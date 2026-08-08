Hyderabad Bonalu Celebrations Set to Begin in Old City

Hyderabad’s Old City is all set to host the grand Bonalu celebrations on Sunday, with temples and major streets receiving festive decorations ahead of the event. Authorities have made extensive arrangements as thousands of devotees are expected to visit prominent Mahankali temples.

Security has also been strengthened across the Old City, with around 2,000 police personnel expected to be deployed to handle crowds, traffic and law-and-order arrangements.

Old City Takes on a Festive Look

Several areas, including Lal Darwaza, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli, Bela and Uppuguda, have been decorated with colourful lights and festive installations. Temple committees have been working with the police to ensure devotees can have a smooth darshan.

Large gatherings are expected at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple in Hari Bowli and Sri Mahankali Temple in Uppuguda.

Special queue arrangements have been made at the temples, including separate lines for women carrying Bonam.

VIP Visits Expected

Several political leaders, celebrities, sports personalities and government officials are expected to participate in the festivities.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and his family are expected to visit the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and offer prayers. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar are scheduled to present silk clothes to Goddess Mahankali at around 10 am.

2,000 Police Personnel for Security

The police department has planned extensive security measures throughout the Old City. Personnel will be stationed near temples, important junctions and along the procession routes to regulate traffic and control large crowds.

Authorities are also focusing on preventing congestion and ensuring the smooth movement of devotees during the celebrations.

Ghatam Processions on Monday

The Bonalu festivities will continue with the traditional Ghatam processions on Monday. Processions from different temples will move through key parts of the Old City, including Lal Darwaza, Shahalibanda, Charminar and Pathergatti.

The processions are scheduled to conclude at the Nayapool temple near the Musi River.

With thousands of devotees and several prominent personalities expected to participate, police and civic officials have intensified preparations to ensure the Bonalu celebrations take place safely and peacefully.

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