Hosa Brings a Fresh Take on South Indian Cuisine to Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s food scene has a new destination for lovers of South Indian cuisine. After the success of its restaurants in Goa and Gurugram, Hosa, the popular restaurant from EHV International, has opened its doors in Hyderabad at The Loft, RMZ Nexity, HITEC City.

The name Hosa means "new" in Kannada, and the restaurant offers a fresh way of experiencing South Indian food. Instead of focusing only on familiar dishes, Hosa explores recipes and flavours from all five southern states of India, bringing together coastal specialties, regional ingredients and modern cooking techniques.

A Menu That Celebrates South India

The Hyderabad restaurant is led by Brand Chef Harish Rao, who has created a menu that stays true to traditional South Indian flavours while presenting them in a modern style.

Guests can enjoy a variety of small plates such as Shimeji Mushroom Varuval, Roti Canai, Pesto Curry Leaf Snapper Ceviche, and Kari Dosa served with Bone Marrow Hollandaise. Main course options include dishes like Aubergine Steak and Hosa Benne, along with several rich and flavourful regional specialties.

The Hyderabad menu also includes exclusive dishes inspired by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vegetarian highlights include Jackfruit Igguru, Aubergine Steak, and Okra Butter Bean Curry. For non-vegetarian diners, there are dishes such as Paper Fish Curry, Rayalaseema Brain Fry, and Garelu Chicken Curry. The meal can end on a sweet note with Kapi Tres Leches, a South Indian-inspired version of the classic dessert.

Chef Harish Rao said the goal is to showcase the true diversity of South Indian cuisine while keeping every dish connected to its regional roots.

Cocktails Inspired by Southern Flavours

The drinks menu has been created by Head of Bars Varun Sharma and features cocktails inspired by ingredients commonly found across South India.

The menu uses house-made infusions along with ingredients like kokum, nannari, curry leaf, banana leaf, jaggery, coconut, Guntur chilli and filter coffee. Signature drinks include Hosa 75, Rum Kokum Cola, Panakam, Black Pepper Penicillin, Kaapi Time, Soul Kadhi, and Chica Bonita. The cocktails are designed to pair well with the restaurant's bold South Indian dishes.

Carefully Selected Wines

The restaurant also offers an extensive wine list curated by Head of Wines Kevin Rodrigues. The selection includes white, rosé, red and sparkling wines chosen to complement the rich spices and flavours of South Indian cuisine without overpowering the food.

A Special Filter Coffee Experience

One of the highlights of the Hyderabad outlet is the launch of the Hosa Filter Coffee Club.

Available every day from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, between lunch and dinner service, the coffee club celebrates the tradition of South Indian filter coffee. Guests can enjoy classic filter coffee along with creative variations such as Strawberry Cake, Hazelnut, Monsoon Malabar, and single-estate coffee offerings.

The coffee is served alongside traditional snacks including pakoras, murukku sandwiches, banana and jaggery cake, and filter coffee tiramisu, creating a relaxed afternoon experience.

Designed for a Warm Dining Experience

The interiors of Hosa Hyderabad have been designed by Russell Sage Studio of London, with architectural support from Incubis. The restaurant combines coastal-inspired elements with modern design to create a warm atmosphere during the day and a lively dining space in the evening.

Continuing Hosa's Journey

Hosa first opened in Siolim, Goa, in a restored 100-year-old Portuguese bungalow and quickly gained national and international recognition. The restaurant later expanded to Gurugram, where it also became a popular dining destination.

With its Hyderabad launch, EHV International hopes to introduce more diners to the rich and diverse flavours of South India while offering a modern and memorable dining experience.

Hosa is located at The Loft, RMZ Nexity, HITEC City, Hyderabad. The average food cost is around ₹1,200 for lunchand ₹1,800 for dinner per person. Reservations can be made by calling +91 84487 24646.