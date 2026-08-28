Harudu OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Actor Venkat, who began his career in Telugu cinema nearly 25 years ago, continues to make occasional appearances on the big screen. After a long gap, he recently returned as a lead actor with the police drama ‘Harudu’. The film, which had a quiet theatrical run, has now arrived on OTT almost three months after its cinema release.

‘Harudu’ was released in theatres on May 15, 2026, but failed to make a strong impact at the box office. The film is now available to stream on Aha.

Venkat is joined by Hebah Patel, Saloni and Natasha Singh in important roles.

What Is ‘Harudu’ About?

The story revolves around DCP Shankar, popularly known as Encounter Shankar, a police officer who had earned a reputation for taking on the mafia in Mumbai. After being transferred to Hyderabad, Shankar immediately begins cracking down on criminals in the city.

His attention soon turns towards local MLA Varadarajulu, whose activities raise serious questions. At the same time, a group of unemployed students gets into trouble after stealing car engines. They claim that they were trying to arrange money to start a food court.

As Shankar investigates the case, he discovers that the students' actions are connected to the MLA. Things become even more complicated when he starts looking into the murder of his wife Priya.

The film follows Shankar as he attempts to uncover the connection between his wife's death, the stolen engines and the political network behind the crimes. The rest of the story focuses on how he solves the mystery and brings the truth to light.

Where to Watch ‘Harudu’?

After its theatrical release, Harudu is now streaming on Aha OTT. Viewers who missed the film in theatres can now watch Venkat in the lead role from home.

Several other films and series have also arrived on streaming platforms this week, including KGQ, I Nobody, Anbe Diana, Alpha, Babitha Singh Reporting, Aakali Rajyam 2026, Part Timers and Newton’s Third Law