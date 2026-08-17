Awarapan 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2 has arrived in theatres with considerable expectations, especially among fans of the original 2007 film. Released on August 14, 2026, the action thriller brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit and continues the character’s emotional and action-packed journey.

While the movie is currently playing in cinemas, attention has already turned towards its OTT release. The streaming platform has reportedly been revealed, although the makers are yet to announce the exact digital premiere date.

Awarapan 2 OTT Release Date

Awarapan 2 is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. The streaming platform is reportedly mentioned in the film’s opening credits.

However, an official OTT release date has not been announced yet. Hindi films commonly arrive on streaming platforms several weeks after their theatrical release. If Awarapan 2 follows a similar 45-to-60-day window, the movie could potentially reach OTT audiences between late September and early October 2026.

Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know the confirmed streaming date.

What Is Awarapan 2 About?

The sequel once again follows Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi. The character finds himself drawn back into a dangerous world while dealing with themes of love, sacrifice and redemption.

Rather than simply relying on the nostalgia associated with the first film, Awarapan 2 takes Shivam’s story forward and introduces another chapter in his life. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi are also part of the key cast.

Nitin Kakkar has directed the sequel, taking over the directorial responsibilities from Mohit Suri, who helmed the 2007 original.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Opening

The film reportedly registered a strong opening at the box office. Awarapan 2 is said to have collected around Rs 22 crore on its first day.

Interestingly, the sequel reportedly surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original Awarapan within its opening day itself. The film faced competition from releases such as Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, but still managed to make an encouraging start.

Awarapan 2 Cast Salaries

Media reports have also circulated details about the reported remuneration of the lead cast. Emraan Hashmi is said to have received around Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore, while Disha Patani reportedly earned approximately Rs 5 crore.

Shabana Azmi's reported fee is said to be in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. These figures are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the film’s producers or cast members.

With its theatrical run underway, Awarapan 2 will now be closely watched for its box office performance before making the transition to the OTT platform.

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