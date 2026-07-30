MS Dhoni Unlikely to Play IPL 2027 for CSK: Reports

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign, missing out on the playoffs and leaving fans disappointed. Adding to the frustration, supporters did not get to see MS Dhoni feature in a single match throughout the season.

Now, reports suggest that the legendary cricketer may not return as a player for the IPL 2027 season either. Instead, Dhoni is expected to continue his association with the franchise in a mentor's role, focusing on guiding the team from the sidelines rather than taking the field.

The move would not come as a complete surprise, considering Dhoni was already involved in mentoring responsibilities during IPL 2026 while staying away from competitive action. His experience and leadership are expected to remain valuable for the five-time champions as they look to rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

However, Dhoni's absence as a player could have a significant impact beyond cricket. For years, he has been the biggest attraction for Chennai Super Kings, with thousands of fans turning up to stadiums primarily to watch the iconic captain in action. His presence has played a major role in boosting ticket sales, merchandise demand, and overall fan engagement.

With Dhoni no longer expected to feature on the field, CSK may need new ways to maintain the same level of excitement among supporters. Reports indicate that the franchise could involve him in pre-match or special appearances at the venue to keep fans connected with the team and preserve the emotional bond he shares with the Chennai faithful.

One aspect that has surprised many cricket followers is the possibility of Dhoni ending his IPL playing career without a grand farewell match. Despite being one of the biggest names in world cricket, Dhoni has always preferred to stay away from the spotlight. If the reports prove true, his quiet transition from player to mentor would be in line with his personality, choosing a simple exit over a lavish send-off.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, CSK fans will be hoping that even if Dhoni's playing days are over, his influence continues to shape the franchise's future from the dugout.