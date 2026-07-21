FIFA World Cup Ends an Era for Football Legends

The FIFA World Cup once again captured the attention of football fans around the world, with Spain defeating Argentina in the final to lift the prestigious trophy. While the championship match became one of the biggest sporting events of the year, it also marked an emotional moment for several legendary players.

The tournament is expected to be the final World Cup appearance for some of football's biggest names, signaling the end of a remarkable era in international football.

Among the players who are unlikely to feature in another World Cup are Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kevin De Bruyne. Messi's international World Cup journey appears to have come to an end following Argentina's defeat in the final, while Neymar has already indicated that his time with Brazil's national team is over.

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has also reportedly stepped away from international football after years of representing his country as one of the world's finest midfielders.

Meanwhile, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain. Although there has been speculation that he could aim for another World Cup, doing so would mean playing at 45 years of age, making such a return a significant challenge.

The possible departure of these iconic footballers marks a major transition for the sport. For nearly two decades, they have been among the most influential players in international football, inspiring millions of fans across the globe.

As a new generation of stars prepares to take center stage, the latest FIFA World Cup will be remembered not only for Spain's title-winning campaign but also as the tournament that closed an unforgettable chapter in football history.

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