Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Check here!

This weekend has brought several new movie releases to OTT platforms, giving Telugu audiences plenty of options to watch at home. Along with films such as Jagapathi Babu’s Vadala, Hartin, Mr Work From Home and Forest Guard, several non-Telugu movies have also started streaming.

Among the latest additions are Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2, Catalan, Bharata Bhagya Vidhata and Aroopi. Two more Telugu films have also made their OTT debut, although they have taken different routes to reach streaming platforms.

‘Vinarā O Vema’ Arrives on Amazon Prime Video

The rural action drama Vinarā O Vema has finally become available on OTT nearly seven months after its theatrical release.

The film features singer Ramana, who became popular with the song Pulsar Bike, along with Prashanth in the lead roles. Vinarā O Vema was released in theatres on January 2, 2026. Prashanth Kalyan and Raju Maddela jointly directed the movie.

Despite its rural action-based storyline, the film did not receive much attention during its theatrical run. The absence of established stars and its moderate content were among the reasons for the limited buzz around the movie.

Now, Vinarā O Vema is available on Amazon Prime Video. However, viewers should note that the film is currently being offered through the rental option, rather than as part of the regular subscription catalogue.

‘Gopigalla Goa Trip’ Streaming on Aha

Another Telugu movie has also reached OTT. Gopigalla Goa Trip, which was released in theatres on November 14, 2025, is now available on Aha.

The comedy film was directed by Rohith and Shashi. Ajith Mohan, Raju Sivaratri, Camp Shashi, Sai Kumar, Pavon Ramesh and Monica Busam are among the cast members.

Unlike Vinarā O Vema, Gopigalla Goa Trip is available to stream for free on Aha, according to the provided information.

With these additions, Telugu OTT viewers have two more movies to explore this weekend, from a rural action drama to a comedy entertainer.

Also read: Independence Day 2026: Top Patriotic Movies You Should Watch