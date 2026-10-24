SS Rajamouli Says Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Is 5–6 Times Bigger Than RRR

Director SS Rajamouli has made an exciting revelation about his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. According to the filmmaker, the ambitious project is being made on a scale far greater than his global hit RRR. Speaking at the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, Rajamouli said Varanasi is expected to be five to six times bigger than RRR in terms of its overall scale and production.

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Designed as a worldwide adventure, Varanasi blends elements of Indian mythology and history with modern filmmaking technology. The story unfolds across several locations, including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica, promising audiences an expansive cinematic experience.

Rajamouli Plans to Complete Varanasi Shoot Faster Than RRR

Rajamouli also spoke about the production schedule and the improvements made during the filmmaking process. His previous film, RRR, required approximately 315 days of shooting. In comparison, the team aims to complete the filming of Varanasi in around 275 days.

The director attributed this progress to detailed preparation and the experience he gained while working on RRR. He explained that extensive planning and paperwork before entering the sets helped him approach complicated sequences with greater clarity. This preparation has reportedly made it easier to organise and film challenging scenes for the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

Varanasi Promises a Grand Visual Experience

With its large-scale action sequences, diverse locations and mythological elements, Varanasi is being developed as a major cinematic spectacle. The makers are also planning an extensive IMAX release to deliver an immersive viewing experience on the big screen.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027. With Rajamouli directing Mahesh Babu in a project that reportedly surpasses the scale of RRR, audience expectations are growing.

Rajamouli’s latest comments have added to the excitement surrounding Varanasi. Fans are now eager to see how the director combines adventure, mythology, technology and large-scale visuals in what is shaping up to be one of his most ambitious films.