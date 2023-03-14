Telangana: SIT Takes Up Probe in TSPSC AE Question Paper Leak Case Mar 14, 2023 Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.

TSPSC Paper Leak: 9 Accused Sent To 14 -Day Police Remand Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to...

Obscene Photos in PA Praveen's Mobile Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper...

How The TSPSC Paper Leak Scam Unfolded... Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been...

Goa Police Make Arrests After Video of Attack on Delhi Family Goes Viral Mar 13, 2023 Goa police have arrested four people after a video of an attack on members of a Delhi family who were on a vacation in Goa surfaced on social media.

Bengaluru: Air Hostess Falls Off from Building’s Balcony, Techie Boyfriend Held Mar 13, 2023 Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...

Operation Trishul: CBI Gets Murder Accused Deported from Saudi Arabia Mar 12, 2023 New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Sunday deported an Indian national Mohammed Hanif Makkat, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case in Kerala.

Shraddha Walkar's Brutal Murder Re-run in Kashmir’s Budgam Mar 12, 2023 Srinagar: A brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman triggered massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

NRI Jayaram Murder Case: Prime Suspect Rakesh Reddy Gets Lifer Mar 09, 2023 Hyderabad: Nampally Court on Thursday sentenced K Rakesh Reddy to life imprisonment as he was found guilty of murdering an NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram five years ago.

Canadian Sikh Lynched in Punjab Over Objection to Loud Music Mar 08, 2023 Mohali: A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India last month, was allegedly lynched to death by locals in Mohali after he raised objection over the loud music.

Tihar Jail Admin Endangers Manish Sisodia’s Life by Putting Him in Cell No.1, Alleges AAP Mar 08, 2023 New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the safety of minister Manish Sisodia who is lodged in cell number 1 of Tihar Jail.

Nagar Kurnool: Gurukul Student’s Body Found Hanging in Classroom, Parents Stage Protest Mar 07, 2023 Nagar Kurnool: The death of a girl student by suicide in Mannanur Gurukul School of Nagar Kurnool has kicked up a storm with parents and students alleging that she was being harassed.

Warangal Preethi Suicide Shrouded in Mystery Mar 07, 2023 There is a lack of clarity in the case of the sensational death of medical student Preeti. Was it a suicide or something else happeedn? There is no official statement from the police on the suspicion...

Tearful Farewell to Nizamabad Girl Poojitha Who Died in Canada Mar 07, 2023 The cause of death of Nizamabad girl Pujitha Reddy, who was thought to have died accidentally in Canada, has been ascertained.

Mumbai: Two Men Sneak Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Held by Security Guards Mar 03, 2023 Two young men were apprehended by the security guards as they broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai police said.

TSBIE Issues Notice To Sri Chaitanya Junior College Mar 03, 2023 The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) sent a notice to the management of Sri Chaitanya Junior College on Thursday, for an explanation over the student suicide on the college...

Jeedimetla: Two Killed In Chemical Reactor Blast In Pharma Company Mar 01, 2023 HYDERABAD: Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out in a pharmaceutical company at Jeedimetla in the city on Wednesday morning

Hyderabad Police Arrest 7 For Selling Fake Educational Certificates Mar 01, 2023 The Hyderabad police arrested seven people on Tuesday for fabricating and selling fake educational certificates. The arrested people worked for two overseas consultancies in Hyderabad, but the...

KR Puram: Man Pays Supari to Get Father Killed Feb 28, 2023 In one of the worst examples of cases where human relationships could go sour, a son paid contract killers a crore to get rid of his father. The police arrested the killers along with the son.

OU JAC Seeks HRC Inquiry Into Warangal Medico Preethi Case Feb 28, 2023 There is another twist in the death case of medical PG student Dharawat Preeti (26). The OU JAC has approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in this case to investigate if Preeti's death was by...

Hyd Doctor Related To AIMIM MLA Allegedly Shoots Self Feb 27, 2023 HYDERABAD: A prominent city doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed gun on Monday. As per reports in Sakshi, the doctor identified as Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan (60), a...

Warangal: Engg Student Commits Suicide After her Pics Appear Online Feb 27, 2023 Hyderabad: An engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Ramannapet in Warangal on Sunday. It is reported that she was dismayed over her photos being shared by her...

