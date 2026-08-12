Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade: Gujarat Titans Return Rumours

Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians has become a major talking point ahead of the IPL 2027 trading window. With speculation growing over possible changes to Mumbai's squad, reports have linked the all-rounder with several franchises.

Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 after a successful spell with Gujarat Titans. He was also handed the captaincy, replacing Rohit Sharma. However, Mumbai struggled during that season and failed to qualify for the playoffs, leading to strong reactions from fans.

Recent reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings could be among the teams interested in Hardik, while Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have also reportedly been linked with the player.

Amid the speculation, a report by The Indian Express claimed that Hardik had discussions about a possible return to Gujarat Titans. The franchise's current captain Shubman Gill was reportedly open to the idea of Hardik coming back.

However, the proposed move allegedly did not progress because of a reported condition from Hardik. According to the report, the all-rounder wanted the Gujarat franchise to give him the captaincy again if he were to return. The franchise was reportedly unwilling to agree to the demand, resulting in the talks not moving forward.

Gujarat Titans representatives have reportedly declined to comment on the matter. Hardik's manager, meanwhile, has rejected the claims, saying the cricketer has not directly discussed a trade or transfer with any franchise.

The manager reportedly maintained that any potential move would be handled through Mumbai Indians and that Hardik has not personally negotiated with another team.

Hardik has a strong history with both Mumbai and Gujarat. He began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians before becoming the captain of the newly formed Gujarat Titans in 2022. Under his leadership, Gujarat won the title in their debut season and reached the final again the following year.

His return to Mumbai in 2024 was one of the biggest IPL trades at the time. The franchise also made him captain, a decision that disappointed a section of Mumbai supporters because Rohit Sharma was removed from the leadership role.h

Mumbai's poor campaign that year added to the criticism surrounding the decision. With the IPL 2027 trading period approaching, Hardik's future is once again attracting considerable attention, although no official trade has been confirmed so far.

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