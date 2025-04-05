Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & Other Tollywood Stars Who Own Houses in Dubai, London

Tollywood stars have always captivated audiences with their on-screen charm, but off-screen too, they lead equally fascinating lives. With massive financial success and international fame, many Tollywood celebrities are now choosing to spend their quality time abroad—some even investing in luxurious properties overseas and securing long-term residence visas for their families.

Prabhas Finds Peace in Italy

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has reportedly bought a house in the serene outskirts of an Italian village. Away from the media glare, Prabhas escapes to this tranquil retreat whenever his schedule permits. It's his personal getaway for relaxation and peace.

Mahesh Babu & Trivikram Rooted in London

Mahesh Babu, another leading star, has purchased a home in London, where his son Gautham is currently studying. Director Trivikram Srinivas also seems to favor the UK, with his son pursuing a film course there. Interestingly, Asian Sunil’s brother Bharat’s son is also enrolled in a production course in the same city, highlighting how London is emerging as a hub for film education among Tollywood families.

Manchu Vishnu Eyes International Education & Business

Actor Manchu Vishnu has reportedly sent his children abroad for education, under the care of his mother-in-law. While sources differ on the location—some say Dubai, others say London—what’s clear is that Vishnu is seriously considering opening a school in Dubai, showing his long-term vision in the education sector.

Pawan Kalyan & Chiranjeevi's Family Plans Abroad

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s wife and children are currently residing abroad, focusing on uninterrupted education. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s second daughter is planning to shift to Dubai, having already acquired property there for her family.

Dubai: The New Tollywood Haven

Dubai is quickly becoming a second home for many Tollywood celebs, thanks to the lucrative Dubai Golden Visa program. This scheme allows individuals who invest in property worth at least Rs 5 crore to obtain a 10-year long-term residence visa for themselves and their families.

Several top Tollywood actors and producers have already benefited from this initiative. While some acquired visas through investment, others—like Chiranjeevi—were honored with the Golden Visa for their contributions.

Producers, Projects & a Global Footprint

It's not just the stars—many prominent Tollywood producers frequently fly to Dubai and the U.S. whenever they find a break. With U.S. tourism visas and Golden Visas in hand, they enjoy seamless travel and stay, using international locations for both personal time and professional projects.

As these trends continue to rise, the global presence of Tollywood is becoming increasingly prominent. Whether it's for education, leisure, or business—foreign shores are clearly becoming part of the Tollywood lifestyle.