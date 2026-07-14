Crime
Jul 14, 2026
A security lapse at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall in Kukatpally has raised serious concerns after a man allegedly entered the shopping complex carrying a licensed revolver, prompting police action and...
Jul 03, 2026
A new video from the Ketan Agarwal murder case has gone viral after accused Siya Goyal was seen making an obscene gesture towards the media while being escorted by the police in Pune.
Jun 29, 2026
The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a new turn. According to police sources, Ketan had reportedly given ₹1 crore to his fiancée Siya Goyal for wedding...
Jun 27, 2026
The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has revealed new details about how the two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, first came to know each other.
Jun 27, 2026
A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. During police questioning, the main accused, Siya Goyal, reportedly claimed that she did not want to marry Ketan...
Jun 26, 2026
The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered several new angles.
Jun 26, 2026
The mystery surrounding the death of the pet dog in the high-profile missing case of two-and-a-half-year-old Gnaneswari, popularly known as Janu, from Tuni has finally been resolved.
Jun 25, 2026
The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has taken a dramatic turn, with his father stating that the family would have willingly cancelled the...
Jun 24, 2026
New details have emerged in the shocking Pune murder case involving Siya Goyal and her fiancé Ketan Agarwal.
Jun 24, 2026
A video of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal celebrating a birthday with his fiancée Siya Goyal has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention amid the ongoing murder investigation.
Jun 23, 2026
A major twist has emerged in the death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, with police now suspecting that he was murdered rather than killed in an accident.
May 25, 2026
The investigation into the sensational murder of senior High Court advocate and Waqf activist Khaja Moizuddin gathered pace on Sunday after Hyderabad police detained two key suspects for questioning.
Apr 28, 2026
In a chilling murder case from Bengaluru, the accused woman, identified as Prema alias Prerana, has begun revealing shocking details behind the brutal killing of her lover, Kiran.
Apr 21, 2026
In a major breakthrough against financial crimes, the Hyderabad Police carried out a large-scale operation named “Operation Octopus 2.0” on April 19, 2026.
Apr 17, 2026
A 26-year-old software professional from Kukatpally has accused a man from Nellore of deceiving her into marriage using a fake religious conversion certificate, sexually assaulting her, and...
Apr 13, 2026
Popular singer Mangli has strongly denied any involvement in the ongoing microfinance case, stating that both she and her brother have no connection to the issue.
Apr 09, 2026
The number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) being implicated in crimes abroad—often driven by financial pressures—appears to be rising, with several such cases emerging in local media reports across...
Apr 02, 2026
In a major crackdown on a globally linked cyber fraud network, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested five individuals allegedly associated with a Cambodia-based syndicate that...
Mar 31, 2026
A shocking murder case in Visakhapatnam has come to light, where a man allegedly killed a woman following a dispute linked to their relationship and financial demands.
Feb 25, 2026
Komali, a young Telugu YouTuber who recently gained popularity on social media, has died by suicide at her relatives’ residence in Hyderabad. The incident took place at a house in Chitrapuri Colony...
Feb 23, 2026
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of fraud being committed under the pretext of marriage in the city.
Feb 20, 2026
A couple addicted to a lavish lifestyle turned to easy money and resorted to chain snatching to meet their expenses, eventually landing in police custody. The Jubilee Hills police arrested the duo...
Feb 07, 2026
The investigation into the tragic incident at Charlapalli Railway Station, where Vijayashanti Reddy ended her life along with her children by stepping in front of a train, has almost concluded.
Jan 23, 2026
After a successful theatrical run, Champion, starring Roshan Meka, is gearing up for its digital debut.
Jan 20, 2026
The Congress-led Karnataka government on Tuesday placed senior IPS officer K.
Jan 19, 2026
Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, announced on Monday that he intends to seek a divorce from his wife, Aparna...
Jan 05, 2026
A social media appeal last week to help trace 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman living in the United States, drew widespread attention after she vanished on New Year’s Eve near Columbia...
Dec 27, 2025
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, has been named as an accused in a drugs-related case registered by the Hyderabad police. According to reports, Aman Preet has been listed as A7 in...
Dec 24, 2025
A tragic murder case in Toronto has shocked the Indian community after 30-year-old Indian national Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a home, a day after she was reported missing.
Dec 16, 2025
Indian authorities have confirmed that one of the individuals involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia was originally from Hyderabad.
Dec 15, 2025
The Dileep–Bhavana case is one of the most significant and controversial criminal cases to emerge from the Malayalam film industry.
Dec 15, 2025
The December 12, 2025 verdict in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case has once again brought Kerala’s most controversial criminal trial into the public spotlight.
Dec 15, 2025
Sydney was rocked by a deadly act of violence on Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah gathering on the iconic Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more,...
Dec 08, 2025
Nearly 48 hours after a massive blaze devastated the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, killing 25 people and injuring six, the club’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, has issued his first public...
Nov 20, 2025
A new movie piracy site has shocked the Hyderabad police and the Telugu film industry, emerging just after a brief lull following the arrest of iBomma administrator Immandi Ravi.
Nov 19, 2025
An eight-month pregnant Indian woman lost her life in a tragic road accident in Sydney last week, just weeks before she was due to welcome her second child.
Nov 18, 2025
A massive tragedy has struck a family from Hyderabad, with 18 of its members — including nine children — losing their lives in a devastating bus crash near Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Nov 17, 2025
The Telangana Haj Committee on Monday confirmed that all 45 people who died in the devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia were pilgrims from Hyderabad, bringing clarity amid earlier confusion over...
Nov 17, 2025
The movie pirate Ravi, who ran the notorious film-piracy websites iBomma and Bappam TV, has been detained by Hyderabad Police and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after being produced before...
Nov 15, 2025
In a shocking incident, cybercriminals have created a fake Facebook account impersonating Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, sending messages to his contacts claiming he is in urgent need of...
Nov 10, 2025
A powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening sent shockwaves through the national capital, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.
Nov 10, 2025
A powerful explosion ripped through Old Delhi on Monday (November 10) night, killing at least eight people and injuring around 20 others near the Red Fort.
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