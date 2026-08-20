Your Kitchen Can Be Your First Pharmacy

How Food, Lifestyle and Nature Can Support Better Health

Food is Medicine, Lifestyle is Treatment—this is one of the central ideas of naturopathy, which emphasises the role of natural foods, healthy habits and the body's own ability to maintain balance. In a conversation with Sakshi Post, Nature Cure Hospital (Ameerpet) Senior Medical Officer Dr. M. Nagalakshmi explained how paying attention to gut health, nutrition, emotions, sleep and daily routines can contribute to a healthier life.

Gut Health: Where Healthy Living Begins

According to naturopathy, digestive health plays an important role in overall well-being. The interview highlights the importance of paying attention to the body's elimination processes and avoiding eating simply because a particular food or diet is trending.

Today, people are frequently influenced by market trends and popular diets. Whether it is a particular type of milk, honey or a high-fat diet, blindly following a food trend without considering whether it suits one's body may not be helpful.

Instead, people should focus on what their body actually needs and choose appropriate foods in suitable quantities.

Choose Local and Seasonal Foods

One simple approach suggested in the interview is to look at what is naturally available in the local area.

Fresh, locally grown vegetables and fruits, particularly seasonal produce, can be included in the daily diet. Rather than constantly searching for exotic or heavily marketed foods, choosing fresh local produce can help people develop a simpler and more sustainable eating pattern.

Lifestyle Is More Than Food and Exercise

Lifestyle does not simply mean deciding what to eat, when to sleep or how much exercise to do. It also includes how we respond to situations and challenges.

Dr. Nagalakshmi emphasised that emotional responses are an important part of lifestyle. When a person encounters a stressful situation, the body and mind need to work together to understand and respond to it appropriately rather than reacting impulsively.

Understanding Different Types of Stress

The discussion distinguishes between internal and external sources of stress.

Internal stress can be associated with factors such as poor digestion and dietary issues, while external stress may arise from social and environmental circumstances. The key, according to the discussion, is learning how to balance these different forms of stress through appropriate food, sleep, elimination, relaxation and healthy daily habits.

Can Breathing Exercises Help During Panic?

Simple breathing practices can help a person settle down during moments of panic or intense emotional distress.

Dr. Nagalakshmi shared an example of a young woman who experienced severe neck and back pain along with panic. After being allowed to sit and calm down, she was guided through simple breathing exercises. The discussion notes that controlled inhalation and exhalation can help reduce physical excitement and allow the body to settle before a person attempts to think through the problem.

Emotional Health Matters Too

The interview places considerable emphasis on understanding one's own emotional responses. The way a person reacts to an issue can influence stress levels.

The message is simple: not every problem deserves the same level of emotional reaction. Understanding the situation, assessing the possible solution and responding appropriately can help prevent unnecessary emotional strain.

Naturopathy and the Role of Nature

The discussion also explores naturopathic approaches such as hydrotherapy, air baths and water-based practices. The underlying idea is to use elements such as water, air, sunlight and food as part of natural health practices.

For example, spending a few peaceful minutes outdoors, breathing fresh air and allowing the body to relax is described as one simple practice. Water-based therapies are also discussed as part of naturopathic care.

Hydration Is About More Than Just Drinking Water

Hydration is another important aspect discussed in the interview. The focus is not simply on drinking large quantities of water but on maintaining appropriate hydration and obtaining necessary minerals through a balanced diet.

Fruits and other nutrient-rich foods can contribute to the body's fluid and mineral balance. The interview stresses that people should pay attention to what their individual body needs rather than assuming that a fixed quantity of water is appropriate for everyone.

Natural Therapies for Back Pain

The interview also discusses hip baths, including hot and cold hip baths, as one of the therapies used in naturopathic settings. Such therapies are described as options that may be used under appropriate medical supervision and consultation.

Other approaches mentioned include acupuncture, yoga-based therapies, mud therapy, sand therapy and leaf-based applications.

Ageing Gracefully: Keep Moving

Healthy ageing begins with maintaining physical activity throughout life. The discussion recommends staying active through exercise, games, dance and other enjoyable physical activities.

As people grow older, regular exercise becomes particularly important, especially in a lifestyle where many people spend long periods sitting. The interview suggests incorporating exercises that stretch and move the body, according to one's abilities.

Build a Strong Social Support System

Healthy ageing is not only about physical fitness. Social connections also matter.

The interview recommends maintaining friendships and building a supportive social circle, particularly as people experience age-related hormonal and lifestyle changes. Spending time with family and friends and going on trips can provide opportunities to stay socially connected and engaged.

Eat According to Your Age and Needs

Nutritional needs can change with age, making it important to pay attention to eating habits and nutritional deficiencies.

The interview recommends eating slowly and mindfully so that nutrients from food can be better utilised by the body. Identifying nutritional deficiencies at the right time and addressing them is also highlighted as an important part of maintaining health.

Love Yourself and Make Room for Happiness

One of the strongest messages from the conversation is the importance of self-love.

As people age, maintaining exercise, eating well, enjoying recreation and staying socially connected can contribute to a happier lifestyle. The discussion suggests that loving oneself and maintaining positive relationships with others can play an important role in healthy ageing and longevity.

Don't Lose Your Inner Child

There is also room for small joys in a healthy life.

Dr. Nagalakshmi encourages people to keep their “inner child” alive by continuing to enjoy hobbies, interests and activities that make them happy. According to the discussion, these small pleasures can help people maintain a positive outlook despite the responsibilities, stress and anxiety of everyday life.

Small Joys, Big Difference

Modern life comes with responsibilities, pressure and anxiety. But making time for things we genuinely enjoy can help create emotional balance.

Whether it is pursuing a hobby, enjoying a favourite activity or simply allowing ourselves moments of happiness, these small experiences can add positivity to everyday life. The interview's broader message is that healthy living is not just about avoiding illness—it is also about staying active, connected, emotionally balanced and joyful.

The Takeaway

A healthy lifestyle does not have to begin with complicated rules. It can start with simple choices: eat mindfully, choose fresh and seasonal foods, stay physically active, sleep well, manage stress, maintain social connections and make time for happiness.

As the conversation emphasises, caring for yourself is an essential part of living a healthier, happier and more fulfilling life.