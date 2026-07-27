Anakapalli Trailer, Packed with High-Octane Action: Film on Aug 7

Starring Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, and Tarak Ponnappa in the lead roles, Anakapalli is a raw and rustic entertainer produced by Kandregula Naidu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina under the Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives banners. The film is directed by Khagesh Tammineni. Kandregula Kumar Raja serves as the co-producer. Along with writing the story and screenplay, Thrinadha Rao Nakkina also plays a key role in the movie. Anakapalli is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 7.



The makers have now unveiled the film's trailer. Actors Srikanth, Thaman, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Ashwin Babu, and several others attended the event, unveiled the trailer, and congratulated the team.



The trailer presents a refreshing love story between the lead pair, while Tarak Ponnappa's villainous role stands out with a unique approach. The action sequences look raw, realistic, and intense, giving the film a fresh appeal. Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and Indraja, who play middle-class parents, bring strong emotional depth that is likely to connect with family audiences. At the same time, the film offers plenty of romance and action to entertain youth and mass audiences. Overall, the trailer suggests that Anakapalli is designed to appeal to viewers across all sections.



The film's cinematography is handled by Maaya V, while Srikrishna Attaluri is the editor. The story and screenplay are written by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and the dialogues are penned by Uday Bhagavatula. Anakapalli is all set for a grand worldwide release on August 7.

