Bhogapuram Airport Commercial Flights From August 17

Commercial flight operations in Andhra Pradesh are set for a major transition as all schedureled passenger services currently operating from Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be moved to the newly built Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram from August 17, 2026.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has officially confirmed that the change will take effect from 12:01 am on August 17, marking the beginning of commercial operations at the new international airport. From that date, airlines operating scheduled passenger services will use Bhogapuram as the primary airport for Visakhapatnam.

VTZ Airport Code Moves to Bhogapuram

Along with the operational shift, the internationally recognized airport code VTZ will also be transferred to Bhogapuram. This means all scheduled domestic and international commercial flights serving Visakhapatnam will operate from the new airport instead of the existing civil enclave at INS Dega.

Passengers travelling to or from the region after August 17 are advised to verify their departure and arrival airport details with their respective airlines.

Scheduled Flights to End at INS Dega

As part of the transition, scheduled commercial passenger flights will no longer operate from INS Dega for the next 30 years, in accordance with the Ministry's notification.

However, the order does not affect certain categories of aircraft operations. Military aircraft, Indian Air Force missions, police and emergency services, government VIP flights, and other authorised official operations will continue to use INS Dega. The airport will also remain available for eligible non-scheduled commercial flights.

Bhogapuram Airport Ready for Operations

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport was recently inaugurated and has been developed as a modern greenfield airport to meet the growing aviation needs of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Constructed at an estimated cost of ₹4,727 crore, the airport has been designed to handle around six million passengers annually during its first phase. The project has been developed under a public-private partnership and is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity.

Boost for Tourism and Industry

Business groups and industry representatives believe the new airport will play a major role in accelerating economic growth across Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

With plans for future expansion, including an aviation hub and supporting infrastructure, the airport is expected to strengthen tourism, improve cargo movement, attract new investments, and support industrial development in the region.

The launch of commercial operations at Bhogapuram marks one of the biggest infrastructure milestones for Andhra Pradesh and is expected to transform air travel for passengers across the state's northern coastal districts.

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