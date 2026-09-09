Allu Arjun’s Raaka Remuneration Deal Creates Buzz

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. The film is being made on a large scale and has already created strong buzz among fans.

According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun may not be taking a fixed salary for Raaka. Instead, he is reportedly following a profit-sharing model, which means his earnings will depend on the film’s profits.

Allu Arjun May Earn Rs 300 Crore

Trade reports suggest that Allu Arjun’s total earnings from the film could reach around Rs 300 crore if Raaka becomes a major success. However, this amount has not been officially confirmed by the actor or the makers.

The film is reportedly being made with a budget of around Rs 600 crore. With its huge scale and star cast, Raaka is expected to be one of the biggest films in Allu Arjun’s career.

Raaka Star Cast

Atlee is directing the film, with Allu Arjun in the lead role. Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also reportedly part of the project. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures.

More details about Allu Arjun’s remuneration and the film’s final budget are expected to become clear as the project progresses.