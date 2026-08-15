Independence Day 2026: 10 Patriotic Bollywood Films to Watch

Independence Day is a perfect occasion to revisit Bollywood films that celebrate courage, sacrifice, determination and devotion to the nation. Over the years, Hindi cinema has explored patriotism through stories of soldiers, intelligence officers, Air Force pilots, athletes and ordinary people who rise to extraordinary challenges.

If you are planning a patriotic movie marathon this Independence Day, here are some films worth adding to your watchlist.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya tells the story of Karan Shergill, a young man who initially lacks direction in life. His journey takes a dramatic turn when he joins the Indian Army and gradually develops discipline, purpose and courage. Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the film beautifully portrays the transformation of an aimless youngster into a committed soldier.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Uri: The Surgical Strike dramatizes India's response to the 2016 Uri terror attack and the subsequent surgical strikes. Vicky's portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill adds emotional weight to the story, while the film focuses on military strategy, determination and the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel.

Shershaah

Shershaah brings the remarkable life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra to the screen. Sidharth Malhotra portrays the celebrated Army officer, capturing both his charismatic personality and fearless approach to combat. The film also highlights the emotional cost of war and the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers serving the country.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal takes on the challenging role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The film chronicles the life and military career of one of India's most respected commanders. Alongside showcasing his leadership qualities and military achievements, the movie brings out his distinctive personality, confidence and wit.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt stars as Sehmat in Raazi, a young Indian woman who becomes an undercover intelligence operative during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict. Instead of focusing solely on battlefield action, the film explores patriotism through secrecy, courage and personal sacrifice. Sehmat's dangerous mission demonstrates another side of national service.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor plays Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in this biographical drama. The film follows her determination to enter a traditionally male-dominated field and her experiences during the Kargil War. Her story highlights perseverance, ambition and the changing role of women in India's armed forces.

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan portrays Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, a former Indian Army soldier whose life takes an inspiring turn as he battles adversity and pursues success in sports. His journey from facing major setbacks to becoming a Paralympic champion makes the film an emotional story of resilience, determination and never giving up.

Sky Force

Sky Force explores the bravery of Indian Air Force personnel during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya lead the film, with Pahariya making his acting debut. The story combines patriotism with themes of friendship, duty, courage and sacrifice, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by Air Force officers during wartime.

Dhurandhar 1 and 2

The Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as a major Bollywood success, with its two parts releasing in 2025 and 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller follows an undercover Indian operative whose mission takes him deep into Karachi's Lyari area. With its focus on intelligence operations, national security and undercover missions, the franchise presents patriotism through the world of espionage.

From battlefield heroes and intelligence operatives to athletes and pioneers who break barriers, these films showcase different interpretations of patriotism. This Independence Day, these stories can serve as a reminder of courage, resilience, duty and the many forms of service to the nation.

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