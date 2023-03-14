Crime
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been...
Mar 13, 2023
Goa police have arrested four people after a video of an attack on members of a Delhi family who were on a vacation in Goa surfaced on social media.
Mar 13, 2023
Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...
Mar 12, 2023
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Sunday deported an Indian national Mohammed Hanif Makkat, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case in Kerala.
Mar 12, 2023
Srinagar: A brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman triggered massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
Mar 09, 2023
Hyderabad: Nampally Court on Thursday sentenced K Rakesh Reddy to life imprisonment as he was found guilty of murdering an NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram five years ago.
Mar 08, 2023
Mohali: A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India last month, was allegedly lynched to death by locals in Mohali after he raised objection over the loud music.
Mar 08, 2023
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the safety of minister Manish Sisodia who is lodged in cell number 1 of Tihar Jail.
Mar 07, 2023
Nagar Kurnool: The death of a girl student by suicide in Mannanur Gurukul School of Nagar Kurnool has kicked up a storm with parents and students alleging that she was being harassed.
Mar 07, 2023
There is a lack of clarity in the case of the sensational death of medical student Preeti. Was it a suicide or something else happeedn? There is no official statement from the police on the suspicion...
Mar 07, 2023
The cause of death of Nizamabad girl Pujitha Reddy, who was thought to have died accidentally in Canada, has been ascertained.
Mar 03, 2023
Two young men were apprehended by the security guards as they broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai police said.
Mar 03, 2023
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) sent a notice to the management of Sri Chaitanya Junior College on Thursday, for an explanation over the student suicide on the college...
Mar 01, 2023
HYDERABAD: Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out in a pharmaceutical company at Jeedimetla in the city on Wednesday morning
Mar 01, 2023
The Hyderabad police arrested seven people on Tuesday for fabricating and selling fake educational certificates. The arrested people worked for two overseas consultancies in Hyderabad, but the...
Feb 28, 2023
In one of the worst examples of cases where human relationships could go sour, a son paid contract killers a crore to get rid of his father. The police arrested the killers along with the son.
Feb 28, 2023
There is another twist in the death case of medical PG student Dharawat Preeti (26). The OU JAC has approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in this case to investigate if Preeti's death was by...
Feb 27, 2023
HYDERABAD: A prominent city doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed gun on Monday. As per reports in Sakshi, the doctor identified as Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan (60), a...
Feb 27, 2023
Hyderabad: An engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Ramannapet in Warangal on Sunday. It is reported that she was dismayed over her photos being shared by her...
Feb 27, 2023
In order to stop girls from going to school, some people were poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom, said Iranian deputy minister on Sunday.
Feb 26, 2023
HYDERABAD: Just a day after a student allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his friend for talking to his girlfriend, another similar gruesome murder was reported from Balapur in the city on...
Feb 25, 2023
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a youth killed his friend for having a relationship with his love interest at Abdullahpurmet on Saturday.
Feb 23, 2023
In the Yalal mandal of the Vikarabad district, a 10th-grade student was allegedly raped by a former student of her school. The officials said that the accused is a former student of the school...
Feb 23, 2023
HYDERABAD: The condition of Dharavathi Preethi (26) a Post Graduate (PG) first-year student from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) who attempted suicide in the MGM Hospital at Warangal on Wednesday...
Feb 22, 2023
Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Wednesday released photos and names of the eight absconding accused in the sensational Bhiwani killings case.
Feb 22, 2023
Parvathipuram-Manyam: A speeding lorry rammed into an autorickshaw at Chollapadam village in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday, killing the driver and five passengers in...
Feb 22, 2023
State minister KT Rama Rao responded to the death of a four-year-old boy who died from his injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana on Tuesday by vowing to do all in his...
Feb 21, 2023
New Delhi: The sleuths of The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at over 70 locations in a gangster case on Tuesday.
Feb 21, 2023
Hyderabad: A man called off his marriage at the last minute after he discovered that the bride’s family had given him an 'old bed' as part of the dowry.
Feb 20, 2023
The police arrested two men involved in a gang-rape and robbery of a married woman within 12 hours of the incident on Sunday.
Feb 19, 2023
Patna: A petty parking dispute escalated to a violent clash between two groups which left one person dead and three others injured, ANI reported on Sunday. The incident took place in Jethuli village...
Feb 19, 2023
Panaji: Goa police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 people for allegedly abducting two persons and demanding ransom to release the hostages, the police said on Sunday.
Feb 19, 2023
HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident that brought back memories of the Nirbhaya incident, a married woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by robbers on the outskirts of the city in the Cyberabad...
Feb 19, 2023
Bapatla: Five people including the wife and daughter of Addanki Town Sub Inspector Of Police died in a major road accident that took place on Maha Shivaratri night in the Bapatla district of Andhra...
Feb 18, 2023
Medak: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has demanded justice for the family of a 35-year-old Mohammed Khadeer who died due to the alleged custodial torture in Medak.
Feb 18, 2023
Villupuram: Anbu Jothi Ashram, which was started as a facility for homeless, destitute, abandoned and mentally sick persons, turned to be a house of horror where more than 100 inmates were repeatedly...
Feb 16, 2023
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked after an argument over selfies soon escalated into a brawl on Thursday. The video of Prithvi being manhandled by a woman and...
Feb 16, 2023
The Kukatpally police on Wednesday made an arrest of a frustrated bus driver who had allegedly set fire to three of his employer's buses after being beaten by the latter for allegedly refusing to...
Feb 13, 2023
HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Cyberabad police conducted simultaneous raids on 32 farmhouses under the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Monday afternoon after a tip-off...
