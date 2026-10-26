Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently attended a devotional music event by American singer Krishna Das in Mumbai. Videos of the couple at the gathering have gone viral on social media, attracting attention from fans.

The couple was seen sitting together and enjoying the spiritual music. They gently moved to the rhythm of the chants and appeared absorbed in the peaceful atmosphere. In some videos, Anushka and Virat briefly looked towards the camera before turning their attention back to the performance.

Anushka and Virat Chant Mantras at the Event

Before attending the kirtan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted arriving in Mumbai from Alibaug through the Gateway of India. At the event, they were reportedly seen joining the devotional chants and repeating the name of Lord Hari.

Their simple clothing and calm presence also caught the attention of social media users. Several fans shared videos from the gathering and praised the couple for spending time together at a spiritual event.

One social media user highlighted how Anushka and Virat appeared to be enjoying the devotional atmosphere. Another fan commented on the peaceful expressions on their faces and the spiritual feeling of the gathering.

The videos have sparked discussions among fans, with many appreciating the couple's interest in spirituality and devotional music.

Who Is Krishna Das?

Krishna Das is an American devotional singer known for performing kirtan, a form of devotional singing that involves repeating sacred names and chants. His music combines traditional Indian spiritual chants with influences from Western music.

His performances have attracted audiences in several countries, and his India tour has brought his devotional music to fans across the country.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Interest in Spirituality

This is not the first time Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have attended a Krishna Das event together. In July 2026, the couple also attended a devotional gathering at Union Chapel in London.

Both have been associated with spiritual gatherings on several occasions. They are also known for their reverence for Neem Karoli Baba and the spiritual teachings connected with him.

Despite their popularity, Anushka and Virat generally keep their personal lives away from the public eye. The couple spend much of their time in London with their children, maintaining a relatively private family life.

Their latest appearance at Krishna Das' kirtan has once again drawn attention to their shared interest in spirituality.