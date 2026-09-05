Meet Jhansi: The 'Rythu Bidda' Confirmed as the First Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10

The wait is almost over as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 gears up for its grand launch tomorrow, September 6. With excitement reaching fever pitch, anticipation has centered heavily on who will secure the coveted spot of the season's very first contestant. Fulfilling the show's promise to embrace both celebrities and commoners, folk singer and grassroots favorite Jhansi—affectionately known as 'Rythu Bidda' (farmer's daughter)—has officially emerged as the first contestant to step from the introductory "Agnipariksha" round straight into the main Bigg Boss house.

Journey from 'Agnipariksha' to the Main House

To bridge the gap for everyday talent, the makers hosted Season 2 of the Agnipariksha screening process, featuring 15 fierce commoner contestants. Among them, folk singer Jhansi instantly captured public attention and viewer hearts with her raw talent, engaging personality, and soulful singing. Her consistent performances throughout the preliminary rounds earned her the top spot, making her the official trailblazer of Season 10 as she enters the main house.