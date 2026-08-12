Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Longtime Partner Georgina Rodríguez

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez in a civil ceremony in Portugal.

Ronaldo shared a wedding-related picture on Instagram featuring two hands wearing wedding rings. The post quickly attracted massive attention from fans, reportedly receiving more than three million likes within just 30 minutes.

According to Portuguese media reports, the couple got married on August 11 in Cascais, a coastal town near Lisbon. Their five children were also reportedly present for the special occasion.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together for around 10 years. The couple first met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez was working while Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid.

The couple announced their engagement on August 11 last year, with Rodríguez sharing a picture of her engagement ring and confirming the news on social media.

Ronaldo, regarded as one of football's greatest players, has enjoyed a remarkable career with clubs including Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr, while also representing Portugal at the international level.

With their long relationship now entering a new chapter, Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding has become a major talking point among football fans and followers around the world.