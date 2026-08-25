Cow’s Milk: How Much Is Too Much? Benefits, Myths, Lactose Intolerance and More

For generations, cow’s milk has been an important part of the Indian diet. It is commonly associated with essential nutrients such as calcium and protein and is often recommended for children, adults and older people.

But is drinking milk really mandatory for good health? How much milk should we consume? Can people with lactose intolerance, diabetes or high cholesterol drink milk? Does drinking milk at night really improve sleep? And are some of the popular beliefs surrounding milk actually true?

Dr. Syed Sadiq Ali, Consultant Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgeon at Kamineni Hospitals, explains the science behind milk consumption and answers some of the most common questions.

Is Cow’s Milk Essential for Good Health?

Milk can be a useful source of calcium and protein, but it is not mandatory for everyone.

The calcium and protein found in milk can also be obtained through other dietary sources. Therefore, people who do not consume milk can still meet their nutritional requirements through a balanced diet.

For adults, around 250–350 ml of milk may be consumed as part of the diet, depending on individual nutritional needs. However, there is no universal rule that everyone must drink this quantity every day.

How Does the Body Absorb Nutrients From Milk?

When we consume liquids, they pass through the digestive system, where different nutrients are absorbed at different stages.

Different sections of the intestine have different roles in nutrient absorption. The small intestine is particularly important for absorbing vitamins and minerals, while the large intestine absorbs water before stool is formed.

Milk, like other foods and beverages, undergoes digestion and absorption through this process.

Does Milk Strengthen Bones and Muscles?

Yes, milk provides calcium and protein, nutrients that are important for bone development and muscle mass.

Calcium plays an important role in maintaining bone health, while protein supports muscle development.

However, this does not mean that milk is the only way to obtain these nutrients. A well-balanced diet can provide calcium and protein from several other food sources as well.

How Much Milk Should Children Drink?

There is no single fixed quantity that applies to every child.

A common routine may involve giving approximately 200–250 ml of milk, depending on the child's age, diet and nutritional requirements.

However, parents should avoid assuming that more milk automatically means better growth.

Is Milk Necessary for Children to Grow Taller?

Milk provides calcium and protein, but height is influenced significantly by genetics and overall nutrition.

Simply forcing a child to drink large quantities of milk will not necessarily make the child taller. A child's growth depends on several factors, including genetics, nutrition, physical activity and overall health.

Can Babies Drink Cow’s Milk?

The interview emphasizes that exclusive breastfeeding is recommended during the first six months of life, with breast milk providing the nutrients and hydration required by the infant.

After six months, complementary foods can gradually be introduced while breastfeeding can continue.

Parents should not replace breast milk with cow's milk during early infancy without appropriate medical advice.

Full-Cream, Toned or Skimmed Milk: Which Is Better?

Different varieties of milk are available, including full-cream, toned and skimmed milk.

The choice depends on a person's age, nutritional needs, health status and tolerance.

People who need to reduce their fat intake may consider lower-fat options. Children who tolerate milk well may consume full-cream milk as part of a balanced diet.

There is no single variety that is universally best for everyone.

Can Drinking Too Much Milk Cause Problems?

Excessive milk consumption may contribute to digestive problems in some people.

The interview particularly highlights constipation and hard stools as possible problems associated with excessive consumption.

The broader message is simple: moderation is important. More milk does not necessarily mean more health benefits.

Does Milk Cause Weight Gain?

Milk contains fat and calories, so consuming large quantities—particularly high-fat milk—can contribute to increased calorie intake and weight gain.

For people trying to lose weight, lower-fat or skimmed milk may be an option, depending on their overall diet.

However, milk itself should not automatically be considered a weight-gain food. The overall quantity consumed and the person's total calorie intake matter.

What Is Lactose Intolerance?

Lactose is the naturally occurring sugar in milk. The body uses an enzyme called lactase to digest lactose.

Some people produce less lactase, either naturally or as they grow older. As a result, they may develop lactose intolerance.

Lactose intolerance can also occur in association with certain intestinal conditions.

Common Symptoms of Lactose Intolerance

People with lactose intolerance may experience:

Excessive gas

Bloating

Abdominal cramps

Abdominal discomfort or tightness

Increased flatulence

If these symptoms repeatedly occur after consuming milk, lactose intolerance may need to be considered.

Does Lactose Intolerance Mean You Must Stop All Dairy Products?

Not necessarily.

Some people with lactose intolerance may tolerate certain dairy products better than milk. The interview mentions products such as curd, buttermilk, paneer and cheese as possible alternatives, depending on individual tolerance.

Lactose-free milk is another option.

People who cannot tolerate dairy can also consider alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk and tofu, while ensuring that their overall diet provides adequate protein and calcium.

