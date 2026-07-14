Man Enters Hyderabad's Lulu Mall With Gun, Triggers Security Scare Jul 14, 2026 A security lapse at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall in Kukatpally has raised serious concerns after a man allegedly entered the shopping complex carrying a licensed revolver, prompting police action and...

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger To Media Jul 03, 2026 A new video from the Ketan Agarwal murder case has gone viral after accused Siya Goyal was seen making an obscene gesture towards the media while being escorted by the police in Pune.

Siya Goyal Took ₹1 Crore From Fiancé, Gave It to Lover: Report Jun 29, 2026 The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a new turn. According to police sources, Ketan had reportedly given ₹1 crore to his fiancée Siya Goyal for wedding...

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: How Did Siya Goyal Meet Chetan Chaudhary? Jun 27, 2026 The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has revealed new details about how the two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, first came to know each other.

Pune Murder Case: Wig Angle Takes a New Turn Jun 27, 2026 A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. During police questioning, the main accused, Siya Goyal, reportedly claimed that she did not want to marry Ketan...

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Blackmailed by Her BF Chetan? Jun 26, 2026 The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered several new angles.

Gnaneswari Missing Case: Mystery Continues Jun 26, 2026 The mystery surrounding the death of the pet dog in the high-profile missing case of two-and-a-half-year-old Gnaneswari, popularly known as Janu, from Tuni has finally been resolved.

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Never Revealed She Was Unhappy, Claims Father Jun 25, 2026 The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has taken a dramatic turn, with his father stating that the family would have willingly cancelled the...

Pune Murder Case: Why Siya Goyal Didn't Call Off Her Engagement Jun 24, 2026 New details have emerged in the shocking Pune murder case involving Siya Goyal and her fiancé Ketan Agarwal.

Pune Murder Case: Viral Video Captures Smiles, Celebration Before Tragedy Jun 24, 2026 A video of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal celebrating a birthday with his fiancée Siya Goyal has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention amid the ongoing murder investigation.

Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Death Case: Fiancee Siya Goyal, Friend Arrested Jun 23, 2026 A major twist has emerged in the death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, with police now suspecting that he was murdered rather than killed in an accident.

Advocate Khaja Moizuddin Murder: Accused Detained in Bengaluru May 25, 2026 The investigation into the sensational murder of senior High Court advocate and Waqf activist Khaja Moizuddin gathered pace on Sunday after Hyderabad police detained two key suspects for questioning.

Bengaluru Woman Burnt Lover Alive: Shocking Motive Revealed Apr 28, 2026 In a chilling murder case from Bengaluru, the accused woman, identified as Prema alias Prerana, has begun revealing shocking details behind the brutal killing of her lover, Kiran.

Operation Octopus 2.0: Hyderabad Police Arrest 52 in Cyber Fraud Case Apr 21, 2026 In a major breakthrough against financial crimes, the Hyderabad Police carried out a large-scale operation named “Operation Octopus 2.0” on April 19, 2026.

Hyderabad Love Jihad Case: Woman Alleges ₹1 Crore Cheating in Fraud Marriage Apr 17, 2026 A 26-year-old software professional from Kukatpally has accused a man from Nellore of deceiving her into marriage using a fake religious conversion certificate, sexually assaulting her, and...

Singer Mangli Denies Link to Microfinance Case Apr 13, 2026 Popular singer Mangli has strongly denied any involvement in the ongoing microfinance case, stating that both she and her brother have no connection to the issue.

25-Year-old Indian-Origin Man Arrested in US for Gold Scam Apr 09, 2026 The number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) being implicated in crimes abroad—often driven by financial pressures—appears to be rising, with several such cases emerging in local media reports across...

TGCSB Busts SIM Racket Linked to Global Cyber Fraud; 5 Arrested Apr 02, 2026 In a major crackdown on a globally linked cyber fraud network, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested five individuals allegedly associated with a Cambodia-based syndicate that...

Vizag Dating App Murder: Why Ravindra Killed Lover Mounika? Mar 31, 2026 A shocking murder case in Visakhapatnam has come to light, where a man allegedly killed a woman following a dispute linked to their relationship and financial demands.

Telugu YouTuber Komali Dies by Suicide; Love Breakup Suspected Feb 25, 2026 Komali, a young Telugu YouTuber who recently gained popularity on social media, has died by suicide at her relatives’ residence in Hyderabad. The incident took place at a house in Chitrapuri Colony...

Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Warns Women Against Marriage Frauds Feb 23, 2026 Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of fraud being committed under the pretext of marriage in the city.

Video: Rapido Driver, Lover Arrested for Chain Snatching Feb 20, 2026 A couple addicted to a lavish lifestyle turned to easy money and resorted to chain snatching to meet their expenses, eventually landing in police custody. The Jubilee Hills police arrested the duo...

Vijayashanti Reddy Suicide at Charlapalli: Reason Out, Mystery Cracked by Telangana Police Feb 07, 2026 The investigation into the tragic incident at Charlapalli Railway Station, where Vijayashanti Reddy ended her life along with her children by stepping in front of a train, has almost concluded.

Champion OTT Release on Netflix from January 23, Today! Jan 23, 2026 After a successful theatrical run, Champion, starring Roshan Meka, is gearing up for its digital debut.

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao Suspended Over Viral Romance Video Jan 20, 2026 The Congress-led Karnataka government on Tuesday placed senior IPS officer K.

Prateek Yadav, Aparna Heading For Divorce: Mulayam's Younger Son Alleges Wife of Family Destroyer Jan 19, 2026 Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, announced on Monday that he intends to seek a divorce from his wife, Aparna...

Who Was Nikitha Godishala? Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Sharma Arrested in India Jan 05, 2026 A social media appeal last week to help trace 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman living in the United States, drew widespread attention after she vanished on New Year’s Eve near Columbia...

Rakul Preet’s Brother Aman Preet Booked as A7 in Hyderabad Drugs Case Dec 27, 2025 Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, has been named as an accused in a drugs-related case registered by the Hyderabad police. According to reports, Aman Preet has been listed as A7 in...

Toronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Killed, Partner Suspected Dec 24, 2025 A tragic murder case in Toronto has shocked the Indian community after 30-year-old Indian national Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a home, a day after she was reported missing.

Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Accused from Hyderabad Dec 16, 2025 Indian authorities have confirmed that one of the individuals involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia was originally from Hyderabad.

What is Dileep-Bhavana Case? Full Details to Know! Dec 15, 2025 The Dileep–Bhavana case is one of the most significant and controversial criminal cases to emerge from the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep Case: Bhavana, Manju Warrier Tweets Controversy Dec 15, 2025 The December 12, 2025 verdict in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case has once again brought Kerala’s most controversial criminal trial into the public spotlight.

Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Kills 15; Jewish Holiday Hanukkah Celebration Turns Tragic Dec 15, 2025 Sydney was rocked by a deadly act of violence on Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah gathering on the iconic Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more,...

Romeo Lane Owner Saurabh Luthra on Goa Nightclub's Fire Tragedy: Deeply Shaken Dec 08, 2025 Nearly 48 hours after a massive blaze devastated the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, killing 25 people and injuring six, the club’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, has issued his first public...

iBomma One: New Mirror Site Surfaces Online Just Days After Admin’s Arrest Nov 20, 2025 A new movie piracy site has shocked the Hyderabad police and the Telugu film industry, emerging just after a brief lull following the arrest of iBomma administrator Immandi Ravi.

8 Month Pregnant Indian Woman, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Killed In BMW Crash In Australia's Sydney Nov 19, 2025 An eight-month pregnant Indian woman lost her life in a tragic road accident in Sydney last week, just weeks before she was due to welcome her second child.

Saudi Bus Crash: 18 Members, Including 9 Children, From 3 Generations of Hyderabad Family Killed Nov 18, 2025 A massive tragedy has struck a family from Hyderabad, with 18 of its members — including nine children — losing their lives in a devastating bus crash near Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live: All 45 Killed Confirmed to Be Hyderabad Pilgrims Nov 17, 2025 The Telangana Haj Committee on Monday confirmed that all 45 people who died in the devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia were pilgrims from Hyderabad, bringing clarity amid earlier confusion over...

iBomma Immadi Ravi: Stole 50 Lakh User Data, Earned Rs 20 Crore and Lived Lavish Life Nov 17, 2025 The movie pirate Ravi, who ran the notorious film-piracy websites iBomma and Bappam TV, has been detained by Hyderabad Police and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after being produced before...

VC Sajjanar’s Fake Profile Created by Cybercriminals: Friend Duped of Rs 20,000 Nov 15, 2025 In a shocking incident, cybercriminals have created a fake Facebook account impersonating Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, sending messages to his contacts claiming he is in urgent need of...

Delhi Blast: High Alert Across India Including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru Nov 10, 2025 A powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening sent shockwaves through the national capital, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.