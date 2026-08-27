Janhvi Kapoor Wedding Photos Viral: Truth Revealed

Social media was recently flooded with pictures and videos that appeared to show Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor getting married to actor Ishaan Khatter. The viral posts quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering whether the two actors had secretly tied the knot.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut together with Dhadak. Their on-screen pairing became popular, and their close friendship over the years has often attracted attention. This background added fuel to the latest wedding rumours.

However, the viral wedding pictures have now been clarified.

Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Wedding Rumours

Several photographs and videos showing Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dressed in elaborate wedding outfits began circulating widely online.

The images appeared to show the actors in a traditional wedding setting, prompting social media users to speculate that they had got married.

As the posts spread rapidly, fans and other netizens were left confused about whether the pictures were from an actual wedding ceremony.

Viral Photos Were Part Of A Brand Shoot

The wedding rumours have now been dismissed.

According to the clarification, the photographs and videos were not taken at a real wedding. They were reportedly created as part of the ‘KALKI Bride & Groom Couture ’26’ promotional campaign.

The actors featured in the campaign to showcase the brand's latest wedding collection. The elaborate outfits and wedding-themed styling apparently made the promotional photographs look like genuine marriage pictures.

Some users subsequently shared the campaign material without the original context, leading to speculation about Janhvi and Ishaan's alleged wedding.

Brand Clarifies The Confusion

The brand's representatives reportedly clarified that the viral content was created exclusively for promotional purposes.

They urged social media users not to believe unverified claims and rumours surrounding the photographs.

The clarification also pointed out that promotional content should not be presented as an actual celebrity wedding without proper confirmation.

With the explanation now available, the speculation surrounding Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's alleged wedding has been put to rest.

For now, the viral photographs should be viewed as part of a fashion campaign rather than evidence of a real-life wedding between the two actors.