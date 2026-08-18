The Revolutionaries OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Revolutionaries is an upcoming historical web series that tells the stories of revolutionaries who fought against British rule during India's freedom struggle. The series has now created buzz with the release of its first poster and the announcement of its OTT release date.

The Revolutionaries OTT Release Date

The Revolutionaries will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2026. The streaming platform has announced the release date along with the first-look poster of the series.

The Revolutionaries Cast

The series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in important roles.

Bhuvan Bam will play revolutionary Rash Behari Bose, while Rohit Saraf will portray Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Pratibha Ranta will play Pratibha Lahiri and Gurfateh Pirzada will be seen as Bagha Jatin.

The Revolutionaries Story

The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. It focuses on revolutionaries who chose armed resistance against British rule.

The story is set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement and follows a group of young revolutionaries who attempt to build a large movement against the British Raj. The central characters work together to unite thousands of revolutionaries and plan a major action against British rule.

Along with the freedom struggle, the series will also explore friendship, sacrifice, betrayal and the personal challenges faced by the revolutionaries.

The Revolutionaries on Amazon Prime Video

With a historical storyline and a cast including Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf, The Revolutionaries is one of the upcoming period dramas to watch out for. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2026.