YSRCP Holds Statewide Protests, Demands Lokesh's Resignation Over DSC-2025

The YSR Congress Party's youth and student wings will stage statewide protest rallies across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process.

The party alleged that the much-publicised "Mega DSC" recruitment was plagued by serious irregularities and said Lokesh should take moral responsibility for the controversy. It accused the coalition government of weakening the education sector and reducing the Education Department into a "department of deception."

According to the YSRCP, government schools are facing a severe crisis, with student enrolment dropping by over 5.5 lakh in the last two years. The party alleged that despite this decline, the government is falsely claiming that 1.10 lakh students shifted from private schools to government schools.

The party also pointed out that even more than a month after the reopening of schools, textbooks have not been supplied in several places. It further alleged that the Vidya Kanuka scheme has not been implemented during the current academic year.

The youth and student wings claimed that the government had betrayed students under the Talliki Vandanam scheme by excluding 22.65 lakh beneficiaries. They demanded the immediate implementation of full fee reimbursement, restoration of the Vasathi Deevena scheme to support hostel and living expenses, and payment of the promised ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance to unemployed youth.

The protests will be held across the state to urge the government to protect public education, government schools, and the future of students. The YSRCP maintained that education is not a business but a fundamental right of every child, adding that safeguarding government schools is essential for securing the future of poor, backward, and weaker-section families.