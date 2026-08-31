Korean Kanakaraju OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

A new Telugu movie is all set to make its digital debut. Varun Tej’s horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju, which recently hit theatres, is now heading to OTT. Netflix has officially announced the streaming date, giving fans a chance to watch the film from home.

Korean Kanakaraju was released in theatres on August 7. While the film did not become a major blockbuster, it received a decent response from audiences and managed to record respectable box-office numbers. The movie is now scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 4.

The film will be available not only in Telugu but also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Varun Tej Plays a Character Possessed by a Korean Spirit

Unlike conventional horror comedies that usually revolve around Indian ghosts and supernatural elements, Korean Kanakaraju comes with a different premise. The story revolves around a Korean spirit possessing the body of the protagonist, leading to a series of comic situations.

Varun Tej plays Kanakaraju, while Ritika Nayak is the female lead. Comedian Satya plays an important role in the movie. The film has been directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

What Is Korean Kanakaraju About?

The story begins with the death of a man whose ashes are placed inside a Korean urn. Due to an unexpected incident, the urn goes missing and changes hands several times before eventually reaching Anantapur.

Meanwhile, Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, lives in Penukonda. He is known for his short temper and often gets into fights. Chaitra, played by Ritika Nayak, works for Kia in the same area.

The ashes-filled urn eventually finds its way to a bar. During a fight one day, Kanakaraju hits someone with the urn, causing its lid to come off. Intrigued by the design of the container, he decides to mix alcohol in it and drinks it.

That turns out to be a major mistake.

The Korean spirit inside the urn possesses Kanakaraju, completely changing his life. The rest of the story revolves around the identity of the spirit, the strange things it does after taking control of Kanakaraju and how he tries to free himself from its influence.

With its unusual horror-comedy concept and Varun Tej in the lead, Korean Kanakaraju is now one of the Telugu titles to watch out for on OTT this week.