Independence Day 2026: Top Patriotic Movies You Should Watch

Independence Day is more than a celebration of India's freedom. It is also an opportunity to revisit stories about the people, sacrifices, struggles and values that have shaped the country.

Indian cinema has explored patriotism in many forms. While some films take viewers to battlefields and military missions, others focus on freedom fighters, ordinary citizens, social responsibility, courage and the fight for justice.

From timeless classics to modern blockbusters and powerful regional films, here are 20 patriotic Indian movies across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema that deserve a place on your Independence Day 2026 watchlist.

1. Swades

Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades offers one of the most understated portrayals of patriotism in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, an NRI working at NASA who returns to India and gradually becomes involved in the problems faced by a rural village.

Instead of war or military action, the film focuses on education, electricity, development and social responsibility. Its message is simple: contributing to the country's progress can itself be an act of patriotism.

2. Major

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major tells the story of the NSG officer who sacrificed his life while rescuing people during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Adivi Sesh plays the titular role in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, which explores his childhood, military career, relationships and final mission. The emotional biopic combines personal memories with his extraordinary courage.

3. Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti remains relevant even two decades after its release.

The Aamir Khan-led film follows a group of young friends whose lives change after they participate in a documentary about India's revolutionary freedom fighters. As the past begins to mirror their present, the film raises questions about corruption, civic responsibility and what young Indians can do to change their country.

4. Sardar Udham

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham presents a darker and more introspective side of India's freedom struggle.

Vicky Kaushal portrays revolutionary Udham Singh, whose life was deeply shaped by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Rather than treating his story simply as an action-packed revenge tale, the film examines trauma, memory, colonial oppression and the psychological cost of carrying historical pain.

5. Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis brings the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal to the screen.

The film explores the young officer's role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and his extraordinary bravery, which earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Along with battlefield courage, the film focuses on the human side of war and the impact it has on families and individuals.

6. The Ghazi Attack

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack takes audiences deep inside an Indian submarine during the 1971 war.

Inspired by the circumstances surrounding the sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi, the film builds tension through strategy, military decisions and the pressure faced by naval officers operating in a confined environment.

It is available in both Telugu and Hindi versions and is a strong choice for viewers who enjoy military thrillers.

7. Uri: The Surgical Strike

For those who prefer high-energy military dramas, Uri: The Surgical Strike is an obvious Independence Day choice.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film dramatizes the Indian Army's response following the 2016 Uri terror attack. Military planning, action sequences and the soldiers' determination form the core of the story.

8. Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur explores the extraordinary career of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal portrays the legendary military leader across different stages of his career, including the Second World War, Partition and the 1971 war. Beyond military operations, the film focuses on Manekshaw's personality, leadership and relationships.

9. Raazi

Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, tells the story of an Indian woman who becomes an undercover intelligence agent during the 1971 war.

The film stands apart from conventional war dramas because much of its tension comes from secrecy and psychological pressure. It also examines the personal sacrifices involved when duty demands difficult choices.

10. 12th Fail

Patriotism does not always have to involve soldiers or freedom fighters. 12th Fail demonstrates that idea beautifully.

Vikrant Massey stars as Manoj Kumar Sharma, a young man who faces poverty and repeated failures before pursuing a career in the civil services. His journey highlights perseverance, public service and the importance of contributing to society.

11. Sita Ramam

The Telugu film Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, combines romance, military duty and sacrifice.

Set against a military backdrop, the story follows Lieutenant Ram and his connection with Sita. While romance is central to the film, duty and sacrifice remain important elements of the narrative.

12. Jai Bhim

Tamil cinema's Jai Bhim approaches patriotism through the idea of justice and constitutional rights.

Suriya plays a lawyer who takes up the case of a tribal woman seeking justice after her husband disappears following police custody. The film examines inequality, institutional power and the struggle of ordinary citizens to obtain justice.

13. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh remains an important film about India's revolutionary movement.

The biographical drama follows Bhagat Singh's journey from his early years to his involvement in the freedom struggle and his eventual execution. It provides a powerful portrayal of his ideals, courage and commitment to independence.

14. Kesari

Akshay Kumar's Kesari brings the Battle of Saragarhi to the big screen.

The film follows Havildar Ishar Singh and a small group of Sikh soldiers who face overwhelming odds against a much larger force. The story focuses on bravery, sacrifice and determination in the face of seemingly impossible circumstances.

15. Shershaah

Shershaah tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, one of the most recognised heroes of the Kargil War.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the army officer, portraying both his personal life and military journey. The film combines romance with a story of courage and sacrifice during the Kargil conflict.

16. Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan presents patriotism through Indian football.

The film is inspired by football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who played an important role in developing Indian football during its golden era. Rather than focusing on war, the film shows how sport can create national pride and bring people together.

17. Pippa

Pippa takes viewers back to the 1971 India-Pakistan war and India's role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, the film follows an Indian Army officer and the crew of an amphibious tank during the conflict. It combines military action with the historical circumstances surrounding the war.

18. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect presents another form of service to the nation through India's space programme.

R. Madhavan plays scientist Nambi Narayanan, whose career was severely affected after he was falsely accused in an espionage case. The film highlights his contribution to India's space research and the personal cost of the controversy surrounding him.

19. 1971: Beyond Wars

For viewers interested in regional cinema, 1971: Beyond Wars offers another perspective on military sacrifice.

The Malayalam film focuses on soldiers and the emotional consequences of war, reminding viewers that behind every military conflict are individuals, families and stories that continue long after the fighting ends.

20. Kanche

Telugu cinema's Kanche, starring Varun Tej, is another notable period war drama.

Set during the Second World War, the film follows an Indian soldier caught in the larger conflict while also exploring social divisions and relationships. The movie combines romance, history and war against the backdrop of a turbulent period.

More Patriotic Films Worth Adding to Your Watchlist

If you want to extend your Independence Day movie marathon, there are several other films worth considering, including Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Airlift, Baby, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kesari 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Major, Captain Miller and Vande Mataram.

Each approaches patriotism differently—through military service, historical struggles, social responsibility, sporting achievements or individual courage.

A Patriotic Movie Marathon Beyond War Films

The strongest Independence Day watchlist does not necessarily need to contain only war movies. Swades talks about nation-building, 12th Fail focuses on public service, Jai Bhim explores justice, Maidaan celebrates sporting achievement and Rang De Basanti asks young people to take responsibility for their society.

At the same time, films such as Ikkis, Major, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shershaah, Sam Bahadur and The Ghazi Attack bring stories of military courage and sacrifice to the screen.

So, this Independence Day, viewers can choose a film based on the kind of story they want—history, war, biography, social drama, sport or inspirational cinema. Together, these movies show that Indian patriotism on screen can take many forms beyond slogans and battlefield victories.

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