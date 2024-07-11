Nandyal shocker: Girl,8, gangraped and killed by minors from same school

Nandyal: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped by three teenage seniors from her school who later murdered her. In order to destroy evidence, they dumped her body into a nearby canal. The gruesome incident occurred on July 7 but came to light only on Wednesday. The eight-year-old deceased girl was studying in class 3. Two of the accused, aged 12, were studying in class 6 while the third boy, aged 13, was in class 7.



As per reports, on Sunday evening, the girl went to play at a park in Machumarri but did not return home. Subsequently, the worried parents filed a missing complaint at the local police station. After registering a complaint, the police launched an investigation to find the girl. They started questioning local residents but in vain. On Wednesday, the police took the help of a sniffer dog which first took them to the crime scene and later stopped at the house of all the three accused.



The police apprehended the trio who following sustained interrogation confessed to their involvement in the heinous crime. Sharing details of the crime, the students said they abducted the girl from s playground, then took her near an isolated spot near Muchumarri irrigation project and took turns to rape her. They also said that since the girl knew them by their face, they killed her as they were scared of getting caught if the girl revealed their names to her parents.

