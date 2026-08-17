Nita Ambani’s Odisha Heritage Saree Steals the Spotlight

The saree was specially created by Swadesh and features artwork by renowned Pattachitra artist Prashant Moharana. The artwork was painted on Tussar silk woven by skilled artisans from Raghurajpur, Odisha.

One of the most eye-catching elements of the saree is the Tree of Life motif, inspired by the Ashvattha tree. The design represents life, continuity and the connection between living beings.

The saree also features beautifully painted leaves and birds in the traditional Pattachitra style. The combination of hand-painted artwork and Tussar silk gives the outfit a rich and elegant appearance.

Nita Ambani Keeps the Styling Classic

Nita paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring red and black borders. She kept the accessories traditional, choosing a layered necklace, statement earrings, bangles and a ring.

Her hair was left open in soft curls, giving the overall look a graceful and classic finish.

A Celebration of Indian Craftsmanship

More than just a festive outfit, Nita Ambani’s saree highlighted the skills of Odisha’s traditional artisans. It brought together the work of Pattachitra artists and Raghurajpur’s handloom weavers in one striking piece.

The look once again reflected Nita Ambani’s efforts to celebrate Indian art, textiles and cultural traditions while giving traditional craftsmanship a contemporary spotlight.

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