Iran: School-going Girls Poisoned In Qom City To Prevent Them From Studying Feb 27, 2023 In order to stop girls from going to school, some people were poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom, said Iranian deputy minister on Sunday.

After Naveen Murder Case, Balapur Youth Killed & Dismembered Feb 26, 2023 HYDERABAD: Just a day after a student allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his friend for talking to his girlfriend, another similar gruesome murder was reported from Balapur in the city on...

Youth Kills Friend Over Relationship with a Girl in Hyderabad Feb 25, 2023 Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a youth killed his friend for having a relationship with his love interest at Abdullahpurmet on Saturday.

Vikarabad Class 10 Student Allegedly Raped by School Senior Feb 23, 2023 In the Yalal mandal of the Vikarabad district, a 10th-grade student was allegedly raped by a former student of her school. The officials said that the accused is a former student of the school...

Warangal KMC PG Medico Suicide Case Updates Feb 23, 2023 HYDERABAD: The condition of Dharavathi Preethi (26) a Post Graduate (PG) first-year student from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) who attempted suicide in the MGM Hospital at Warangal on Wednesday...

Bhiwani Killings: Rajasthan Police Releases Photos of 8 Accused at Large Feb 22, 2023 Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Wednesday released photos and names of the eight absconding accused in the sensational Bhiwani killings case.

AP: Six Dead as Lorry Rams Into Auto Rickshaw in Parvathipuram-Manyam Feb 22, 2023 Parvathipuram-Manyam: A speeding lorry rammed into an autorickshaw at Chollapadam village in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday, killing the driver and five passengers in...

KTR's Reaction to Stray Dog Attack in Hyderabad Feb 22, 2023 State minister KT Rama Rao responded to the death of a four-year-old boy who died from his injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana on Tuesday by vowing to do all in his...

NIA Sleuths Conduct Searches in 8 States Feb 21, 2023 New Delhi: The sleuths of The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at over 70 locations in a gangster case on Tuesday.

Groom Cancels Wedding Over 'Old Bed' Given As Dowry Feb 21, 2023 Hyderabad: A man called off his marriage at the last minute after he discovered that the bride’s family had given him an 'old bed' as part of the dowry.

Hyderabad: Two Arrested for Gangrape of a Married Woman Feb 20, 2023 The police arrested two men involved in a gang-rape and robbery of a married woman within 12 hours of the incident on Sunday.

Mob Torches few Buildings in Bihar, 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Violence Feb 19, 2023 Patna: A petty parking dispute escalated to a violent clash between two groups which left one person dead and three others injured, ANI reported on Sunday. The incident took place in Jethuli village...

Goa Police Detain 11 Persons for Keeping Two Hyderabad Residents Hostage Feb 19, 2023 Panaji: Goa police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 people for allegedly abducting two persons and demanding ransom to release the hostages, the police said on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Woman Kidnapped, Raped And Robbed Feb 19, 2023 HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident that brought back memories of the Nirbhaya incident, a married woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by robbers on the outskirts of the city in the Cyberabad...

Five Killed In Bapatla Road Accident Feb 19, 2023 Bapatla: Five people including the wife and daughter of Addanki Town Sub Inspector Of Police died in a major road accident that took place on Maha Shivaratri night in the Bapatla district of Andhra...

Medak: Man Accused of Theft Succumbs to Injuries Due to Alleged Custodial Torture Feb 18, 2023 Medak: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has demanded justice for the family of a 35-year-old Mohammed Khadeer who died due to the alleged custodial torture in Medak.

TN Shelter Home Horror: Destitute Inmates Raped, Tortured, CB-CID Probe Ordered Feb 18, 2023 Villupuram: Anbu Jothi Ashram, which was started as a facility for homeless, destitute, abandoned and mentally sick persons, turned to be a house of horror where more than 100 inmates were repeatedly...

Mumbai: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Friend Mobbed, Attacked for Refusing Selfies Feb 16, 2023 Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked after an argument over selfies soon escalated into a brawl on Thursday. The video of Prithvi being manhandled by a woman and...

Angry Driver Burns Down 3 Buses in Hyderabad, Arrested Feb 16, 2023 The Kukatpally police on Wednesday made an arrest of a frustrated bus driver who had allegedly set fire to three of his employer's buses after being beaten by the latter for allegedly refusing to...