Milk Allergy Is Different From Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are not the same condition.

The interview also discusses cow's milk protein allergy, which can occur particularly in infants and young children.

In some cases, proteins from cow's milk consumed by a breastfeeding mother may affect a sensitive infant.

Because milk protein allergy can sometimes cause significant allergic reactions, suspected cases should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional.

Does Boiling Milk Destroy Its Nutrients?

Milk is commonly boiled at home, particularly when it is obtained directly from a source.

According to the interview, normal heating does not simply eliminate all of the nutritional value of milk. However, repeatedly boiling milk for long periods can reduce its liquid content as water evaporates, making the milk more concentrated.

For packaged milk, consumers should follow the instructions provided on the product, as commercially packaged milk may already have undergone pasteurisation.

Pasteurised Milk vs Raw Milk

Pasteurisation is a heat-treatment process designed to reduce harmful microorganisms in milk.

The interview advises against drinking raw, unpasteurised milk directly, because it may contain potentially harmful bacteria.

Milk safety is therefore an important consideration, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immunity.

Can Milk Cause Hormonal Changes?

There are several claims on social media and among the public that drinking milk causes hormonal changes, affects puberty or reduces immunity.

The interview discusses concerns about milk adulteration and the use of substances or medicines in dairy production. However, these issues should not be confused with the nutritional properties of properly produced and regulated milk.

Consumers should choose milk from reliable sources and avoid making health decisions based solely on viral claims.

Does Milk Increase Cold and Phlegm?

The belief that drinking milk directly causes colds or excessive phlegm is described in the interview as a myth.

Warm liquids may provide temporary comfort when a person has throat congestion, but this does not mean that milk itself is responsible for causing a cold.

Can People With Diabetes Drink Cow’s Milk?

Milk naturally contains lactose, a form of carbohydrate.

According to the interview, milk does not necessarily produce the same kind of sudden blood-sugar spike associated with consuming large amounts of refined sugar. However, people with diabetes should still consider milk as part of their overall carbohydrate and calorie intake.

Portion size and the individual's overall diet remain important.

Can People With High Cholesterol Drink Milk?

People with high cholesterol may consider lower-fat or skimmed milk as an alternative to full-fat milk.

The interview suggests moderation and choosing appropriate alternatives according to an individual's health requirements.

People with high cholesterol should also pay attention to their total intake of saturated fats from foods such as butter, ghee and cheese.

Why Can Milk Be Useful for Older Adults?

Milk can provide calcium and protein, which may be particularly valuable as people age.

The interview highlights post-menopausal women as one group that may need particular attention to bone health because bone density can decline after menopause.

Adequate calcium and protein intake can support overall nutritional needs, although milk is not the only dietary source of these nutrients.

Does Drinking Milk at Night Help You Sleep Better?

The traditional practice of drinking a glass of warm milk before bedtime is widespread.

According to the interview, drinking milk before sleep may make some people feel full and comfortable, which may help them settle down for sleep.

However, this should not be interpreted as meaning that everyone needs milk at night to sleep well.

For people who experience digestive discomfort after drinking milk, consuming it before bedtime may actually be inconvenient.

Morning or Night: What Is the Best Time to Drink Milk?

There is no universally mandatory time to drink milk.

The interview suggests that morning consumption may be easier for some people to digest, particularly because daytime activity can support digestion.

Ultimately, the best time depends on an individual's routine, tolerance and dietary pattern.

What About Adding Turmeric, Saffron or Spices to Milk?

Many people add turmeric, saffron, cinnamon or other spices to milk.

These ingredients may add flavour and can be part of traditional dietary practices. However, they should not be viewed as a substitute for appropriate medical treatment.

Anyone with a medical condition, food allergy or specific dietary restriction should check whether particular ingredients are appropriate.

What Are Good Alternatives to Cow’s Milk?

People who cannot tolerate cow's milk have several alternatives.

Depending on nutritional requirements, options may include:

Lactose-free milk

Soy milk

Almond milk

Tofu

Other suitable dairy or plant-based products

However, nutritional content varies considerably between products. Consumers should check labels and ensure that alternatives provide adequate protein, calcium and other nutrients.

Key Takeaway: Milk Is Beneficial—but Not Mandatory

Cow's milk can be a nutritious part of a balanced diet, providing calcium and protein. But drinking milk is not compulsory for everyone.

The right quantity depends on age, nutritional needs, activity levels, health conditions and individual tolerance.

People with lactose intolerance, milk allergy, diabetes, high cholesterol or other medical conditions should choose their diet based on their individual requirements rather than following blanket advice.

Most importantly, avoid consuming excessive amounts simply because milk is considered “healthy.” As with many foods, moderation and a balanced diet are key.