans.

In the viral clip, Deepika can be heard discussing an earlier film offer and explaining why she decided not to be part of the project.

What Did Deepika Say in the Viral Video?

In the video, Deepika reportedly says that she recently walked away from a movie after learning how much the male lead was being paid.

She explains that she believed her success rate was higher than that of the actor involved. According to her, when she quoted her remuneration, the producers told her that they did not have enough budget to pay that amount.

Deepika then decided to leave the project rather than accept the terms.

The comments have now caught the attention of social media users, with some assuming that the actress was referring to Prabhas and Spirit.

Viral Video Is Actually From 2019

However, the video has nothing to do with Spirit or Kalki 2898 AD 2.

The remarks were made by Deepika in 2019, several years before either of these projects became part of her filmography discussions.

This means the comments cannot be connected to her reported exit from Spirit or the Kalki sequel.

Many social media users appear to have come across the old video without knowing when it was originally recorded. As a result, the clip has been widely shared with claims linking it to her current film decisions.

Deepika and Spirit Controversy

Deepika's reported exit from Spirit, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, has been the subject of discussion for some time.

Recently, Pranay Reddy Vanga, the producer and brother of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, spoke about the reasons behind Deepika's departure from the project.

Her reported exit from Kalki 2898 AD 2 has also generated considerable interest among movie fans.

However, the resurfaced 2019 clip should not be treated as a statement about either of these films.

Old Video Creates New Speculation

The incident is another example of how old celebrity interviews can become viral when they are shared without their original context.

Deepika's comments in the video relate to a film discussion from 2019 and were made long before the actress was associated with Spirit or the Kalki sequel.

Therefore, claims that Deepika was referring to Prabhas or Spirit in the viral clip are based on a misunderstanding of the video's timeline.