Hyderabad to Get First Trump Towers Project in South India

Hyderabad is set to get its first Trump-branded residential project, with Tribeca Developers and Ira Realty announcing a major luxury development in Kokapet.

The project, planned along Golden Mile Road, will involve an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore. It will mark the eighth Trump-branded development announced in India and the first such project in South India.

The development will feature two 65-storey towers with approximately 450 luxury residences. The buildings are expected to reach nearly 800 feet and will be linked by a suspended sky bridge on the 28th floor.

The sky bridge will house the Trump Club, a landscaped luxury amenity space connecting the two towers. The entire project is expected to be completed within around four years.

The residential development will cover nearly 22 lakh square feet of developable area. Homes will include 3.5BHK and 4BHK apartments, double-height simplex residences and 16 exclusive penthouses.

Apartment prices are expected to range between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. The developers said eight penthouses have already attracted deals worth around Rs 250 crore, with one penthouse reportedly priced at Rs 62 crore.

Tribeca Developers founder Kalpesh Mehta said the company plans to invest between Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 1,800 crore, excluding the cost of land. The land itself is estimated to be worth around Rs 250 crore. The project's potential sales value has been estimated at Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,200 crore.

Tribeca is the official representative of the Trump brand in India and has previously been involved in luxury residential projects across Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. Three of its eight announced Trump-branded projects have already been completed, while the Kolkata development is nearing completion.

According to Mehta, the company has not seen any major impact on sales because of India-US relations. He also noted that the Trump brand had established a presence in the Indian real estate market well before the current political environment.

The upcoming Kokapet project is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad's position as a major destination for premium and luxury residential developments.