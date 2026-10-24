Rajamouli Gets Hollywood Offers, Says He Will Decide After Varanasi

SS Rajamouli has opened up about his plans to work in Hollywood. The filmmaker, who earned international recognition with Baahubali and RRR, revealed that he received several offers from Hollywood after the success of RRR.

Rajamouli spoke about his future plans while attending the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil. He explained that he could not accept the offers because he had already started working on his upcoming movie, Varanasi.

Rajamouli to Consider Hollywood Offers After Varanasi

Rajamouli said he prefers to concentrate on one film at a time. Managing multiple projects simultaneously is not his preferred way of working.

The director confirmed that some Hollywood offers are still available. He plans to consider them once he completes Varanasi.

Rajamouli also expressed his desire to work in Hollywood. He believes there is a lot to learn from the industry's filmmaking methods and production techniques.

His comments have increased interest in the possibility of his next project being an international film. However, he has not announced any confirmed Hollywood project so far.

Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Creates Huge Expectations

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy with Varanasi, a large-scale film starring Mahesh Babu. The project has attracted attention because of its ambitious scale and international plans.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, and the film is also reported to feature him in the role of Lord Rama. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are playing important characters.

SS Karthikeya and KL Narayana are producing the film. The makers have announced April 7, 2027, as its worldwide release date.

According to the supplied report, the team is planning to release Varanasi in around 120 countries, reflecting its international ambitions.

Varanasi Shooting Nears Completion

Rajamouli has also reportedly provided an update on the film's shooting schedule. He said that approximately 10 more days of shooting remain.

The project is among the most anticipated upcoming films because it brings together Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Following the international success of RRR, expectations are high for the director's next venture.

For now, Rajamouli remains focused on completing Varanasi. His Hollywood ambitions will likely become clearer after the film is finished, as audiences wait to see whether the acclaimed Indian filmmaker will take his storytelling to an international studio.